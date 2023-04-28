Kompany Reveals All On Man City Career & Burnley Premier League Return

This week on The Overlap brought to you by Sky Bet, I'm with Burnley manager Vincent Kompany for an exclusive interview at the Barnfield Training Centre in Lancashire to discuss his incredible football journey and his future in football management.From his upbringing shaped by his parents, to his time at Manchester City, we cover it all.We start with Vincent's early days at Manchester City. Initially he played in midfield under Mark Hughes, but it was under Roberto Mancini and later Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola that he fell in love with defending and became a Premier League winning captain. His leadership and defensive prowess made him one of Europe's best centre-backs.Throughout his career, Vincent faced injuries but used them as stepping stones to become stronger and better. We also talk about his working with Guardiola and how his philosophy influenced his development.We cover the incredible players he played alongside, like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, and David Silva who left a lasting impact on him. We touch on the intense battles against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool during those incredible titles races and the transformations in Manchester City's squad before and after the takeover.Vincent explains why he chose Burnley and the challenges of managing a Championship club aiming for promotion. We also reflect on Burnley's successful period in the Championship gaining 100 points and their progression back into the top flight.Lastly, we delve into Vincent's management style and how he instills his philosophy in his players. We discuss Burnley's aspirations for the new season and their desired finishing position, as well as potential additions to the squad.