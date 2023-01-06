Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • The Hundred: Raheem’s NBA Best Bet, 6/4
    Raheem shares his insights and the gambling odds for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Nuggets on June 4. Host: Raheem Palmer Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti Check out all of Raheem’s best bets for The Hundred at theringer.com!  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/4/2023
    6:58
  • NBA Finals Game 1 Rapid Reaction. Plus, Game 2 Best Bets.
    The East Coast Bias boys share their thoughts on Game 1 of the NBA Finals (1:00) and discuss Denver’s home dominance throughout the postseason (7:00). Then, they turn their attention to Game 2 and break down the line and total and give out their favorite props (15:00). Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer Producer: Mike Wargon Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/2/2023
    30:38
  • The Hundred: Raheem’s NBA Best Bet, 6/1
    Raheem shares his insights and the gambling odds for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Nuggets on June 1. Host: Raheem Palmer Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti Check out all of Raheem’s best bets for The Hundred at theringer.com!  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/1/2023
    9:46
  • NBA Finals Game 1 Best Bets and Preview. Plus, Where Do the Celtics Go from Here?
    The East Coast Bias boys recap the Heat’s Game 7 blowout win (:24), and discuss what options the Celtics have moving forward (9:49). Then, they dive deep into the NBA Finals (20:21), Game 1 bets (32:55), and series prop bets (39:57). Finally, they break down the 76ers hiring Nick Nurse (44:28), and pick their favorite golfers for the weekend (46:52). Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer Producer: Mike Wargon and Donnie Beacham Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/31/2023
    52:08
  • Next Year's EPL Title and Relegation Odds, Plus Previewing Europa League and FA Cup Finals
    Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr begin by discussing Everton surviving relegation (1:08) before predicting what the future holds for a bunch of USMNT players, including the Leeds guys going down (10:44). Next, they take an early look at the 2023-24 Premier League title and relegation odds (31:04). Then, they preview the Europa League final between Roma and Sevilla and the FA Cup final between Man City and Man United (46:10). They close out with their best bets (57:15). Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/31/2023
    1:06:37

About The Ringer Gambling Show

The Ringer Gambling Show is here to help you place your bets on the biggest sports around the world! SUNDAY: Raheem Palmer gives out his five best bets for the NFL's Sunday slate. MONDAY: John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer give out their picks for Monday Night Football plus look at some lines you should jump at for the following week. TUESDAY: The 'East Coast Bias' crew, John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer and Joe House talk early NFL leans plus cover any other major events they’re gambling on. WEDNESDAY: Warren Sharp and Austin Gayle take an analytical look at some NFL betting trends so you can get a leg up with your picks. THURSDAY: Austin Gayle is first joined by Raheem Palmer to preview Thursday Night Football and then is joined by Rodger Sherman for some college football picks. FRIDAY: Warren Sharp and Joe House take one final look at the weekend of NFL games with picks, parlays and more.
