The Ringer Gambling Show is here to help you place your bets on the biggest sports around the world!
SUNDAY: Raheem Palmer gives out his five best bets for the... More
The Hundred: Raheem’s NBA Best Bet, 6/4
Raheem shares his insights and the gambling odds for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Nuggets on June 4.
Host: Raheem Palmer
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
Check out all of Raheem’s best bets for The Hundred at theringer.com!
6/4/2023
6:58
NBA Finals Game 1 Rapid Reaction. Plus, Game 2 Best Bets.
The East Coast Bias boys share their thoughts on Game 1 of the NBA Finals (1:00) and discuss Denver’s home dominance throughout the postseason (7:00). Then, they turn their attention to Game 2 and break down the line and total and give out their favorite props (15:00).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
6/2/2023
30:38
The Hundred: Raheem’s NBA Best Bet, 6/1
Raheem shares his insights and the gambling odds for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Nuggets on June 1.
Host: Raheem Palmer
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
Check out all of Raheem’s best bets for The Hundred at theringer.com!
6/1/2023
9:46
NBA Finals Game 1 Best Bets and Preview. Plus, Where Do the Celtics Go from Here?
The East Coast Bias boys recap the Heat’s Game 7 blowout win (:24), and discuss what options the Celtics have moving forward (9:49). Then, they dive deep into the NBA Finals (20:21), Game 1 bets (32:55), and series prop bets (39:57). Finally, they break down the 76ers hiring Nick Nurse (44:28), and pick their favorite golfers for the weekend (46:52).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Mike Wargon and Donnie Beacham
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
5/31/2023
52:08
Next Year's EPL Title and Relegation Odds, Plus Previewing Europa League and FA Cup Finals
Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr begin by discussing Everton surviving relegation (1:08) before predicting what the future holds for a bunch of USMNT players, including the Leeds guys going down (10:44). Next, they take an early look at the 2023-24 Premier League title and relegation odds (31:04). Then, they preview the Europa League final between Roma and Sevilla and the FA Cup final between Man City and Man United (46:10). They close out with their best bets (57:15).
Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
