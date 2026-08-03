Sean Avery is in studio! The NHL Legend turned actor Sean Avery is with us to talk about one of the best games of his career and his role in The Odyssey. We're talking working with Matt Damon, what it's like on a Christopher Nolan set, getting revenge in the NHL, and a whole lot more.

(00:00) We kick things off. (2:34) Sean joins us on the couch. (41:04) We go back to 2010. (50:03) We take a look at these rosters. (55:08) We get into the game. (1:15:19) We score it.

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