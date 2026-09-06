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- In this hour of Cashing Out, host Scott Seidenberg talks about College Football, the NFL, and the MLB. Cierra Clark joins the show, and she recaps College Football Week 1 and breaks down the SEC. Greg Peterson also joins the show and gives his thoughts on the MLB Sunday slate. To wrap up the show, Scott gives his best bets for the Sunday College Football and MLB games.
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- In this hour of Cashing Out, host Scott Seidenberg talks about College Football and the NFL. Aaron Moore joins the show to talk about the College Football Week 1 slate and preview the NFL games. Scott Seidenberg also recaps the wild ending to Michigan vs. Western Michigan.
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Lasso Law: Lasso Injury Law. They fight for you—because your future matters. Visit lassoinjurylaw.com or call 702-625-8777. https://www.lassoinjurylaw.com/"
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- In this hour of Cashing Out, host Scott Seidenberg talks about College Football. Scott previews the late slate of games for Week 1 of College Football. Then Scott recaps some of the top 25 games coming to an end.
Edge Boost: New users, sign up with promo code VSiN, make a minimum $100 deposit into your EDGE Boost account, and EDGE Boost will match your deposit up to $100 https://www.edgeboost.bet/guide/?oid=198&affid=86
Lasso Law: Lasso Injury Law. They fight for you—because your future matters. Visit lassoinjurylaw.com or call 702-625-8777. https://www.lassoinjurylaw.com/
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- In this hour of Live Bet Saturday, hosts Brad Taylor and Will Hill talk about College Football, the NFL, and MLB. Pro NFL Bettor Chris Farley joins the show to share his favorite bets for the NFL season. Then Will and Brad break down their favorite bets for the rest of the Week 1 College Football games.
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Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- In this hour of Live Bet Saturday, hosts Brad Taylor and Will Hill talk about College Football, the NFL, and MLB. Jake Hasan joins the show to help the hosts with the MLB End-of-Season Awards. Will and Brad talk about their favorite NFL bets before the season starts.
Edge Boost: New users, sign up with promo code VSiN, make a minimum $100 deposit into your EDGE Boost account, and EDGE Boost will match your deposit up to $100 https://www.edgeboost.bet/guide/?oid=198&affid=86
Sharps Invitational: Everyone starts with 10,000 chips. Build your stack, climb the leaderboard! Enter at JoinTheSharps.com and use code VSIN50 for a 50% deposit bonus up to $100. https://jointhesharps.com/register?ref=VSIN
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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