Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to In Soccer We Trust: A US Soccer Podcast from CBS Sports in the App
Listen to In Soccer We Trust: A US Soccer Podcast from CBS Sports in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
In Soccer We Trust: A US Soccer Podcast from CBS Sports

In Soccer We Trust: A US Soccer Podcast from CBS Sports

Podcast In Soccer We Trust: A US Soccer Podcast from CBS Sports
Podcast In Soccer We Trust: A US Soccer Podcast from CBS Sports

In Soccer We Trust: A US Soccer Podcast from CBS Sports

CBS Sports, USMNT, U.S. Soccer, Messi, Mexico, MLS, Nations League, World Cup
add
A CBS Sports podcast celebrating the beautiful game as it pertains to the United States, In Soccer We Trust will cover every corner of the U.S. soccer ecosystem... More
SportsSoccerNewsSports News
A CBS Sports podcast celebrating the beautiful game as it pertains to the United States, In Soccer We Trust will cover every corner of the U.S. soccer ecosystem... More

Available Episodes

5 of 193
  • USA dominates Mexico TRES A CERO | Berhalter back to USMNT | Concacaf Nations League reaction (Soccer 6/16/2023)
    Folarin Balogun's USMNT debut, Gio Reyna's USMNT return, Christian Pulisic's brace, Ricardo Pepi's off-the-bench heroics, the four red cards. Let's just say the 3-0 win over El Tri delivered! Jimmy Conrad and Heath Pearce unpack the action from Las Vegas and react to the news that Gregg Berhalter is set to retake the reins of the Stars and Stripes. In Soccer We Trust is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts.  Follow the In Soccer We Trust team on  Twitter: @ISWTPod, @JimmyConrad, @heathpearce, @CharlieDavies9, @PartidoPooper Watch In Soccer We Trust on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4tni-ICN9z0eMIPcf2r2g Subscribe to the In Soccer We Trust podcast: https://link.chtbl.com/InSoccerWeTrust  For more soccer coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/soccer/ To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/ Watch UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Serie A, Coppa Italia, CONCACAF, NWSL, Scottish Premiership, the Brasileiro, Argentine Primera División by subscribing Paramount Plus: https://www.paramountplus.com/home/ Get 20% off In Soccer We Trust merch, using the code SOCCER20: https://https://store.cbssports.com/collections/in-soccer-we-trust Sign up to the new Golazo newsletter, your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. https://www.cbssports.com/newsletters/golazo-starting-xi/ To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/16/2023
    1:02:52
  • USMNT v Mexico | Concacaf Nations League semifinal preview (Soccer 6/12/2023)
    Bragging rights and the chance to win silverware are on the line as the Stars and Stripes lock horns with El Tri in Las Vegas. Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Heath Pearce look ahead to Thursday's Nations League action. (03:35) -- Charlie Davies on who should be new USMNT Manager (11:20) -- Ranking possible USMNT managers (17:53) -- Is Gregg Berhalter the right man for the job, or is it someone else? (27:50) -- Safety over desire In Soccer We Trust is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts.  Follow the In Soccer We Trust team on  Twitter: @ISWTPod, @JimmyConrad, @heathpearce, @CharlieDavies9, @PartidoPooper Watch In Soccer We Trust on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4tni-ICN9z0eMIPcf2r2g Subscribe to the In Soccer We Trust podcast: https://link.chtbl.com/InSoccerWeTrust  For more soccer coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/soccer/ To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/ Watch UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Serie A, Coppa Italia, CONCACAF, NWSL, Scottish Premiership, the Brasileiro, Argentine Primera División by subscribing Paramount Plus: https://www.paramountplus.com/home/ Get 20% off In Soccer We Trust merch, using the code SOCCER20: https://https://store.cbssports.com/collections/in-soccer-we-trust Sign up to the new Golazo newsletter, your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. https://www.cbssports.com/newsletters/golazo-starting-xi/ To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/12/2023
    35:46
  • Messi confirms MLS move: How Inter Miami got their guy (Soccer 6/8/2023)
    With Lionel Messi turning down Barcelona and the Saudi Pro League in favor of MLS, Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, Heath Pearce and The Athletic's Paul Tenorio discuss the impact the move will have on soccer in the United States, Inter Miami's roster mechanics, and the rest of the league. (01:30) -- Charlie's thoughts on Messi's Inter Miami move (05:30) -- Messi and Barcelona statements following bombshell MLS switch (08:15) -- Paul Tenorio breaks down the finances of Messi's deal and the impact on MLS (20:30) -- Developing youth talent in the United States and why brining in foreign talent is so crucial (32:10) -- Messi could make an immediate impact on U.S. Open Cup and semifinals preview (43:00) -- Pulisic makes backs Gregg Berhalter's candidacy for USMNT job; other candidates for the role. ﻿In Soccer We Trust is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts.  Follow the In Soccer We Trust team on  Twitter: @ISWTPod, @JimmyConrad, @heathpearce, @CharlieDavies9, @PartidoPooper Watch In Soccer We Trust on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4tni-ICN9z0eMIPcf2r2g Subscribe to the In Soccer We Trust podcast: https://link.chtbl.com/InSoccerWeTrust  For more soccer coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/soccer/ To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/ Watch UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Serie A, Coppa Italia, CONCACAF, NWSL, Scottish Premiership, the Brasileiro, Argentine Primera División by subscribing Paramount Plus: https://www.paramountplus.com/home/ Get 20% off In Soccer We Trust merch, using the code SOCCER20: https://https://store.cbssports.com/collections/in-soccer-we-trust Sign up to the new Golazo newsletter, your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. https://www.cbssports.com/newsletters/golazo-starting-xi/ To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/8/2023
    1:01:41
  • 🚨 Messi set to join Inter Miami in historic MLS deal | Instant reaction (Soccer 6/7)
    Jimmy Conrad and Heath Pearce react to the bombshell news that Lionel Messi is set to join the ranks of Major League Soccer. (03:20) Messi's compensation package: MLS, Apple TV & Adidas join forces (08:12) Saudi Pro League stunned by Messi's decision (21:15) MLS DPs & Inter Miami's roster needs (25:15) Tata Martino, Busquets & other links (32:20) What Messi arrival does for perception of MLS (35:50) US Open Cup: Birmingham Legion's chance to deny World Cup star In Soccer We Trust is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts.  Follow the In Soccer We Trust team on  Twitter: @ISWTPod, @JimmyConrad, @heathpearce, @CharlieDavies9, @PartidoPooper Watch In Soccer We Trust on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4tni-ICN9z0eMIPcf2r2g Subscribe to the In Soccer We Trust podcast: https://link.chtbl.com/InSoccerWeTrust  For more soccer coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/soccer/ To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/ Watch UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Serie A, Coppa Italia, CONCACAF, NWSL, Scottish Premiership, the Brasileiro, Argentine Primera División by subscribing Paramount Plus: https://www.paramountplus.com/home/ Get 20% off In Soccer We Trust merch, using the code SOCCER20: https://https://store.cbssports.com/collections/in-soccer-we-trust Sign up to the new Golazo newsletter, your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. https://www.cbssports.com/newsletters/golazo-starting-xi/ To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/7/2023
    42:38
  • USMNT transfer talk with Fabrizio Romano | U20 World Cup & CCL reaction (Soccer 6/5/2023)
    With summer moves expected for the likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano joins the show to discuss USMNT-related transfer news. Plus, Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Heath Pearce react to the heartbreaking defeats in the U20 World Cup, CCL and TST, and a look ahead to the week's U.S. Open Cup Elite Eight! (01:55) -- Jimmy recaps playing in The Soccer Tournament (10:17) -- Fabrizio Romano joins to talk potential USMNT players on the move (20:17) -- U20 World Cup reaction to U.S. losing to Uruguay (34:30) -- Any players from U20 W.C. roster make Gold Cup for USA? (40:40) -- CONCACAF Champions League recap In Soccer We Trust is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts.  Follow the In Soccer We Trust team on  Twitter: @ISWTPod, @JimmyConrad, @heathpearce, @CharlieDavies9, @PartidoPooper Watch In Soccer We Trust on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4tni-ICN9z0eMIPcf2r2g Subscribe to the In Soccer We Trust podcast: https://link.chtbl.com/InSoccerWeTrust  For more soccer coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/soccer/ To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/ Watch UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Serie A, Coppa Italia, CONCACAF, NWSL, Scottish Premiership, the Brasileiro, Argentine Primera División by subscribing Paramount Plus: https://www.paramountplus.com/home/ Get 20% off In Soccer We Trust merch, using the code SOCCER20: https://https://store.cbssports.com/collections/in-soccer-we-trust Sign up to the new Golazo newsletter, your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. https://www.cbssports.com/newsletters/golazo-starting-xi/ To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/5/2023
    1:05:33

More Sports podcasts

About In Soccer We Trust: A US Soccer Podcast from CBS Sports

A CBS Sports podcast celebrating the beautiful game as it pertains to the United States, In Soccer We Trust will cover every corner of the U.S. soccer ecosystem - from grassroots to the senior national teams and everything in between - offering a mix of news, views, interviews, analysis, fan culture and insider expertise! Join former USMNT players Jimmy Conrad, Heath Pearce and Charlie Davies three times every week as they share their stories, opinions, and unflinching passion for the Red, White and Blue!
Podcast website

Listen to In Soccer We Trust: A US Soccer Podcast from CBS Sports, In The Draft Show - NASCAR Talk and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

In Soccer We Trust: A US Soccer Podcast from CBS Sports

In Soccer We Trust: A US Soccer Podcast from CBS Sports

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store