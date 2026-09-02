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College Football Week 1 Betting Picks with Wes Reynolds & Brett Ciancia (@PickSixPreviews)09/02/2026 | 1h 12 mins.On this episode of the VSiN College Football Betting Podcast, Tim Murray is joined by Wes Reynolds for their weekly “Wednesdays with Wes” segment, breaking down their favorite bets and leans for the opening weekend of the college football season. The guys discuss whether the betting market is overreacting to North Dakota State after Week 0, plus their thoughts on Colorado vs. Georgia Tech, Michigan State vs. Toledo, Memphis vs. Arkansas State, Louisville vs. Ole Miss, Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame, and more.
Then, Brett Ciancia of Pick Six Previews and Pick Six Plus joins the show to share his biggest Week 1 takeaways and betting analysis. Tim and Brett go head-to-head on Colorado vs. Georgia Tech, preview Auburn vs. Baylor, UCLA vs. Cal, Florida State vs. SMU, Clemson vs. LSU, Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, and discuss two of Brett's favorite college football win totals.
Can Tennessee go over 7.5 wins behind Josh Heupel's offense and a Jim Knowles-led defense? And why is Brett fading Penn State despite one of the most favorable schedules in the country?
Don't miss this loaded Week 1 college football betting preview featuring picks, spreads, market reactions, win totals, and analysis from Tim Murray, Wes Reynolds, and Brett Ciancia.
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College Football Week 0 Overreactions: USC, Memphis, Virginia + Week 1 Preview08/31/2026 | 1h 5 mins.Tim Murray and Adam Burke are back on the VSiN College Football Betting Podcast to recap all the action from Week 0 and look ahead to a massive Week 1 slate featuring five straight days of college football.
The guys break down Stanford's impressive performance, North Carolina's defensive showing against TCU, Virginia's dominant win over NC State, USC's opening victory, Memphis' strong debut under Charles Huff, and concerns surrounding Florida State after a lackluster performance against New Mexico State.
Tim and Adam also discuss potential betting opportunities and situational spots heading into Week 1, including Arkansas State vs. Memphis in the Paint Bucket Bowl, Akron vs. Wake Forest, Colorado vs. Georgia Tech, Toledo vs. Michigan State, Stanford vs. Miami, Fresno State vs. USC, and more.
Plus, Adam shares his early betting leans and best bets, including James Madison vs. Liberty, Central Michigan vs. New Mexico, and East Carolina vs. Alabama. The guys also highlight intriguing matchups featuring UCLA vs. Cal, UNLV vs. Hawaii, Lane Kiffin's LSU debut against Clemson, and Louisville vs. Ole Miss.
Get ready for Week 1 of the 2026 college football season with betting analysis, power ratings, situational spots, overreactions from Week 0, and the biggest games to watch.
Subscribe to the VSiN College Football Betting Podcast for three episodes every week throughout the college football season.
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- College football is finally back! Tim Murray and Matt Youmans are live from Waikiki Beach in Honolulu for a special Week Zero edition of the VSiN College Football Betting Podcast.
The guys break down the entire Week Zero college football betting card, including TCU vs. North Carolina in Dublin, San Jose State vs. USC, NC State vs. Virginia, Stanford vs. Hawaii, Memphis vs. UNLV, Jacksonville State vs. North Dakota State, Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan, and New Mexico State vs. Florida State.
Tim and Matt discuss the latest line movement, potential sharp money, totals, team totals, quarterback situations, and the best betting opportunities on the Week Zero board. They also revisit their preseason analysis of USC, Hawaii, Florida State, Fresno State, North Carolina, UNLV, Memphis, and North Dakota State.
The episode also features a full recap of their college football season-long win total bets and conference futures,
Plus, the guys share their official Week Zero best bets
🏈 Week Zero is here. Let's get the college football betting season started!
Subscribe to the VSiN YouTube channel and follow the VSiN College Football Betting Podcast for weekly previews, picks, analysis, odds movement, and betting insights throughout the 2026 college football season.
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- The 2026 college football season is finally here, and Tim Murray believes there are seven teams with a legitimate chance to win the national championship: Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas, Indiana, and Miami.
To break down each contender, Tim brings in insiders and experts who know these programs inside and out. Bill Landis discusses Ohio State, Dan Rubinstein breaks down Oregon, Drew Butler previews Georgia, Tim O'Malley analyzes Notre Dame, Michael Jenkins tackles Texas, Wes Reynolds discusses Indiana, and Alex Donno wraps things up with Miami.
The show covers each team's national championship case, biggest concerns, X-factors, schedules, and potential playoff paths.
Plus, Tim discusses the latest quarterback competitions, including Keelon Russell winning the Alabama QB job, and explains why he's taking a shot on Russell at 26-to-1 to win the Heisman Trophy.
With Week Zero finally here, it's time to identify the teams that could be playing for a national championship in January.
Topics include:
Ohio State national championship outlook
Oregon Ducks title case
Georgia Bulldogs CFP expectations
Notre Dame's national championship chances
Texas Longhorns and Arch Manning
Indiana Hoosiers as a potential CFP semifinalist
Miami Hurricanes title outlook
Keelon Russell Heisman Trophy betting value
2026 College Football Playoff
College football betting futures
Week Zero and the start of the 2026 season
The episode also looks ahead to the College Football Betting Podcast's Week Zero preview from Hawaii.
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Kyle Hunter Win Total Bets, Week Zero Picks & College Fantasy Football with Eric Froton08/20/2026 | 1h 23 mins.Tim Murray kicks off the show with a look at the latest college football betting news and win total markets, including his thoughts on Penn State. Then, college football handicapper Kyle Hunter joins the show to reveal his preseason power ratings, identify his favorite win total bets, and break down several key Week Zero and Week 1 matchups.
Kyle reveals his top seven teams, with Ohio State and Notre Dame tied at No. 1, followed by Oregon, Indiana, Georgia, Texas, and Miami. He also discusses how he adjusts his power ratings in an era of massive transfer portal turnover and why teams with more continuity can provide an early-season betting edge.
The guys preview TCU vs. North Carolina, NC State vs. Virginia, North Dakota State vs. Jacksonville State, Cal vs. UCLA, and LSU vs. Clemson, with Kyle providing his betting angles, totals leans, and team outlooks.
Then, Eric Froton of Yahoo Sports joins Tim to discuss the launch of college fantasy football, season-long player props, fantasy sleepers, and players to target or fade. They also revisit the LJ Martin BYU prop from last season and discuss Louisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz and other college football player markets.
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About VSiN College Football Betting Podcast
Tim Murray hosts the VSiN College Football Betting Podcast. Tim and VSiN's top analysts give you all the information to be the best college football bettor you can be! Get the best CFB analysis on betting odds, lines, picks, and predictions right here! Subscribe to the VSiN College Football Betting Podcast today!Podcast website
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