NFL Cover Zero with Matt Jones and Drew Franklin

NFL Cover Zero: NFL Parity, Vrabel revenge, and Mayfield MVP

Matt Jones and Drew Franklin kick off with some excitement around the Titans with a new head coach and Mike Vrabel coming back to Tennessee. Caleb Williams and the Bears make a statement, while the Falcons shocked the Bills. Is there concern over the Eagles and Bills losing to the Giants and Falcons? Matt points out the parity this season and re-ranks their Top 5. A rare fight after the Lions loss, Drew explains what happened. The Chiefs have rebounded and are back to being a contender. Drew expects Vrabel to want revenge against the Titans and the crowd could cheer their former head coach. Matt has been amazed at how big the NFL has gotten and how ratings are so much bigger than the playoffs of other sports. Is Baker Mayfield the new favorite for MVP? The Browns play the Dolphins this week and Shedeur Sanders is the backup, could he play in this game? Will the Jets win a game this season? Matt thinks the team should roll the dice on a QB rather than play Justin Fields. Matt and Drew pick their favorite 3 games in NFL Week 7. Drew is close to sounding the alarm on the Eagles if they don't find their offense this week. We wrap up with Survivor picks and TD parlays plus picking all the NFL games this weekend. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.