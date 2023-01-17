“Super Bowl XXI” with Phil Simms | Giants vs. Broncos

On today's episode, we're heading back to the Rose Bowl for Super Bowl XXI between the Denver Broncos and the New York Football Giants. We check out what was going on in the world of pop culture in January of '87 (6:02). We check out the teams and break down this star studded matchup (16:15). Mr. Simms joins us in studio to take us inside one of the greatest quarterbacking performances in Super Bowl history in what would turn out to be a game of many firsts (28:08). Jules & Sam wrap it all up, talk legacy, and give this game a score (1:31:40).