Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
Open app
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to VSiN College Football Betting Podcast in the App
Listen to VSiN College Football Betting Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
VSiN College Football Betting Podcast

VSiN College Football Betting Podcast

Podcast VSiN College Football Betting Podcast
Podcast VSiN College Football Betting Podcast

VSiN College Football Betting Podcast

iHeartPodcasts
add
Tim Murray hosts the VSiN College Football Betting Podcast. Tim and VSiN's top analysts give you all the information to be the best college football bettor you ...
More
Sports
Tim Murray hosts the VSiN College Football Betting Podcast. Tim and VSiN's top analysts give you all the information to be the best college football bettor you ...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 83
  • Mega-preview of the 2023-24 college football season!
    Tim Murray was live from Circa Signup radio row. On this edition of the VSiN College Football betting podcast, you'll hear four interviews previewing the college football season from all betting angles. First, Collin Wilson of The Action Network joins the pod to talk Heisman futures, Texas, and Tennessee. Next, Chris Hassel and Chris Williams talk Iowa, Iowa State, and the Big 12. Then, Parker Fleming and Douglas Farmer talk Notre Dame, ACC, SEC, and Group of 5. Finally, Patrick Everson of Vegas Insider gives insight behind the counter on the Heisman Trophy and National Championship.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    8/26/2023
    1:54:08
  • College football is here! Best bets for week 0!
    Tim Murray and Adam Burke preview each week zero game as college football is here! Week zero is headlined by: Navy/Notre Dame and San Jose State/USC. Tim and Adam give out their best bets for Saturday (also Matt Youmans' best bets).See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    8/23/2023
    42:03
  • Previewing the Big 12 with Matt Youmans
    Tim Murray is joined by Matt Youmans of VSiN. The guys preview the Big 12 conference top-to-bottom. Is this finally the season Texas reaches or surpasses expectations? Can Brent Venables turn things around at Oklahoma in year two? How will the Big 12 newcomers fare in their first season in the conference?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    8/16/2023
    1:02:45
  • Previewing the Sun Belt with Adam Burke
    Tim Murray and Adam Burke preview the Sun Belt from top to bottom. Who will win the league? Which teams will surprise and disappoint? How will Troy and Coastal Carolina fare after winning their divisions last year?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    8/15/2023
    1:10:47
  • Brad Powers previews the MAC
    Tim Murray and pro sports bettor Brad Powers talk MACtion! They discuss the conference from top-to-bottom. What will Ohio and Toledo do after winning their divisions? Are any longshots worth betting on?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    8/9/2023
    50:12

More Sports podcasts

About VSiN College Football Betting Podcast

Tim Murray hosts the VSiN College Football Betting Podcast. Tim and VSiN's top analysts give you all the information to be the best college football bettor you can be! Get the best CFB analysis on betting odds, lines, picks, and predictions right here! Subscribe to the VSiN College Football Betting Podcast today!
Podcast website

Listen to VSiN College Football Betting Podcast, Fantasy Footballers - Fantasy Football Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

VSiN College Football Betting Podcast

VSiN College Football Betting Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

VSiN College Football Betting Podcast: Podcasts in Family