Messi confirms MLS move: How Inter Miami got their guy (Soccer 6/8/2023)

With Lionel Messi turning down Barcelona and the Saudi Pro League in favor of MLS, Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, Heath Pearce and The Athletic's Paul Tenorio discuss the impact the move will have on soccer in the United States, Inter Miami's roster mechanics, and the rest of the league. (01:30) -- Charlie's thoughts on Messi's Inter Miami move (05:30) -- Messi and Barcelona statements following bombshell MLS switch (08:15) -- Paul Tenorio breaks down the finances of Messi's deal and the impact on MLS (20:30) -- Developing youth talent in the United States and why brining in foreign talent is so crucial (32:10) -- Messi could make an immediate impact on U.S. Open Cup and semifinals preview (43:00) -- Pulisic makes backs Gregg Berhalter's candidacy for USMNT job; other candidates for the role.