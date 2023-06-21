Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Singletrack
Singletrack is a podcast covering the professional trail and ultrarunning scene. More
  • Jon Rea | 2023 Western States 100 Pre-Race Interview
    Jon Rea returns to the Singletrack Podcast to discuss his preparation and outlook for the 2023 Western States 100.Sponsors:Rabbit - use code Singletrack20 at checkout on their website (https://www.runinrabbit.com/discount/SINGLETRACK20) to get 20% off your next orderFeetures - use code Singletrack20 at checkout on their website (https://feetures.com/) to get 20% off your next order)Hoka - check out the new Tecton X2 and Zinal 2 (https://www.hoka.com/en/us/)Maurten - head over to their website (https://www.maurten.com/) and shop for gels, bars, and drink mixes.Links:Follow Jon on StravaAdditional Episodes You May Enjoy:#150 - Jonathan Rea | Golden Ticket Talk - 2022 Javelina Jundred#35 - Golden Ticket Talks | Jonathan Rea, Bandera 100K 1st Place MaleSupport the show
    6/23/2023
    16:32
  • 2023 Western States 100 | Women's Field Preview
    Brett Hornig and Mike McMonagle join the podcast to provide an in-depth preview of the 2023 Western States 100. We analyze the course, talk about what it's going to take to be successful, note some of the interesting storylines around the event, and yes, make our predictions for the female top 10 finishers this year.Sponsors:Rabbit - use code Singletrack20 at checkout on their website (https://www.runinrabbit.com/discount/SINGLETRACK20) to get 20% off your next orderFeetures - use code Singletrack20 at checkout on their website (https://feetures.com/) to get 20% off your next order)Hoka - check out the new Tecton X2 and Zinal 2 (https://www.hoka.com/en/us/)Maurten - head over to their website (https://www.maurten.com/) and shop for gels, bars, and drink mixes.Support the show
    6/22/2023
    1:32:50
  • Adam Merry | 2023 Western States 100 Pre-Race Interview
    Adam Merry returns to the Singletrack Podcast to discuss his preparation and outlook for the 2023 Western States 100.Sponsors:Rabbit - use code Singletrack20 at checkout on their website (https://www.runinrabbit.com/discount/SINGLETRACK20) to get 20% off your next orderFeetures - use code Singletrack20 at checkout on their website (https://feetures.com/) to get 20% off your next order)Hoka - check out the new Tecton X2 and Zinal 2 (https://www.hoka.com/en/us/)Maurten - head over to their website (https://www.maurten.com/) and shop for gels, bars, and drink mixes.LinksFollow Adam on InstagramFollow Adam on StravaFreetrail FilmAdditional Episodes You May Enjoy:#36 - Adam Merry | Bandera Reflections, Representation In Trail Running, State Of The Sport TalksSupport the show
    6/22/2023
    20:36
  • Arlen Glick | 2023 Western States 100 Pre-Race Interview
    Arlen Glick returns to the Singletrack Podcast to discuss his preparation and outlook for the 2023 Western States 100.Sponsors:Rabbit - use code Singletrack20 at checkout on their website (https://www.runinrabbit.com/discount/...) to get 20% off your next orderFeetures - use code Singletrack20 at checkout on their website (https://feetures.com/) to get 20% off your next order)Hoka - check out the new Tecton X2 and Zinal 2 (https://www.hoka.com/en/us/)Maurten - head over to their website (https://www.maurten.com/) and shop for gels, bars, and drink mixes.Additional Links:Follow Arlen on StravaAdditional Episodes You May Enjoy:#147 - Arlen Glick | 2022 Javelina Jundred Pre-Race InterviewSupport the show
    6/22/2023
    17:17
  • 2023 Western States 100 | Men's Field Preview
    Brett Hornig returns to the podcast to provide an in-depth preview of the 2023 Western States 100. We analyze the course, talk about what it's going to take to be successful, note some of the interesting storylines around the event, and yes, make our predictions for the male top 10 finishers this year.Sponsors:Rabbit - use code Singletrack20 at checkout on their website (https://www.runinrabbit.com/discount/SINGLETRACK20) to get 20% off your next orderFeetures - use code Singletrack20 at checkout on their website (https://feetures.com/) to get 20% off your next order)Hoka - check out the new Tecton X2 and Zinal 2 (https://www.hoka.com/en/us/)Maurten - head over to their website (https://www.maurten.com/) and shop for gels, bars, and drink mixes.Support the show
    6/21/2023
    1:33:06

About Singletrack

Singletrack is a podcast covering the professional trail and ultrarunning scene.
