Ryan Clark hosts with Field Yates, Jeremy Fowler, and guest analyst Orlando Brown Jr. They dive into the contract situations of Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart. Plus, Orlando Brown Jr. takes us through his toughest guys to block throughout his NFL career.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
50:40
Cameron Jordan Joins The Show!
Hannah Storm is joined by Field Yates, Kimberly Martin, and guest analyst Cameron Jordan. Our analyst discusses how the season went for the Kansas Chiefs and the newly required Baltimore Ravens CB, Jaire Alexander. Plus, we'll dive into Cameron Jordan's favorite QBs, that he's sacked so far in his career!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
51:58
New Member To The Flock
Laura Rutledge is joined by Adam Schefter, Field Yates and Louis Riddick as they dive into the latest news of Jaire Alexander joining the Ravens, a pair of Giants QBs on a new adventure and how important Laremy Tunsil will be for Jayden Daniels this season.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
51:31
Giants, Chiefs, and Ravens Open Minicamp
Laura Rutledge is joined by Ryan Clark, Tim Hasselbeck, and Jeff Darlington. They discuss the Giants, Chiefs, and Ravens opening up their minicamps and what they are looking to see out of them. Plus, they breakdown the latest surrounding Micah Parsons' contract situation.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
50:53
Mic'ed Up Minicamp
Dan Graziano is joined by the NFL Live crew of Ryan Clark, Louis Riddick and Booger MacFarland as they discuss the top news out of mandatory minicamps. CJ Stroud, Micah Parsons and much more spoke today and the crew react to the best sound and news of the day.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices