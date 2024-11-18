But Did You Get the Nigga You Wanted?
Welcome to the first episode of Unhinged and Immoral! In this episode, we delve into the chaotic and hilarious origins of our friendship. From the early days of terrible roommate drama to bonding over shared awkward sexual experiences, we've been through it all.
We'll share stories of petty theft, waking up to a booty in the face, and the race to losing our v-cards. Plus, we'll discuss the surprising way Zoe Saldana connected us.
We'll also tackle the age-old question: Did you get the nigga you wanted? And, if given the chance, would we double back and change our past mistakes? Join us as we reflect on our journey what to look forward to in episodes to come!
1:05:18
