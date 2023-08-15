Tim Murray hosts the VSiN College Football Betting Podcast. Tim and VSiN's top analysts give you all the information to be the best college football bettor you ...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 83
Mega-preview of the 2023-24 college football season!
Tim Murray was live from Circa Signup radio row. On this edition of the VSiN College Football betting podcast, you'll hear four interviews previewing the college football season from all betting angles. First, Collin Wilson of The Action Network joins the pod to talk Heisman futures, Texas, and Tennessee. Next, Chris Hassel and Chris Williams talk Iowa, Iowa State, and the Big 12. Then, Parker Fleming and Douglas Farmer talk Notre Dame, ACC, SEC, and Group of 5. Finally, Patrick Everson of Vegas Insider gives insight behind the counter on the Heisman Trophy and National Championship.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
8/26/2023
1:54:08
College football is here! Best bets for week 0!
Tim Murray and Adam Burke preview each week zero game as college football is here! Week zero is headlined by: Navy/Notre Dame and San Jose State/USC. Tim and Adam give out their best bets for Saturday (also Matt Youmans' best bets).See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
8/23/2023
42:03
Previewing the Big 12 with Matt Youmans
Tim Murray is joined by Matt Youmans of VSiN. The guys preview the Big 12 conference top-to-bottom. Is this finally the season Texas reaches or surpasses expectations? Can Brent Venables turn things around at Oklahoma in year two? How will the Big 12 newcomers fare in their first season in the conference?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
8/16/2023
1:02:45
Previewing the Sun Belt with Adam Burke
Tim Murray and Adam Burke preview the Sun Belt from top to bottom. Who will win the league? Which teams will surprise and disappoint? How will Troy and Coastal Carolina fare after winning their divisions last year?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
8/15/2023
1:10:47
Brad Powers previews the MAC
Tim Murray and pro sports bettor Brad Powers talk MACtion! They discuss the conference from top-to-bottom. What will Ohio and Toledo do after winning their divisions? Are any longshots worth betting on?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Tim Murray hosts the VSiN College Football Betting Podcast. Tim and VSiN's top analysts give you all the information to be the best college football bettor you can be! Get the best CFB analysis on betting odds, lines, picks, and predictions right here! Subscribe to the VSiN College Football Betting Podcast today!