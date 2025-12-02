Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsSportsPuck Around and Pod Out
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Puck Around and Pod Out
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Puck Around and Pod Out

KSE Podcasts
SportsHockey
Puck Around and Pod Out
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • NHL Legend Ryan Miller Talks Golden Goal, Blackwood and Naked Runs
    Ryan Miller, one of the greatest American goaltenders of all time, stops by to catch up with his old roommate John-Michael Liles. You have to listen to his unreal experience of the 2010 Olympic Gold Medal game. Plus he relives a Michigan State career that went down in the history books, the darethat forced him to drink maple syrup, intense games of Mario Kart that led to unfortunate runs through the neighborhood AND his role in bringing Mackenzie Blackwood to the San Jose Sharks. 
    --------  
    1:12:13
  • "Take Your Shirt Off... Sneeze and Film It" Puck Around and Pod Out Ep 4 w/ Rick Berry
    Avalanche alum Rick Berry joins the show. We're talkingJohn-Michael Liles hijinks, Berry's insane scrap with Red Wings tough guy Brendan Shannahan plus Rick confirms Ray Borque is a legendary human being on and off the ice.
    --------  
    48:35
  • The Funniest Clip on the Internet..."
    Puck Around returns with stories of kicking, spitting and forcible deliveries of pizza. But they have other things to discuss besides chastising Keefer for his various childish transgressions. They're talking Ross Colton's incredible duster, Alex Ovechkin's jersey swap gone wrong Mikko Rantanen'shorrid hit that prompted Patrick Roy to say he won't make it through their nextgame.
    --------  
    1:04:10
  • “Is This Even a Podcast At This Point?”
    Legendary tough-guy Cody McLeod was supposed to join us today… due to some technical difficulties we couldn’t make it happen. But that won’t derail Keefer, Ryker and Jonny. We’re reliving McLeod’s most brutal fights, seeing how JML compares when he drops the gloves and we take a moment to marvel at the super-human abilities of Nathan MacKinnon.
    --------  
    44:44
  • It’s The Most Difficult Thing to Do… I’ve Done it Twice
    Ryker relives his Hail Mary punch, Keefer gets way too personal about his stomach problems and JML almost blacks out from embarrassment and Ryker. The PuckAround podcast is here and it’s as off-the-rails as you expected it to be. From diarrhea to compulsive snacking to anthem flubbing to power slapping, everything is up for discussion.
    --------  
    41:29

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Puck Around and Pod Out

Kyle Keefe, Mark Rycroft, and John-Michael Liles Puck around about the Avalanche and other happenings in the National Hockey League. The broadcast team brings insider information with their unique humor and insights to the game of Hockey. Rycroft and Liles are former NHL players while Keefe has been the host of Avalanche coverage on Altitude TV for nearly two decades. Along with guests, the trio will take you through everything you need to know about the week in hockey.
Podcast website
SportsHockey

Listen to Puck Around and Pod Out, New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.1.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/12/2025 - 11:13:44 PM