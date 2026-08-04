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558 episodes
Mauricio Pochettino's 2030 Challenge: Will He Stay? | MLS names a new Commissioner | Gio Reyna has a new home | CIWYW08/04/2026 | 1h 5 mins.Mauricio Pochettino has officially signed with the USMNT as men's national team coach through the 2030 World Cup! In today’s episode, Tom Bogert, Tony Meola, and Benny Feilhaber break down U.S. Soccer’s decision to lock in the Argentine manager for a full four-year cycle after the 2026 World Cup run.
On Today’s Episode:
🚨 The Extension Breakdown
📋 The 2030 To-Do List
⏳ Will He See It Through?
00:00 - Welcome
03:13 - Poch signs on for a new cycle
12:45 - Second cycle coaches, why this is different
23:50 - Who do we want to see in the next window from the
USMNT 34:56 - Larry Berg new MLS commissioner
44:59 - Priorities for the new MLS Commissioner
48:35 - Gio Reyna moves to
56:58 - Young Americans still in MLS
01:04:00 - USMNT schedule officially released
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The USMNT's Future With or Without Pochettino, Berhalter Linked to Boro, MLS' Talent Pipeline! (Soccer 7/28)07/28/2026 | 59 mins.Chris Wittyngham, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola discuss the uncertainty surrounding Mauricio Pochettino's future as USMNT head coach and what it could mean for U.S. Soccer. Was the investment in Pochettino worth it, and who are the leading candidates to replace him? Plus, the crew debates Sebastian Berhalter's reported move to Middlesbrough, discusses the ideal next step for Folarin Balogun, and heaps praise on MLS' impressive 2026 rookie class.
Call It What You Want is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
Follow the Call It What You Want team on X: @JimmyConrad, @CharlieDavies9, @TMeola1
For more soccer coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/soccer/
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The World Cup Is Over... Now What? | Pochettino, MLS & the Road to 2030 (Soccer 7/21)07/21/2026 | 1h 4 mins.Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola reflect on the 2026 World Cup. What (if anything) can US Soccer learn from Spain's success? And how much did the tournament move the soccer needle stateside?
With USMNT fans waiting to learn whether Mauricio Pochettino will stay on for another cycle, the crew debates whether the Argentine is the right man to lead the program forward. And, if not, how long U.S. Soccer should take to find his successor.
Then, The Athletic's Paul Tenorio joins the show to discuss MLS' efforts to capitalize on the 48-team World Cup, Don Garber's legacy as league commissioner, and the two leading candidates to replace him.
Call It What You Want is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
Follow the Call It What You Want team on X: @JimmyConrad, @CharlieDavies9, @TMeola1
For more soccer coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/soccer/
Subscribe to Paramount+
Visit the betting arena on CBS Sports.com: https://www.cbssports.com/betting/
For all the latest in sportsbook reviews and promos: https://www.cbssports.com/betting/news/sportsbook-promos/
The Future of Youth Soccer in America: Costs, Coaching, and Creating World-Class Players (Soccer 7/16)07/16/2026 | 1h 27 mins.How do you make soccer more accessible for every child in America while building a system capable of producing the world's best players? Chris Wittyngham, Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, Tony Meola, and Benny Feilhaber tackle the biggest questions facing youth soccer, from pay-to-play and coaching standards to U.S. Soccer's role in shaping the next generation of talent.
Plus, FC Dallas head coach Eric Quill reflects on helping develop Chris Richards and explains why the game needs more selfless, qualified coaches, and Chelsea's Grassroots Coordinator Terry Bobie offers an insider's perspective on how young players are developed in the English system. And the crew reveals the one change each of them would make to American youth soccer if money were no object.
Call It What You Want is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
Follow the Call It What You Want team on X: @JimmyConrad, @CharlieDavies9, @TMeola1
For more soccer coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/soccer/
Subscribe to Paramount+
Visit the betting arena on CBS Sports.com: https://www.cbssports.com/betting/
For all the latest in sportsbook reviews and promos: https://www.cbssports.com/betting/news/sportsbook-promos/
The 2030 cycle starts now! Poch's future, Balogun's emergence, Pulisic's status (Soccer 7/14)07/14/2026 | 57 mins.The World Cup may be over, but the countdown to 2030 has already begun. Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Benny Feilhaber map out the biggest dates on the USMNT's horizon, debate Mauricio Pochettino's future, and discuss how quickly U.S. Soccer needs to appoint a permanent head coach. The crew reacts to Folarin Balogun breaking his silence on the controversy surrounding his World Cup red card, asks whether Balo has overtaken Christian Pulisic as the face of the national team, and looks ahead to a pivotal season for Pulisic at AC Milan. Plus, with MLS back in action, they assess the league's latest marquee signings and whether it has done enough to capitalize on the momentum of a home World Cup.
Call It What You Want is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
Follow the Call It What You Want team on X: @JimmyConrad, @CharlieDavies9, @TMeola1
For more soccer coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/soccer/
Subscribe to Paramount+
Visit the betting arena on CBS Sports.com: https://www.cbssports.com/betting/
For all the latest in sportsbook reviews and promos: https://www.cbssports.com/betting/news/sportsbook-promos/More News podcasts
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About Call It What You Want: A CBS Sports Golazo Network PodcastThe CBS Sports Golazo Network presents Call It What You Want, a weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States.Podcast website
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