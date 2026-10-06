Welcome back to the Fan Debate, brought to you by Sky Bet!



This time, Sean Dyche joins the debate and things get seriously heated as he goes head-to-head with our fans!



We kick off with the top of the Premier League table. Arsenal suffering a shock defeat to Brighton whilst City are yet to drop a point. Are we in for another Arsenal and City title race this year?



Then it’s Manchester United, as debate around the club’s ownership, spending and the growing divide between fans and owners sparks a fiery clash between Mckola and Dyche.



Over on Merseyside, both Liverpool and Everton remain unbeaten. Dyche reflects on his time at Everton, while Gareth and Carra discuss Florian Wirtz and his difficult start to life in England.



Finally, we head to the bottom of the table, where Forest suffer defeat to Coventry and Tottenham find themselves rock bottom with Roberto De Zerbi under increasing pressure can he survive the international break?



00:00 - Promo

10:25 - Sky Bet Games Gone Games Back

18:28 - Arsenal Shocked by Brighton

25:51 - City only one to challenge Arsenal?

31:13 - Carrick struggling

34:36 - INEOS and the Glazers heated debate

43:06 - What Fans Want From Owners

55:43 - Wirtz Struggles And Isak Linkup

01:12:28 - Tottenham and De Zerbi

01:25:19 - Everton Window Frustrations

01:29:50 - Dyche On Managing Everton

01:39:21 - Is Glasner The Right Fit at Forest

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