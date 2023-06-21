Singletrack is a podcast covering the professional trail and ultrarunning scene. More
Jon Rea | 2023 Western States 100 Pre-Race Interview
Jon Rea | 2023 Western States 100 Pre-Race Interview

Jon Rea returns to the Singletrack Podcast to discuss his preparation and outlook for the 2023 Western States 100.

Links:
Follow Jon on Strava

Additional Episodes You May Enjoy:
#150 - Jonathan Rea | Golden Ticket Talk - 2022 Javelina Jundred
#35 - Golden Ticket Talks | Jonathan Rea, Bandera 100K 1st Place Male
6/23/2023
16:32
2023 Western States 100 | Women's Field Preview
2023 Western States 100 | Women's Field Preview

Brett Hornig and Mike McMonagle join the podcast to provide an in-depth preview of the 2023 Western States 100. We analyze the course, talk about what it's going to take to be successful, note some of the interesting storylines around the event, and yes, make our predictions for the female top 10 finishers this year.

Sponsors:
Rabbit - use code Singletrack20 at checkout on their website (https://www.runinrabbit.com/discount/SINGLETRACK20) to get 20% off your next order
Feetures - use code Singletrack20 at checkout on their website (https://feetures.com/) to get 20% off your next order)
Hoka - check out the new Tecton X2 and Zinal 2 (https://www.hoka.com/en/us/)
Maurten - head over to their website (https://www.maurten.com/) and shop for gels, bars, and drink mixes.
6/22/2023
1:32:50
Adam Merry | 2023 Western States 100 Pre-Race Interview
Adam Merry | 2023 Western States 100 Pre-Race Interview

Adam Merry returns to the Singletrack Podcast to discuss his preparation and outlook for the 2023 Western States 100.

Links:
Follow Adam on Instagram
Follow Adam on Strava
Freetrail Film

Additional Episodes You May Enjoy:
#36 - Adam Merry | Bandera Reflections, Representation In Trail Running, State Of The Sport Talks
6/22/2023
20:36
Arlen Glick | 2023 Western States 100 Pre-Race Interview
Arlen Glick | 2023 Western States 100 Pre-Race Interview

Arlen Glick returns to the Singletrack Podcast to discuss his preparation and outlook for the 2023 Western States 100.

Additional Links:
Follow Arlen on Strava

Additional Episodes You May Enjoy:
#147 - Arlen Glick | 2022 Javelina Jundred Pre-Race Interview
6/22/2023
17:17
2023 Western States 100 | Men's Field Preview
2023 Western States 100 | Men's Field Preview

Brett Hornig returns to the podcast to provide an in-depth preview of the 2023 Western States 100. We analyze the course, talk about what it's going to take to be successful, note some of the interesting storylines around the event, and yes, make our predictions for the male top 10 finishers this year.