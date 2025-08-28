Powered by RND
Bill "Bubba" Bussey
  • #1 The Tailgate Tailgate Show 9/28/25
    www.thetailgatetailgateshow.comThe show can also be heard on these radio partners every Saturday morning.  More to come.Listen to The Tailgate Tailgate Show every Saturday morning on these great radio stations across Alabama:KiX 100.3 (Sylacauga) - 6:30 a.m.KiX 96.3 (Alexander City) - 6:30 a.m.105.1 WRFS (Alexander City-Lake Martin-Wetumpka-Montgomery) - 9:00 a.m.Tiger Country 104.5 (Auburn-Opelika) - 9:00 a.m. Thank you for listening. Please follow our social media pages, our advertisers and help us spread the word.
  • Game On Announcement !
    www.thetailgatetailgateshow.comWatch our webpage for announcements of radio partners who will also carry the show on Saturday mornings. Thank you for listening. Please follow our social media pages, our advertisers and help us spread the word.
A fun but informative look at college football, hosted by Bill "Bubba" Bussey, and the "not quite ready for prime time pickers"
