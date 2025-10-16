NFL Cover Zero with Matt Jones and Drew Franklin

NFL Cover Zero: NFL Parity, Vrabel revenge, and Mayfield MVP
Matt Jones and Drew Franklin kick off with some excitement around the Titans with a new head coach and Mike Vrabel coming back to Tennessee. Caleb Williams and the Bears make a statement, while the Falcons shocked the Bills. Is there concern over the Eagles and Bills losing to the Giants and Falcons? Matt points out the parity this season and re-ranks their Top 5. A rare fight after the Lions loss, Drew explains what happened. The Chiefs have rebounded and are back to being a contender. Drew expects Vrabel to want revenge against the Titans and the crowd could cheer their former head coach. Matt has been amazed at how big the NFL has gotten and how ratings are so much bigger than the playoffs of other sports. Is Baker Mayfield the new favorite for MVP? The Browns play the Dolphins this week and Shedeur Sanders is the backup, could he play in this game? Will the Jets win a game this season? Matt thinks the team should roll the dice on a QB rather than play Justin Fields. Matt and Drew pick their favorite 3 games in NFL Week 7. Drew is close to sounding the alarm on the Eagles if they don't find their offense this week. We wrap up with Survivor picks and TD parlays plus picking all the NFL games this weekend. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:01:04
--------
1:01:04
NFL Cover Zero: Chiefs are back, Vintage Aaron Rodgers, and NFL Week 6!
Matt Jones and Drew Franklin start with the Chiefs win and Jason Kelce coming into form. The coaching in this game shows how much football has changed. Has Baker Mayfield become the leader in the MVP race? Another big loss for the 49ers with the Fred Warner injury. Over to London where the Jets didn't put up numbers, but still had a chance to win. Aaron Rodgers looks back in form as the Steelers roll. Can you name the 8 QBs the Browns are paying this season? The Dolphins have some decisions to make after a loss to the Chargers. Patriots QB Drake Maye puts together another impressive performance. The Colts move to 5-1 but suffer some odd pregame injuries. The Seahawks have now won 9 straight road games. Rico Dowdle made his presence felt in the Panthers win over the Cowboys. Joe Flacco played well, but couldn't get the Bengals past the Packers. We update Survivor pool and Touchdown leagues before previewing Thursday Night and Monday Night Football!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:06:32
--------
1:06:32
NFL Cover Zero: QB changes heading into NFL Week 6!
Matt Jones and Drew Franklin start with Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars amazing win over the Chiefs. Did Chris Jones give up on the final play? Drew explains how the Chiefs will stay in the hunt. Matt gives props to the Manningcast and how much he's enjoyed it. Joe Flacco is headed to the Bengals and will have an impact. How does Ja'Marr Chase feel about this move? As for the Browns, does this move mean anything for Shedeur Sanders? Cardinals Coach Jonathan Gannon is fined $100k and Matt wonders if coaches can do things they shouldn't. Odell Beckham Jr. accepts his 6 game PED suspension. Drew shares a story he heart about Marcus Mariota calling plays. AJ Brown meets with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, but will it distract the team? Matt and Drew pick each Division winner based on the odds. Looking at the best games from NFL Week 6, including the Eagles/Giants on Thursday Night Football. Drew is looking forward to 49ers/Bucs and Bears/Commanders on Monday Night Football.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Matt Jones and Drew Franklin begin with three big upsets in NFL Week 5. Matt is back from South Africa and there are no more undefeated teams in the NFL! The Bills and Eagles lose and the Jets are the only team in the league without a win. Fans got statement wins from Drake Maye and Bo Nix. Did the Bucs and Seahawks both come out of the game looking better, even with Seattle losing? Matt weighs in on the current MVP race. How do Vikings fans feel about Carson Wentz or JJ McCarthy? How did the Texans put together this win over the Ravens? Matt wonders what happens when Lamar Jackson comes back to the team. Jaxson Dart comes back to Earth and Spencer Rattler gets his first career win. Drew is impressed with Dak Prescott's play this season. There's no doubt that the Colts are for real, but Matt feels bad for Pete Carroll. The Panthers are a curious team, but Matt has really enjoyed their announcer, Eric Collins. Titans-Cardinals could've had the craziest play of the season. A tough loss for the Chargers and the Chiefs are knocking on their door on Monday Night. Matt is stunned over what the AFC North has become. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:08:10
--------
1:08:10
NFL Cover Zero: Injuries Mounting and NFL Week 5 coming!
Matt Jones is traveling back from South Africa, so Drew Franklin takes over the reins. Looking back to Sunday's tie between the Packers and Cowboys, are you still okay with teams playing to a draw? Tyreek Hill and Malik Nabers suffer season ending injuries and we're awaiting news on Lamar Jackson. The Browns are benching Joe Flacco in favor of rookie QB Dillon Gabriel. How do you feel about Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl Halftime Show? Heading to NFL Week 5, the Rams host a hampered 49ers squad. The Vikings and Browns are in London and Dillon Gabriel gets his first start. Will the Eagles stay undefeated after facing the Broncos? The Bucs and Seahawks don the throwback jerseys both looking for their 4th win. Jayden Daniels returns as the Commanders visit the Chargers. Drew explains why he's got no hope for the Cowboys against the Jets. Jaxson Dart gets his 2nd career start when the Giants are in New Orleans. How can the Ravens get back on track against the Texans? The Bengals will have their hands full against the Lions. Can the Patriots hold an edge against the Bills? Drew wonders which Chiefs team we'll see this weekend against the Jaguars. We wrap up with the Touchdown Parlay and looking forward to Matt's return on Sunday!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About NFL Cover Zero with Matt Jones and Drew Franklin
Introducing NFL Cover Zero, hosted by radio personalities Matt Jones and Drew Franklin (Kentucky Sports Radio). Matt and Drew are longtime friends who love football and are having fun while talking about the storylines on and off the field. It's NFL Cover Zero, football talk for the rest of us.