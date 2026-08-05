Tate, Raheem, and Dabbundo discuss the MLB trade deadline and how the Skubal trade will impact the Dodgers. The guys play over/under reactions, and end with their best bets for the day.



Intro (00:00)



Skubal Trade (02:41)



MLB Trade Deadline (09:15)



Needle Mover or Not? (11:12)



NFL Training Camp Story Lines (18:05)



Over/Under Reactions (31:00)



Best Bets (41:45)



Hosts: Tate Frazier, Raheem Palmer, Anthony DabbundoProducers: Jonathan Frias, Michael Szokoli, and Cliff Augustin



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