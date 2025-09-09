Powered by RND
Keys, Pegula, Brady, Krawczyk
  • 3 | US Open Wrap Up, Breaks During a Match and What’s Next
    Join Jess, Madi, Jenny and Des as they do their final recap of their time at the US Open — including their peaks and pits, watching the semi-finals and all of the influencers and celebrities spotted at the tournament.
    --------  
    1:03:53
  • 2 | US Open Match Updates, Most Likely To and Choosing Balls
    On this week's episode of The Player's Box, Jess, Madi, Des and Jenny recap their time so far at the US Open. Then, you get to know The Player's Box with a round of most likely to questions. They also encounter the most wild fan question and answer session yet.
    --------  
    57:38
  • 1 | US Open Highlights, Celeb Encounters and Tough Moments
    On the premiere episode of The Player's Box, hosts Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Jennifer Brady and Desirae Krawczyk break down everything you should know heading into the US Open. They talk scheduling, kits and some of the toughest moments from past years.
    --------  
    1:03:31
  • Bonus - Why We Started The Player’s Box
    Madi, Jess, Jenny and Des take you from the group chat to the creation of the podcast — what made them finally launch one after years of talking about it? Plus, fan questions!
    --------  
    22:31
  • The Player's Box Trailer
    Think you know your favorite athletes? You've seen them on the court, but what about the mishaps, late nights, and unexpected encounters that happen before the game starts? Step inside the world of tennis with Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Jenny Brady, and Desirae Krawczyk as they pull back the curtain on life behind the scenes. From breaking down the game to sharing wild travel stories, pop culture takes, and plenty of fan Q&As, it's your all-access pass to life beyond the baseline. The Players Box drops every Tuesday—grab your seat courtside.
    --------  
    0:44

About The Player's Box

Think you know your favorite athletes? You’ve seen them on the court, but what about the mishaps, late nights, and unexpected encounters that happen before the game starts? Step inside the world of tennis with Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Jennifer Brady, and Desirae Krawczyk as they pull back the curtain on life behind the scenes. From breaking down the game to sharing wild travel stories, pop culture takes, and plenty of fan Q&As, it’s your all-access pass to life beyond the baseline. The Players Box drops every Tuesday—grab your seat courtside.
