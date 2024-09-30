Ricky Gervais: Comedy, Football and Brotherly Bonds With Roy Keane | Stick to Football 59
Welcome back to Stick to Football, brought to you by SkyBet. In today's episode, we're joined by the one and only Ricky Gervais, who takes centre stage with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane, Ian Wright, and Jill Scott for a hilarious and insightful chat about comedy, football, and everything in between. The gang get Ricky's thoughts on veganism, his stand-up process, cancel culture, the creation of The Office, and his unforgettable collaboration with David Bowie on Extras. Ricky shares hilarious stories about his early days in a band, his time on the radio, and meeting Karl Pilkington, as well as drawing unexpected parallels with Roy Keane. He also opens up about the inspiration behind his hit show Afterlife. Football fans will love hearing about Ricky's love for the game, while comedy enthusiasts get a behind-the-scenes look at his creative process and his take on the future of sitcoms. And of course, there are plenty of laughs as Ricky pokes fun at Gary's ad read bloopers and discusses his whiskey ventures.Ricky's new worldwide arena tour 'Mortality' is coming to London in October 2025, with six nights at the London Palladium (9th - 11th, 16th - 18th Oct 25) and a massive show at Wembley's OVO Arena (31st Oct 25).
Rashford's USA Trip, Pep’s New Deal & Kane Future | Stick To Football 58
Welcome back to Stick to Football, brought to you by Sky Bet.This week, Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Ian Wright, Jill Scott, and Paul Scholes dive into all the biggest talking points in football.The team discusses Marcus Rashford and Casemiro's trip to the USA to watch basketball, and whether it was the right call given Ruben Amorim's debut match against Ipswich.They also explore Pep Guardiola's new contract at Manchester City and what it means for the club and the broader Premier League.Plus, Super 6 is back, and the team answers your community questions.
Roy’s Advice to Garnacho & Going Back On Predictions! | Stick to Football 57
Welcome back to Stick to Football, brought to you by Sky Bet. Please note: This episode was recorded on Tuesday, 12 November 2024. Events and developments after this date may not be reflected in the discussion.Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Ian Wright, Jill Scott and Jamie Carragher dive into the latest hot topics in football.Who's the favourite in the title race this season—will it come down to the wire?The team also takes a closer look at Garnacho's decision to not celebrate his goals—does it reflect confidence or something more?The panel address the news surrounding referee David Coote and the implications it could have on the game as it was understood at the time of recording.If you enjoyed the episode, don't forget to let us know in the comments. And if you prefer to listen on the go, you can catch Stick To Football on all major podcast platforms.
Moyes: Man United, West Ham & Advice for Amorim | Stick To Football EP 56
Welcome back to Stick to Football, brought to you by SkyBet.Join Gary Neville, Jill Scott, Ian Wright, and Roy Keane as they welcome special guest David Moyes—former manager of Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sunderland, and West Ham United. What does Edu leaving his role as Arsenal's sporting director mean for the club? Moyes shares his thoughts on how the role of a manager has evolved, and whether modern managerial roles have been diluted. Moyes reflects on his journey from manager to player recruitment, discussing how the role of signing players has transformed over the years. The panel digs into the current recruitment approach at United and the challenges facing newly appointed manager Ruben Amorim as he tries to live up to the legacy of Sir Alex Ferguson. Super 6 returns. How is Roy Keane's team stacking up against Gary Neville's in the predictions? We reveal the latest standings and updates! Finally we have a few community questions for David Moyes, including a hilarious story involving Wayne Rooney that you won't want to miss!
Hoddle: Being Roy’s Hero, England & His Second Chance In Life | Stick To Football EP 55
Welcome back to Stick to Football, brought to you by SkyBet. In today's episode, we're thrilled to welcome a true legend of English football in Glenn Hoddle who joins hosts Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Ian Wright, and Jill Scott. We start by exploring Glenn's unique style as a player ahead of his time, and move on to his picks for the current England team. The panel dives into a debate on Thomas Tuchel managing England and Glenn's time working with Arsène Wenger at Monaco. Glenn reflects on his flair for scoring from outside the box, his experience as a player-manager, and those who influenced his career. He also opens up about the challenges of taking on the England manager role and making tough decisions like leaving Gazza out of his 1998 World Cup squad.Plus, Glenn shares personal moments, including his first heart scare and his life-threatening heart attack at BT Studios. The episode wraps up with his thoughts on England's chances of another major tournament victory - and Tottenham's struggles to win more trophies.Thank you for listening. Don't forget to subscribe - and leave us a five-star review to help others find the show.Sky Bet have partnered with British Heart Foundation since May 2024. The target is to raise £3m in a year, with an aim to get 270,000 more people - the equivalent of 3x full Wembley Stadiums - to learn CPR by the 2025 Championship Play-Off Final.
