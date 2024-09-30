Ricky Gervais: Comedy, Football and Brotherly Bonds With Roy Keane | Stick to Football 59

Welcome back to Stick to Football, brought to you by SkyBet. In today's episode, we're joined by the one and only Ricky Gervais, who takes centre stage with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane, Ian Wright, and Jill Scott for a hilarious and insightful chat about comedy, football, and everything in between. The gang get Ricky's thoughts on veganism, his stand-up process, cancel culture, the creation of The Office, and his unforgettable collaboration with David Bowie on Extras. Ricky shares hilarious stories about his early days in a band, his time on the radio, and meeting Karl Pilkington, as well as drawing unexpected parallels with Roy Keane. He also opens up about the inspiration behind his hit show Afterlife. Football fans will love hearing about Ricky's love for the game, while comedy enthusiasts get a behind-the-scenes look at his creative process and his take on the future of sitcoms. And of course, there are plenty of laughs as Ricky pokes fun at Gary's ad read bloopers and discusses his whiskey ventures.