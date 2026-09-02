On this episode of the VSiN College Football Betting Podcast, Tim Murray is joined by Wes Reynolds for their weekly “Wednesdays with Wes” segment, breaking down their favorite bets and leans for the opening weekend of the college football season. The guys discuss whether the betting market is overreacting to North Dakota State after Week 0, plus their thoughts on Colorado vs. Georgia Tech, Michigan State vs. Toledo, Memphis vs. Arkansas State, Louisville vs. Ole Miss, Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame, and more.



Then, Brett Ciancia of Pick Six Previews and Pick Six Plus joins the show to share his biggest Week 1 takeaways and betting analysis. Tim and Brett go head-to-head on Colorado vs. Georgia Tech, preview Auburn vs. Baylor, UCLA vs. Cal, Florida State vs. SMU, Clemson vs. LSU, Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, and discuss two of Brett's favorite college football win totals.



Can Tennessee go over 7.5 wins behind Josh Heupel's offense and a Jim Knowles-led defense? And why is Brett fading Penn State despite one of the most favorable schedules in the country?



Don't miss this loaded Week 1 college football betting preview featuring picks, spreads, market reactions, win totals, and analysis from Tim Murray, Wes Reynolds, and Brett Ciancia.



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