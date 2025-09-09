The Player's Box Trailer

Think you know your favorite athletes? You've seen them on the court, but what about the mishaps, late nights, and unexpected encounters that happen before the game starts? Step inside the world of tennis with Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Jenny Brady, and Desirae Krawczyk as they pull back the curtain on life behind the scenes. From breaking down the game to sharing wild travel stories, pop culture takes, and plenty of fan Q&As, it's your all-access pass to life beyond the baseline. The Players Box drops every Tuesday—grab your seat courtside.