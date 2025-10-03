Powered by RND
  This series on Trump's mental condition comes to a close
    On this last show, your favorite psychologists, John Gartner and Harry Segal, review Trump's bizarre speech in Quantico while explaining their decision to end the series. They are joined by Really American's Justin Horwitz, as well as two very good friends of the show, Laurie Winer (author and theatre critic) and Ahmed Babba, political commentator (ahmedbaba.news). This feels like the last page in a long, intense book we never wanted to end, and here we are: Shrinking Trump has reached its final chapter. Dr. John Gartner and Dr. Harry Siegel sit together one last time, looking back on more than seventy episodes spent untangling the psychological knots in Donald Trump's presidency. What began as a clinical exercise soon revealed itself as an urgent civic project—mapping the anatomy of malignant narcissism, tracing the reckless impulses that drove one man to breach institutions again and again, and warning listeners that unchecked power corrodes the very heart of democracy.   Throughout this journey, Gartner and Siegel watched what started as performative chaos harden into a systematic assault on norms. They watched pathological lying give cover to authoritarian ambitions, charisma morph into control, and theatrical stunt after stunt erode the barriers meant to protect free speech and rule of law. They sat with experts like Dr. Vince Greenwood to peer under the hood of psychopathy, describing how impulsivity and a lack of remorse propel bold grabs for power—and leave gaping vulnerabilities in their wake. They examined the bitter aftershocks of tragedies manipulated for political gain, from the exploitation of Charlie Kirk's assassination to the steady drip of fear tactics aimed at silencing dissent.   They chronicled the stealthy rise of a media empire built on consolidation and influence, where once-independent newsrooms bent beneath the weight of billionaire agendas. They warned that as echo chambers spread and fact-based reporting shrank, the story of our country risked being rewritten by those who profit from confusion. Every week, Shrinking Trump gave listeners a pair of psychological glasses through which to see behind the spectacle: each emergency proclamation, each incendiary tweet, each courtroom drama wasn't just a headline—it was a symptom.   In this final conversation, Gartner and Siegel remind us that naming these symptoms remains our best defense against manipulation. Recognizing cognitive warning signs isn't armchair diagnosis; it's an act of democratic self-defense. They urge us to stay critical of the media we consume, to question the narratives packaged as truth, and to refuse the numbing allure of constant crisis. Even as they close this chapter, they make it clear that the work continues—because authoritarian tactics do not retire with a single series finale.   So let this be more than a goodbye. Let it be a call to carry forward every insight and warning, to keep alive the conversations that protect our shared values. Shrinking Trump may be signing off, but the fight for a better America goes on. Thank you for listening.
    2:51:09
  Speaking at the UN was one of many dangerous decisions Trump made last week
    Your favorite shrinks, John Gartner and Harry Segal, begin their analysis of the week by watching Trump suffer through another terrible press conference by RFK, Jr. From not knowing how to say the generic name for Tylenol, to his claiming Cuba has no autistic children, Trump continues to make the kind of alarming mistakes everyone should be outraged about. The show opens by tracing a troubling arc in Donald Trump's behavior: what began as calculated showmanship has hardened into an overt play for control. Traits of malignant narcissism—grandiosity, a craving for unwavering loyalty—and authoritarian impulses have grown more pronounced since his first term. Each lie, each institutional assault, speaks less to shrewd strategy than to a compulsive need to dominate the narrative and erode the checks that protect democratic life. They turn next to a profound example of this dynamic: the political exploitation of Charlie Kirk's assassination. In the wake of that tragedy, rhetoric designed to stifle dissent has surged, with shock and fear wielded as blunt instruments to tarnish any voice labeled "left." By framing grief as a cover for condemnation, the Trump administration reveals a classic tactic of control—manufacturing crisis to justify a tightening grip on speech, dissent, and public debate. But the most insidious move may be the deliberate consolidation of media power. Gartner and Siegel outline how conservative billionaires aligned with Trump have quietly scooped up news outlets and social platforms, twisting once-independent journalism into a mouthpiece for authoritarian propaganda. As independent investigative bodies shrink, echo chambers expand, and fact-based reporting gives way to curated spectacle, the foundation of informed consent begins to crack under the weight of concentrated influence. Into this fractured media ecosystem steps Dr. Vince Greenwood, offering a psychopathy lens on Trump's tactics. Greenwood underscores traits like impulsivity, emotional shallowness, and a glaring absence of remorse—qualities that have propelled Trump to outsized heights but also sow seeds of instability. He argues that these very characteristics, while enabling bold grabs for power, carry a predictable risk of self-sabotage. A misfired tweet, a rash decree or a scorched-earth feud could fracture alliances and expose the limits of unchecked authority. That possibility, Gartner and Siegel stress, is no reason for complacency. Recognizing these cognitive warning signs isn't idle armchair psychology—it's a civic responsibility. When the machinery of fear, misinformation, and media monopoly begins to hum, the cure lies in active vigilance. Question the sources asking for your trust, demand accountability from outlets once deemed impartial, and refuse to accept spectacle in place of substance. Ultimately, the path forward depends on our willingness to see beyond the performance. Shrinking Trump reminds us that every authoritarian playbook relies on confusion and emotional contagion. By sharpening our critical lens, cultivating honest conversations, and holding fast to democratic norms, we inoculate ourselves against manipulation.
    1:45:14
  The Jimmy Kimmel canceling is a tipping point for democracy
    Your favorite psychologists, John Gartner and Harry Segal, review the insidious way the Trump administration is using the Kirk assassination to end freedom of speech. They are joined again by Dr. Vince Greenwood, an expert on psychopathy, who shines a spotlight on Trump's criminal behavior. The episode opens with a stark diagnosis: Trump's behavior reflects a dangerous blend of malignant narcissism and sociopathy. Gartner and Segal argue that his compulsive lying, criminality, and relentless attacks on institutions aren't just political tactics—they're symptoms of a deeper pathology. These traits, they warn, fuel a pattern of authoritarian maneuvering that threatens the very fabric of democratic society. One of the most chilling segments centers on the political exploitation of tragedy. In the wake of Charlie Kirk's murder, Trump and his allies swiftly weaponized the event to stoke anti-left sentiment and suppress dissent. Gartner and Segal dissect this response as a textbook example of fear-based control, where grief is hijacked to justify repression. They argue that this tactic not only deepens national division but also corrodes core democratic principles like free speech and pluralism. The conversation then turns to media complicity. The psychologists critique how certain outlets, under financial or ideological pressure, have surrendered their independence and become echo chambers for Trump's narrative. This media capture, they contend, is not incidental—it's strategic. By dominating the information ecosystem, Trump consolidates power and silences opposition, turning journalism into a tool of authoritarian control. Joining the discussion is Dr. Vince Greenwood, who offers a clinical assessment of Trump as a psychopath. Drawing on established diagnostic criteria, Greenwood highlights traits like impulsivity, lack of remorse, and a compulsive need to dominate. While these traits have helped Trump rise, Greenwood warns they may also be his undoing. The very pathology that fuels his power could expose vulnerabilities—cracks in the armor of authoritarianism. The episode closes with a call to action. Gartner and Segal urge listeners to stay vigilant, resist normalization, and confront the psychological tactics that enable authoritarian rule. Understanding the cognitive and behavioral patterns of leaders, they argue, isn't just academic—it's essential to defending democracy.
    1:40:08
  Epstein Files Frenzy and Court Losses Fuel Trump's Collapse
    One of your favorite psychologists, Harry Segal, is back to describe and interpret Trump's strange behaviors this week, from his tone-deaf response to the Epstein-Maxwell victims to his mysterious medical symptoms. Since John Gartner is on assignment, Ahmed Baba, columnist, journalist, and frequent pundit on cable news, sits in as Harry's guest co-host. (Check out his bestselling Substack newsletter: AhmedBaba.News.) They dive straight into Trump's two recent court defeats—one over tariffs, another over immigration restrictions—and ask why he keeps dragging outdated laws back into the spotlight. Rather than solving real problems, these lawsuits feel like rehearsals for the next manufactured crisis, with each loss chipping away at his claims of unchecked authority. They turn next to ICE raids and Trump's fiery rhetoric about cities like Chicago. When Governor J.B. Pritzker publicly rebuked the suggestion of federal troops on Illinois soil, Baba unpacks the political calculations and racial undertones driving that showdown. It becomes clear this tug-of-war isn't just about policy; it's about how power is flexed when constitutional guardrails start feeling optional. The episode also confronts Trump's lingering ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Survivors and advocates are demanding the release of Epstein's files, yet Trump brushed the whole scandal off as a hoax—an impulsive reaction that only deepens doubts about his judgment. With approval ratings sagging, Siegel and Baba trace how these knee-jerk defenses betray deeper cognitive strains, calling into question Trump's ability to respond thoughtfully under pressure. Through it all, Shrinking Trump never loses sight of its mission: to spotlight the mind games at work and equip us for the battles ahead. By naming the psychological warning signs—whether it's crisis-manufacturing lawsuits or off-the-cuff dismissals of serious allegations—we reclaim a degree of clarity in a chaotic political landscape. Listening here isn't just about critique; it's about shoring up our own defenses and reminding ourselves why democratic norms matter.
    1:48:24
  Trump stumbles over Epstein while aiming at Chicago
    Your favorite psychologists, John Gartner and Harry Segal, present "this week" in Trump's power grab encouraged by the Supreme Court. They are joined by the great Andy Borowitz who brings his humor and insight to this dangerous moment in political history. Trump announced plans to seize control of the D.C. police, declared multiple states of emergency, and threatened to deploy troops in a city where violent crime has actually declined. Gartner and Segal argue these maneuvers aren't about public safety at all but about manufacturing chaos in order to justify ever-greater power grabs. When Trump set his sights on Baltimore, he twisted the city's story of revitalization into a caricature of dysfunction. Coverage of neighborhood renewal, falling crime rates, and community-led solutions vanished beneath his fearmongering. Gartner and Segal contrast the real on-the-ground progress with Trump's distorted narrative, showing how he weaponizes urban success to sow division. This episode isn't a partisan broadside so much as a civic call to psychological arms. Recognizing cognitive warning signs in our leaders isn't a cheap political shot—it's a crucial act of self-defense for democracy. By naming these stunts for what they may be—symptoms of mental strain—we sharpen our defenses against manipulation and reclaim our democratic norms.
    2:21:02

About Shrinking Trump

Psychologists John Gartner, Harry Segal, and their expert guests, conduct weekly sessions analyzing the psyche of Donald Trump, documenting his cognitive decline and plumbing the depths of his malignant narcissism. Dr. Gartner is a former part-time assistant professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University Medical School and the founder of Duty To Warn, an association of mental health professionals warning about Trump and Trump-ism. Dr. Segal is a senior lecturer in psychology at Cornell University.
