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Games with Names

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ComedySports
Games with Names
Latest episode

344 episodes

  • Games with Names

    CM Punk on SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes, and One of his Greatest Matches

    08/03/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    CM Punk is in studio! The WWE legend is with us to talk Summer Slam, his journey in wrestling, and one of his favorite all time matches. That's right, we're going deep on Wrestlemania 29: CM Punk vs. The Undertaker.
    (00:00) We kick things off. (01:00) CM joins us on the couch. (24:26) We go back to 2013. (32:48) We break down each superstar. (40:00) We dive into the match. (1:07:43) We score it.
    Support the show: http://www.gameswithnames.com/
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Games with Names

    Stavros Halkias Stories

    08/02/2026 | 24 mins.
    Stavvy talks about living on a tour bus, his hatred for the New England Patriots, and his Mount Rushmore of Baltimore athletes.
    Support the show: http://www.gameswithnames.com/
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Games with Names

    Sean Avery on The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan being Bill Belichick, and New York Rangers Hockey

    07/28/2026 | 1h 29 mins.
    Sean Avery is in studio! The NHL Legend turned actor Sean Avery is with us to talk about one of the best games of his career and his role in The Odyssey. We're talking working with Matt Damon, what it's like on a Christopher Nolan set, getting revenge in the NHL, and a whole lot more.
    (00:00) We kick things off. (2:34) Sean joins us on the couch. (41:04) We go back to 2010. (50:03) We take a look at these rosters. (55:08) We get into the game. (1:15:19) We score it.
    Support the show: http://www.gameswithnames.com/
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Games with Names

    Puka Nacua's Best LA Rams Stories

    07/26/2026 | 25 mins.
    Puka Nacua shares some of his favorite stories from his time with the Rams including his connection with Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp plus the cost of changing your jersey number in the NFL
    Support the show: http://www.gameswithnames.com/
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Games with Names

    Lawrence Guy Shares Patriots Stories and Breaks Down 2017 Divisional Round vs. Titans

    07/21/2026 | 1h 58 mins.
    Lawrence Guy is in studio! The Super Bowl winning D lineman is with us to chop it up about an all-time Patriots playoff performance, that's right we're getting into the 2018 AFC Divisional Round game against the Tennessee Titans. We also get into what it's like anchoring a defensive line, his best Bill Belichick stories, and a whole lot more.
    (00:00) We kick things off. (49:00) We go back to 2018. (1:12:12) We check out these rosters. (1:24:15) We dive into the game. (1:38:03) We score it.
    Support the show: http://www.gameswithnames.com/
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Games with Names
Hosted by former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, Games with Names is a sports history podcast on a search to find the greatest games of all time. From the infamous to the unforgettable, Jules dives back into the classic matchups and eras across all of sports history. Joined by the players, coaches, and celebrity fans that lived it, we’ll uncover first-hand insights and never-before-heard stories, shining new light and perspective on the greatest games in sports history. Subscribe wherever you listen: gameswithnames.com For more Games With Names: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gameswithnames/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@games.with.names Twitter: https://twitter.com/gameswithnames Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gameswithnames YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/GamesWithNamesPodcast
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