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177 episodes
Man City’s Uncertain Future, Fans Demand Punishment & Pep’s Legacy Tainted | The Overlap Fan Debate10/06/2026 | 1h 41 mins.Jamie Carragher, Stuart Pearce and football fans come together for a passionate Overlap Fan Debate, brought to you by Sky Bet, to discuss Manchester City’s case and what happens next.
From potential points deductions and relegation to questions over the club’s ownership, the panel debate what a fair punishment could look like.
City fans share their perspective, rival supporters explain their frustrations, and the discussion turns to Pep Guardiola’s legacy and the reception awaiting City at Anfield.
The Overlap Fan Debate has a new home. Search for the Overlap Fan Debate wherever you get your podcasts, hit the follow button and you'll never miss an episode.
And don't forget Overlap Daily! Starting this Friday! Brought to you by Sky Bet and Sky Vegas.
50x Trophies 🏆
565x Senior goals 🥅
515x International caps 🧢
37x Red cards 🟥
441x Yellow cards 🟨
307x Clean sheets 🧤
1x Game: Football ⚽️
Gerrard, Carragher, Redknapp, Neville, Ferguson, Hart, Schmeichel, Crossley, Sherwood, Young, Cates & Ives tackle football’s biggest stories, every weekday at 4pm. ⚽ Hit follow now so you get every episode.
00:00 - Intro
02:29 - City Charges
14:47 - What Punishment Is Fair
21:50 - Games Gone, Games Back
32:10 - Liverpool Hurt by City Case
45:50 - Pep vs Sir Alex Debate
58:28 - Newcastle Perspective on Fairness
01:08:05 - Chelsea Sanctions Debate
01:17:11 - Brighton Model vs Rules
01:24:12 - Hull Survival
01:30:10 - Leeds' Lessons on Spending
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Introducing Overlap Daily! Your daily fix of football news, every weekday at 4pm.
Trusted insight, lively debate, and instant reactions to the biggest stories in the game, from some of football’s biggest names.
Watch on YouTube or listen on all major podcast platforms, Monday to Friday at 4pm. Subscribe so you never miss an episode.
Starting this Friday! Brought to you by Sky Bet and Sky Vegas.
50x Trophies 🏆
565x Senior goals 🥅
515x International caps 🧢
37x Red cards 🟥
441x Yellow cards 🟨
307x Clean sheets 🧤
1x Game: Football ⚽️
Gerrard, Carragher, Redknapp, Neville, Ferguson, Hart, Schmeichel, Crossley, Sherwood, Young, Cates & Ives tackle football’s biggest stories, every weekday at 4pm. ⚽
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Is Football Losing Its Way? Sean Dyche on Forest & The Biggest Modern Game Problems | Fan Debate09/29/2026 | 58 mins.Welcome back to the Fan Debate, brought to you by Sky Bet! This time, Sean Dyche joins Jamie Carragher and our fans to discuss the changing role of a football manager and the biggest issues facing the modern game.
Sean reflects on his Nottingham Forest exit and explains why expectations can change so quickly at a club. He also reveals how social media and agents can influence players, and why managers still need a say in the players they sign.
Then it’s Arsenal’s set pieces. Sean explains the psychology behind their corners, why they have become such a weapon and how attitudes towards set-piece football have changed.
Finally, Sean gives his thoughts on VAR, specialist coaches and whether fans are getting bored of slower football. Plus, he names the best player he ever faced and answers some quickfire questions.
What’s your biggest concern about modern football? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to like and subscribe for more Fan Debate!
00:00 - Intro
13:13 - Forest Exit
23:17 - Dycheball Principles
28:57 - Arsenal Set Piece Myths
35:48 - VAR Frustrations
46:35 - Managing Modern Players
51:00 - Best Players Faced & Managed
55:05 - Quick Fire Questions
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Out-of-Touch Owners, The Title Race & Carrick & De Zerbi in Trouble! | Dyche Joins Fiery Fan Debate!09/25/2026 | 1h 43 mins.Welcome back to the Fan Debate, brought to you by Sky Bet!
This time, Sean Dyche joins the debate and things get seriously heated as he goes head-to-head with our fans!
We kick off with the top of the Premier League table. Arsenal suffering a shock defeat to Brighton whilst City are yet to drop a point. Are we in for another Arsenal and City title race this year?
Then it’s Manchester United, as debate around the club’s ownership, spending and the growing divide between fans and owners sparks a fiery clash between Mckola and Dyche.
Over on Merseyside, both Liverpool and Everton remain unbeaten. Dyche reflects on his time at Everton, while Gareth and Carra discuss Florian Wirtz and his difficult start to life in England.
Finally, we head to the bottom of the table, where Forest suffer defeat to Coventry and Tottenham find themselves rock bottom with Roberto De Zerbi under increasing pressure can he survive the international break?
00:00 - Promo
10:25 - Sky Bet Games Gone Games Back
18:28 - Arsenal Shocked by Brighton
25:51 - City only one to challenge Arsenal?
31:13 - Carrick struggling
34:36 - INEOS and the Glazers heated debate
43:06 - What Fans Want From Owners
55:43 - Wirtz Struggles And Isak Linkup
01:12:28 - Tottenham and De Zerbi
01:25:19 - Everton Window Frustrations
01:29:50 - Dyche On Managing Everton
01:39:21 - Is Glasner The Right Fit at Forest
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The Manchester Derby Debate Gets HEATED! United v City Predictions | Big Game Preview with Gary Neville09/11/2026 | 1h 23 mins.Big Game Preview is here, and it’s a Manchester derby special!
Gary Neville is joined by Manchester United fans Adam McKola and Harrison from The Overlap Breakdown, alongside Manchester City fans Luke Stanley and Steven McInerney, for the first episode of our brand-new show, brought to you by Sky Bet.
Ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby, the panel assess both teams’ starts to the season, review their transfer windows, discuss Michael Carrick and Enzo Maresca, and predict how the game will play out.
They also debate a number of hot takes, including whether Pep Guardiola has achieved more in the Premier League than Sir Alex Ferguson, before going head-to-head in the ultimate Manchester derby quiz.
Who do you think will win the Manchester derby?
00:00 Intro
02:59 United Transfer Window Review
10:18 City Transfer Window Verdict
21:26 Is Mainoo Untouchable
27:37 Can Enzo and Andersen Coexist
28:35 Picking the Derby Midfield
30:43 United Best XI Debate
37:37 Yoro and Heaven Solution
41:31 Derby Prediction and Haaland Key
45:07 Maresca Manager Review
50:43 Derby Must Win
53:37 Old Trafford Atmosphere
59:02 Pep Vs Fergie
01:05:28 Bruno Vs De Bruyne
01:07:40 Bigger Club Debate
01:08:37 Derby Quiz Time
01:21:18 Results and Predictions
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Overlap Daily
Your daily fix of football news, from football’s biggest names, every weekday at 4pm.Overlap Daily, brought to you by Sky Bet & Sky Vegas.Gerrard, Carragher, Redknapp, Neville, Ferguson, Hart, Schmeichel, Crossley, Sherwood, Young, Cates & Ives tackle football’s biggest stories, Monday to Friday at 4pm. ⚽Watch on YouTube or listen on all major podcast platforms. Subscribe so you never miss an episode.50x Trophies 🏆565x Senior goals 🥅515x International caps 🧢37x Red cards 🟥441x Yellow cards 🟨307x Clean sheets 🧤1x Game: Football ⚽️ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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