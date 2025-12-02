NHL Legend Ryan Miller Talks Golden Goal, Blackwood and Naked Runs
Ryan Miller, one of the greatest American goaltenders of all time, stops by to catch up with his old roommate John-Michael Liles. You have to listen to his unreal experience of the 2010 Olympic Gold Medal game. Plus he relives a Michigan State career that went down in the history books, the darethat forced him to drink maple syrup, intense games of Mario Kart that led to unfortunate runs through the neighborhood AND his role in bringing Mackenzie Blackwood to the San Jose Sharks.
--------
1:12:13
--------
1:12:13
"Take Your Shirt Off... Sneeze and Film It" Puck Around and Pod Out Ep 4 w/ Rick Berry
Avalanche alum Rick Berry joins the show. We're talkingJohn-Michael Liles hijinks, Berry's insane scrap with Red Wings tough guy Brendan Shannahan plus Rick confirms Ray Borque is a legendary human being on and off the ice.
--------
48:35
--------
48:35
The Funniest Clip on the Internet..."
Puck Around returns with stories of kicking, spitting and forcible deliveries of pizza. But they have other things to discuss besides chastising Keefer for his various childish transgressions. They're talking Ross Colton's incredible duster, Alex Ovechkin's jersey swap gone wrong Mikko Rantanen'shorrid hit that prompted Patrick Roy to say he won't make it through their nextgame.
--------
1:04:10
--------
1:04:10
“Is This Even a Podcast At This Point?”
Legendary tough-guy Cody McLeod was supposed to join us today… due to some technical difficulties we couldn’t make it happen. But that won’t derail Keefer, Ryker and Jonny. We’re reliving McLeod’s most brutal fights, seeing how JML compares when he drops the gloves and we take a moment to marvel at the super-human abilities of Nathan MacKinnon.
--------
44:44
--------
44:44
It’s The Most Difficult Thing to Do… I’ve Done it Twice
Ryker relives his Hail Mary punch, Keefer gets way too personal about his stomach problems and JML almost blacks out from embarrassment and Ryker. The PuckAround podcast is here and it’s as off-the-rails as you expected it to be. From diarrhea to compulsive snacking to anthem flubbing to power slapping, everything is up for discussion.
Kyle Keefe, Mark Rycroft, and John-Michael Liles Puck around about the Avalanche and other happenings in the National Hockey League. The broadcast team brings insider information with their unique humor and insights to the game of Hockey. Rycroft and Liles are former NHL players while Keefe has been the host of Avalanche coverage on Altitude TV for nearly two decades. Along with guests, the trio will take you through everything you need to know about the week in hockey.