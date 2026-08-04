The 2030 cycle starts now! Poch's future, Balogun's emergence, Pulisic's status (Soccer 7/14)

The Future of Youth Soccer in America: Costs, Coaching, and Creating World-Class Players (Soccer 7/16)

The World Cup Is Over... Now What? | Pochettino, MLS & the Road to 2030 (Soccer 7/21)

The USMNT's Future With or Without Pochettino, Berhalter Linked to Boro, MLS' Talent Pipeline! (Soccer 7/28)

Up First from NPR

We're Not Kidding with Mehdi & Friends

Part Of The Problem

On Point with Meghna Chakrabarti

The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell

The Rest Is Politics: US

Call Me Back - with Dan Senor

On the Media

Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan

The 11th Hour with Ali Velshi

The Prevailing Narrative with Matt Bilinsky

All In with Chris Hayes

The Illegal News with Sarah Longwell

Lovett or Leave It

About Call It What You Want: A CBS Sports Golazo Network Podcast

About Call It What You Want: A CBS Sports Golazo Network Podcast

About Call It What You Want: A CBS Sports Golazo Network Podcast

The CBS Sports Golazo Network presents Call It What You Want, a weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States.