Hosted by former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman and comedian Sam Morril, Games with Names is a sports history podcast on a search to find the greatest games of all time.
“2004 ALCS: Game 4” with David Ortiz | Red Sox vs. Yankees
On today’s episode, we’re reliving the legendary Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS and the series as a whole. We go back to the world of pop culture in October of 2004 (9:35). We revisit the 2004 MLB season and breakdown the Red Sox/Yankees rivalry (14:43). Big Papi joins the show to talk ball and take us inside that legendary comeback of a series (38:03). Jules & Sam break down the legacy of this one and give it a score (1:19:27).
2/14/2023
1:33:16
“Super Bowl XXI” with Phil Simms | Giants vs. Broncos
On today's episode, we're heading back to the Rose Bowl for Super Bowl XXI between the Denver Broncos and the New York Football Giants. We check out what was going on in the world of pop culture in January of '87 (6:02). We check out the teams and break down this star studded matchup (16:15). Mr. Simms joins us in studio to take us inside one of the greatest quarterbacking performances in Super Bowl history in what would turn out to be a game of many firsts (28:08). Jules & Sam wrap it all up, talk legacy, and give this game a score (1:31:40).
2/7/2023
1:46:27
“2012 Pro Bowl” with Brandon Marshall | AFC vs. NFC
Today, it’s a real “leave no stone left unturned” kind of game on our journey to find the greatest game of all time. It's the 2012 Pro Bowl with Brandon Marshall. We look back at the world in January 2012 (6:44). Jules & Sam revisit these rosters (13:52). Brandon Marshall joins the guys to talk all things Pro Bowl and his MVP performance (23:26). We wrap it all up and give this game a score (1:16:38).
1/31/2023
1:25:39
“Gilbert Arenas’ 60 Point Game” with Gilbert Arenas | Wizards vs. Lakers
Today, we’re going deep on one of the greatest scoring performances in NBA history. Sam & Jules take a look at what was going on in December 2006 (5:48). We check out that season in the NBA (20:25) and these respective squads (24:08). We’re joined by Gilbert Arenas to talk scoring in bunches, great Kobe stories, and NBA beefs (42:36). We wrap it all up and score this game (1:36:02).
1/24/2023
1:57:20
“2002 Western Conference Finals: Game 5” with Hasan Minhaj and Mike Bibby | Lakers vs. Kings
On today’s episode, we have comedian and Sacramento’s native son, Hasan Minhaj in studio! Together, we go deep on Game 5 of the infamous 2002 Western Conference finals. We break down the Lakers and Kings in this era and dive into Hasan’s Kings fandom (3:05). We go back to the world of pop culture in May of 2002 (25:03). Mike Bibby joins the show to talk about his iconic Game 5 buzzer beater and the controversial series (30:31). Hasan and the guys react to the Bibby interview (1:06:18). We wrap it up and score the game (1:11:53).
