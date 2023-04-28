Welcome to The Overlap.The biggest names in football, politics, business and world sport share real stories with me, Gary Neville, reflecting on their careers &...
Kompany Reveals All On Man City Career & Burnley Premier League Return
This week on The Overlap brought to you by Sky Bet, I'm with Burnley manager Vincent Kompany for an exclusive interview at the Barnfield Training Centre in Lancashire to discuss his incredible football journey and his future in football management.From his upbringing shaped by his parents, to his time at Manchester City, we cover it all.We start with Vincent's early days at Manchester City. Initially he played in midfield under Mark Hughes, but it was under Roberto Mancini and later Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola that he fell in love with defending and became a Premier League winning captain. His leadership and defensive prowess made him one of Europe's best centre-backs.Throughout his career, Vincent faced injuries but used them as stepping stones to become stronger and better. We also talk about his working with Guardiola and how his philosophy influenced his development.We cover the incredible players he played alongside, like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, and David Silva who left a lasting impact on him. We touch on the intense battles against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool during those incredible titles races and the transformations in Manchester City's squad before and after the takeover.Vincent explains why he chose Burnley and the challenges of managing a Championship club aiming for promotion. We also reflect on Burnley's successful period in the Championship gaining 100 points and their progression back into the top flight.Lastly, we delve into Vincent's management style and how he instills his philosophy in his players. We discuss Burnley's aspirations for the new season and their desired finishing position, as well as potential additions to the squad. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/23/2023
43:23
Access All Areas at Crystal Palace with Steve Parish & Roy Hodgson | The Overlap
In this episode of The Overlap I visited Crystal Palace going behind-the-scenes as we gain exclusive access to the club.We begin with a tour of Crystal Palace's state-of-the-art academy, where I'm joined by the club's charismatic chairman, Steve Parish. In a candid conversation, Steve provides valuable insights into the demanding role of a Premier League team chairman. We delve into the challenges faced by a club operating without a lavish budget and discover how the pursuit of survival each year is paramount to remaining in the fiercely competitive Premier League.As the discussion unfolds, Steve Parish opens up about the difficult decisions he has had to make regarding managerial changes. He shares his honest admission on the departure of Patrick Vieira, giving us a glimpse into the emotional turmoil that accompanies such choices.Next, we step onto the training pitch to meet Crystal Palace's esteemed manager, Roy Hodgson, the oldest manager in Premier League history. Roy reflects on his return to Palace as coach and discusses the bravery displayed by the club's owners in giving him another opportunity. We also uncover Roy's tactical approach and gain valuable insights into his vision for the future of the club.Prepare to be immersed in the world of Crystal Palace, its academy, boardroom, and training ground in this unmissable episode, offering a unique perspective on the inner workings of a Premier League club striving to achieve greatness. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/18/2023
52:11
Roy Hodgson reflects on highs and lows of his incredible 47-year long career | The Overlap
On this episode of The Overlap, I sit down with legendary football manager Roy Hodgson, where we reflect on his incredible 47-year career in the game. From managing huge names like Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos at Inter Milan, to his short time managing Liverpool and his tenure as the head coach of the England national team, Hodgson has been at the forefront of football for decades.In this interview, Roy shares his experiences managing some of the biggest names in football at Inter Milan, and the challenges he faced in bringing together a team of such talented individuals. He also discusses his time managing Liverpool, one of the most iconic football clubs in the world, and the pressure he felt to live up to the high expectations of the fans.Hodgson also reflects on his time as the head coach of the England national team, where he faced both triumphs and setbacks on the international stage. He shares his insights on what it takes to manage a national team and the unique challenges that come with that role.Finally, Hodgson shares his thoughts on the future of football and what the future holds for him past his second spell at Crystal Palace. So join me as we take a deep dive into the fascinating career of Roy Hodgson, one of the most respected and experienced managers in football. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/12/2023
30:26
Poch to Chelsea? Spurs Job, United & Liverpool Ownership, Relegation & Top 4 | Fan Debate Part 2
Welcome to the final part of our Fan Debate, with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher & the fans. Who will be the next manager at Tottenham? The fans debate the candidates from Nagelsmann to Kompany. Then the attention turns to their London rivals Chelsea as the fans discuss if Pochettino will be a good fit. Gary and Jamie breakdown the ownership situation at Manchester United and Liverpool. Then focus turns to the relegation battle. Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, and the fans take a look at the clubs fighting to survive. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/29/2023
57:29
Have Arsenal “bottled it” will Man City be Champions? | Fan Debate Part 1
We are back with The Overlap Fan Debate part 2! We are getting stuck into the debate with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, and the fans!“The title decider” between Manchester City & Arsenal ended with Man City taking a major step forward in the title race.Robbie and Pippa (AFTV) & Steven McInerney (Esteemed Kompany) and Buvey (The Club) have their say on how the title race will go for the front runners, as well as takes from the fans of all the other Premier League teams.We’ve got part 3 coming out very soon where we cover club ownership, top 4 and relegation. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
