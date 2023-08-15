Mega-preview of the 2023-24 college football season!

Tim Murray was live from Circa Signup radio row. On this edition of the VSiN College Football betting podcast, you'll hear four interviews previewing the college football season from all betting angles. First, Collin Wilson of The Action Network joins the pod to talk Heisman futures, Texas, and Tennessee. Next, Chris Hassel and Chris Williams talk Iowa, Iowa State, and the Big 12. Then, Parker Fleming and Douglas Farmer talk Notre Dame, ACC, SEC, and Group of 5. Finally, Patrick Everson of Vegas Insider gives insight behind the counter on the Heisman Trophy and National Championship.