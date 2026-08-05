Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsSportsThe Ringer Gambling Show
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Ringer Gambling Show
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Ringer Gambling Show

The Ringer
Sports
The Ringer Gambling Show
Latest episode

974 episodes

  • The Ringer Gambling Show

    Dodgers Land Skubal. How Will That Impact the Deadline?

    08/05/2026 | 51 mins.
    Tate, Raheem, and Dabbundo discuss the MLB trade deadline and how the Skubal trade will impact the Dodgers. The guys play over/under reactions, and end with their best bets for the day.

    Intro (00:00)

    Skubal Trade (02:41)

    MLB Trade Deadline (09:15)

    Needle Mover or Not? (11:12)

    NFL Training Camp Story Lines (18:05)

    Over/Under Reactions (31:00)

    Best Bets (41:45)

    Hosts: Tate Frazier, Raheem Palmer, Anthony DabbundoProducers: Jonathan Frias, Michael Szokoli, and Cliff Augustin

    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ringergambling/Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ringergambling

    The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Ringer Gambling Show

    Debuts With New Teams and Hump Day Headlines

    08/05/2026 | 52 mins.
    Tate, Joe, and Dabbundo discuss the Seahawks Hard Knocks, Wyndham Championship picks, and their plays of the day.

    Intro (00:00)

    Hump day headlines (01:54)

    MLB today (09:02)

    PGA today (20:30)

    NFL training camp (31:52)

    Plays of the day (44:05)

    Hosts: Tate Frazier, Joe House, and Anthony DabbundoProducers: Jonathan Frias, Michael Szokoli, and Stefan Anderson

    Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ringergambling/Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ringergambling

    The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Ringer Gambling Show

    LeBron James Chooses Philadelphia

    07/24/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Sal, Raheem, and Dabbundo react to the breaking news of LeBron James signing with the 76ers. The guys play Ticket Taker next, and end with their best bets for the day.-Intro (00:00)-LeBron James to the Sixers (00:24)-MLB (20:12)-Boxing (25:05)-Ticket Taker (30:52)-Best bets (46:14)Hosts: Cousin Sal, Joe Raheem Palmer, Anthony DabbundoProducers: Jonathan Frias, Michael Szokoli, and Stefan AndersonFollow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ringergambling/Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ringergamblingThe Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Ringer Gambling Show

    NFL Milestone Bets, No News on LeBron, and the Red Sox Keep Winning

    07/22/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Sal, House, and Dabbundo give an update on LeBron, discuss the Red Sox winning streak, and give out some early milestone bets for the NFL season.-Intro (00:00)-LeBron's update (6:00)-MLB (14:00)-3M Championship (29:15)-NFL (45:50)-Best bets (58:56)Hosts: Cousin Sal, Joe House, Anthony DabbundoProducers: Michael Szokoli and Stefan AndersonFollow Us On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ringergambling/Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ringergamblingThe Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Ringer Gambling Show

    World Cup Recap, MLB's Second Half Begins, and an 'Odyssey' Discussion

    07/20/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Sal, Raheem, and Dabbundo recap the World Cup before diving into the second half of the MLB season. Then, Tate joins for over-underreactions, including whether or not 'The Odyssey' will be over or underrated-Intro (00:00)-World Cup (2:03)-MLB (18:35)-Tate Frazier joins (38:37)-Over-underreactions (48:21)-'The Odyssey' (57:50)Hosts: Cousin Sal, Raheem Palmer, Anthony DabbundoGuest: Tate FrazierProducers: Michael SzokoliFollow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ringergambling/Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ringergambling

    The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More Sports podcasts
Trending Sports podcasts
About The Ringer Gambling Show
Welcome to the new-look Ringer Gambling Show! Hosts Cousin Sal, Joe House, Raheem Palmer, Anthony Dabbundo, and Tate Frazier bring you sharp betting insights, entertaining debates, and plenty of action across the sports world. From the NFL to college football to the NBA and more, catch us on YouTube and your podcast feed Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays.
Podcast website
Sports

Listen to The Ringer Gambling Show, The Dan Le Batard Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
The Ringer Gambling Show: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 1:15:13 PM
A company fromMADSACK