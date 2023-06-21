2023 Western States 100 | Women's Field Preview

Brett Hornig and Mike McMonagle join the podcast to provide an in-depth preview of the 2023 Western States 100. We analyze the course, talk about what it's going to take to be successful, note some of the interesting storylines around the event, and yes, make our predictions for the female top 10 finishers this year.Sponsors:Rabbit - use code Singletrack20 at checkout on their website (https://www.runinrabbit.com/discount/SINGLETRACK20) to get 20% off your next orderFeetures - use code Singletrack20 at checkout on their website (https://feetures.com/) to get 20% off your next order)Hoka - check out the new Tecton X2 and Zinal 2 (https://www.hoka.com/en/us/)Maurten - head over to their website (https://www.maurten.com/) and shop for gels, bars, and drink mixes.Support the show