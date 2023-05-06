USMNT transfer talk with Fabrizio Romano | U20 World Cup & CCL reaction (Soccer 6/5/2023)
With summer moves expected for the likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano joins the show to discuss USMNT-related transfer news. Plus, Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Heath Pearce react to the heartbreaking defeats in the U20 World Cup, CCL and TST, and a look ahead to the week's U.S. Open Cup Elite Eight!
(01:55) -- Jimmy recaps playing in The Soccer Tournament
(10:17) -- Fabrizio Romano joins to talk potential USMNT players on the move
(20:17) -- U20 World Cup reaction to U.S. losing to Uruguay
(34:30) -- Any players from U20 W.C. roster make Gold Cup for USA?
(40:40) -- CONCACAF Champions League recap
In Soccer We Trust is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
Follow the In Soccer We Trust team on
Twitter: @ISWTPod, @JimmyConrad, @heathpearce, @CharlieDavies9, @PartidoPooper
Watch In Soccer We Trust on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4tni-ICN9z0eMIPcf2r2g
Subscribe to the In Soccer We Trust podcast: https://link.chtbl.com/InSoccerWeTrust
For more soccer coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/soccer/
To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/
Watch UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Serie A, Coppa Italia, CONCACAF, NWSL, Scottish Premiership, the Brasileiro, Argentine Primera División by subscribing Paramount Plus: https://www.paramountplus.com/home/
Get 20% off In Soccer We Trust merch, using the code SOCCER20: https://https://store.cbssports.com/collections/in-soccer-we-trust
Sign up to the new Golazo newsletter, your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. https://www.cbssports.com/newsletters/golazo-starting-xi/
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices