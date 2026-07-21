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493 episodes
How John Fitzgerald Coached Jennifer Lichter to a Western States Course Record07/21/2026 | 1h 5 mins.Three weeks after Jennifer Lichter set a new course record at Western States, her coach John Fitzgerald joins the Singletrack Podcast to break down how it happened. Fitzgerald coaches an elite squad out of Missoula for Carmichael Training Systems, and this year he guided Jen to the win along with Jeff Mogavero and Adam Peterman into the men's top ten.
We get into the philosophy underneath the results: why consistency is a trainable skill, why willpower is a resource you can spend too early, and what he means when he says success is rented. Fitzgerald explains the mental shift that took Jen from a mountain 50K specialist to a 100-mile course record holder, the on-course training camps that prepared his athletes for every crux of the Western States course, race-day fueling improvisations, downhill running as a skill, and his case for simplicity in a sport chasing every new gadget and lab test.
Partners:
Precision Fuel and Hydration - use code SINGLETRACK at checkout for 15% off your next order
Janji - running apparel that goes the distance
Raide - Making equipment for efficient human-powered movement in the mountains
Norda - check out the 005: the lightest, fastest, most stable trail racing shoe ever made
Kodiak Cakes - my favorite oatmeal and pancakes
Additional Links:
Coaching Profile
Instagram: @ackfitz
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ESPN's Wright Thompson on the Cost of Athletic Greatness (Sunday Conversation)07/19/2026 | 1h 11 mins.Wright Thompson is a senior writer for ESPN.com and ESPN The Magazine who has profiled some of the greatest athletes and coaches of all time, including Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Steve Kerr, Pat Riley, Caitlin Clark, and Dan Gable. He's also the author of 3 books: "The Cost of These Dreams", "The Barn", and "Pappyland".
In this conversation, we discuss optimization versus beauty in sports, sports as vehicles for self-understanding, why fame freezes people at the emotional age they got it, and where the tortured artist myth comes from before ending on mortality and legacy.
Note - in case you're not interested, we spend the first 20 ish minutes of the conversation talking about our shared appreciation for music and certain artists and bands before getting into the aforementioned part of the conversation.
Partners:
Precision Fuel and Hydration - use code SINGLETRACK at checkout for 15% off your next order
Janji - running apparel that goes the distance
Raide - Making equipment for efficient human-powered movement in the mountains
Norda - check out the 005: the lightest, fastest, most stable trail racing shoe ever made
Momentous - use code SINGLETRACK for up to 35% off your first order
Kodiak Cakes - my favorite oatmeal and pancakes
Support the show
Hardrock 100 Recap, 2026 Mid-Season Review + $15 Lactate Gels? (Long Run Archives #41)07/18/2026 | 1h 42 mins.Brett Hornig co-hosts for another classic edition of the Long Run Archives. We share our biggest takeaways from this year's Hardrock, reflect on the biggest moments from the first half of 2026, and feature the latest ultra-focused products that have caught our attention. Finally, we close with a brief interview of Ryder Jay, who won the U-18 NTN Eagle race at Broken Arrow last month.
Partners:
Precision Fuel and Hydration - use code SINGLETRACK at checkout for 15% off your next order
Janji - running apparel that goes the distance
Raide - Making equipment for efficient human-powered movement in the mountains
Norda - check out the 005: the lightest, fastest, most stable trail racing shoe ever made
Momentous - use code SINGLETRACK for up to 35% off your first order
Kodiak Cakes - my favorite oatmeal and pancakes
Support the show
- Tom Evans is back on the show! We last chatted after UTMB last year, so there was a lot of ground to cover: recapping the first half of 2026, his most recent treadmill workout, which garnered a lot of commentary on Instagram, the "why now" for Hardrock, his analysis of the competitive field here, and his reflections on how he's prepared for the opportunity. Thanks as always for tuning in.
Partners:
Precision Fuel and Hydration - use code SINGLETRACK at checkout for 15% off your next order
Janji - running apparel that goes the distance
Raide - Making equipment for efficient human-powered movement in the mountains
Norda - check out the 005: the lightest, fastest, most stable trail racing shoe ever made
Momentous - use code SINGLETRACK for up to 35% off your first order
Kodiak Cakes - my favorite oatmeal and pancakes
Support the show
- Two course records, a rookie champion, and a men's podium almost nobody predicted. Brett Hornig and Leah Yingling join me in Auburn to recap the 2026 Western States 100: Vincent Bouillard clawing back from ten minutes down at Forest Hill, Jennifer Lichter winning in her first 100-miler, the deepest women's top 10 in race history, plus buy-or-sell and our biggest questions for next year.
Partners:
Precision Fuel and Hydration - use code SINGLETRACK at checkout for 15% off your next order
Norda - check out the 005: the lightest, fastest, most stable trail racing shoe ever made
Raide - Making equipment for efficient human-powered movement in the mountains
Support the show
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About Singletrack
Singletrack is a podcast covering the professional trail and ultrarunning scene.Podcast website
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