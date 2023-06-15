Get the best of VSiN right here on VSiN Best Bets. Every day, analysis of sports betting can be found right here! VSiN's hosts and analysts break down the lates... More
VSiN Tonight | June 15, 2023 | Hour 2
In the second hour of VSiN Tonight hosts Matt Youmans and Wes Reynolds give a brief preview of Thursday night's late-night MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Later in the show, the guys are joined by ESPN Baton Rouge's Jimmy Ott as they go in-depth on the upcoming matchups for the College World Series.
6/16/2023
44:29
VSiN Tonight | June 15, 2023 | Hour 1
In the opening hour of VSiN Tonight hosts Matt Youmans and Wes Reynolds recap the first round of the US Open and take a look at the live tournament odds. Also, Aaron Moore, VSiN Contributor and Sports Media Professor joins the show to preview the College World Series from Omaha this weekend.
6/16/2023
42:18
VSiN Primetime | June 15, 2023 | Hour 3
In the final hour of VSiN Primetime, hosts Tim Murray & Shaun King are joined by Circa Owner Derek Stevens and Big Balls to break down the Golden Knights' Stanley Cup victory, College World Series & more. 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast host Ben Upton joined the show to break down the College World Series.
6/16/2023
44:50
VSiN Primetime | June 15, 2023 | Hour 2
In the second hour of VSiN Primetime, hosts Tim Murray & Shaun King are joined by Action Network's Collin Wilson to break down the College World Series. The guys also dive into the US Open.
6/16/2023
44:50
VSiN Primetime | June 15, 2023 | Hour 1
In the first hour of VSiN Primetime, hosts Tim Murray & Shaun King are joined by VSiN host Ben Wilson to dive into the College World Series. The guys are also joined by Basketball Analyst Jeff Goodman to preview the NBA Draft.
