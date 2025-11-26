Wingmen with Matthew & Brady Tkachuk

Mattew & Brady on Ovechkin & Crosby stories, tackling Derrick Henry & Thanksgiving memories | Wingmen
The Tkachuk brothers return with a Thanksgiving special full of hockey talk, family traditions, and plenty of laughs.
Brady shares an update on his recovery and return to play, while Matthew opens up about skating for the first time since surgery. The two dive into NHL standings, tough road trips, and memorable “Dad’s Trip” stories before taking on some classic Wingmen debates: whether turkey is overrated, who really dominates the taco, and if Brady could actually tackle Derrick Henry.
They also reflect on growing up watching Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, with Brady recounting his private postgame jersey swap with Ovechkin. To close, Matthew names ASU football player Cam Skattebo as his Wingman of the Week, and Brady honors his trainer Dom Nicoletta for helping him get back on the ice.
Hosted by Brady and Matthew Tkachuk. New episodes drop every Wednesday during the NHL season. Watch full episodes on YouTube and follow @wingmenpod for clips and updates.
Chapters:
00:00 Intro & Thanksgiving Vibes
02:00 Brady’s Return to Play
05:30 The Brutal NHL Road Trip
07:30 Life on the Road & Matthew’s First Skate
13:30 Dad’s Trip & Mom’s Trip Stories
22:40 Crosby, Ovechkin & Jersey Swap Moment
26:20 Taco Debate: Who Dominates Who?
30:45 Winter Classic Jerseys Review
33:15 OHL Suspension Controversy
38:00 Playing Forever? LeBron, Longevity & Hockey Careers
41:00 Tackling Derrick Henry & Wild Sports Debates
47:20 Lane Kiffin Rumors & College Football Talk
51:30 Thanksgiving NFL Picks & The Turkey Debate
56:45 Family Thanksgiving Traditions
1:02:40 Wingman of the Week Awards
1:09:30 Wrap-Up & Closing Thoughts
What to do now:
1. Smash that LIKE button
2. Hit SUBSCRIBE so you never miss a Wingmen moment
3. Drop a comment with who YOU want to see on Wingmen next!
Subscribe for more: @Wingmenpod
•
•
•
•
Welcome to Wingmen, hosted by NHL brothers Matthew & Brady Tkachuk.
Your all-access pass into the world of hockey, brotherhood, and behind-the-scenes stories you won’t hear anywhere else.
New Episodes every Wednesday. 2 Brothers, 1 mic, Zero Filter
Follow along on all platforms:
Listen to the pod on your morning commute or wherever it finds you:
APPLE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/0phWiah...
Follow Wingmen to keep up the boys:
https://www.instagram.com/wingmenpod?...
https://x.com/Wingmenpod?s=20https://www.tiktok.com/@wingmenpod?_r...
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:09:04
--------
1:09:04
Connor McDavid’s Magic, Beauty of Being Booed and the Evolution of NHL Fights | Wingmen
Welcome back to Wingmen, your hookup to hockey with Brady and Matthew Tkachuk
This week, the boys dive into everything from Pat McAfee shoutouts to NHL fights, mean tweets, and Christmas chaos. They relive the wild launch of Episode 1, react to their favorite (and not-so-favorite) fan comments, and talk about what it’s really like to be booed in Toronto.
Brady gives an update on his injury and return to the ice, while Matty goes deep on Aleksander Barkov’s leadership, Jack Hughes’ unlucky injury, and Connor McDavid’s impossible move. The brothers also debate when it’s too early to decorate for Christmas, name their Wingmen of the Week, and share behind-the-scenes stories from their teams, road trips, and locker rooms.
Chapters:
00:30 Kicking off Wingmen Season
02:10 Episode 1 reactions & McAfee memories
08:00 Mean tweets and online chirps
12:40 Playoff lessons & Brady’s rehab update
20:15 Barkov’s secret skill and Panthers insights
29:06 Leadership While Injured
44:00 NHL fight breakdowns
52:50 Olympic rink drama
57:00 The Christmas debate gets heated
1:07:55 Wingman Of The Week Awards
What to do now:
1. Smash that LIKE button
2. Hit SUBSCRIBE so you never miss a Wingmen moment
3. Drop a comment with who YOU want to see on Wingmen next!
Subscribe for more: / @wingmenpod
•
•
•
•
Welcome to Wingmen, hosted by NHL brothers Matthew & Brady Tkachuk.
Your all-access pass into the world of hockey, brotherhood, and behind-the-scenes stories you won’t hear anywhere else.
New Episodes every Wednesday. 2 Brothers, 1 mic, Zero Filter
Follow along on all platforms:
Listen to the pod on your morning commute or wherever it finds you:
APPLE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/0phWiah...
Follow Wingmen to keep up the boys:
https://www.instagram.com/wingmenpod?...
https://x.com/Wingmenpod?s=20
https://www.tiktok.com/@wingmenpod?_r...
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:19:13
--------
1:19:13
Matthew & Brady Tkachuk Share INSANE Team USA Stories, Injury Status & NHL Rule Changes| Wingmen
Welcome to the premiere of Wingmen with Matthew & Brady Tkachuk the first-ever podcast hosted by two active NHL stars and brothers who know exactly what it means to have each other’s backs on and off the ice.In Episode 1, the Tkachuk brothers open up about why they started this show, the story behind the name Wingmen, and what fans can expect every week. They look back on the Amazon “Face Off” series, share what it’s really like living under the camera, drop fresh injury updates, and relive the chaos of the Four Nations fight. Plus, they get into a heated NHL point-system debate and set the tone for everything to come this season.
Chapters:
00:00 Introduction
09:00: Origin of Wingmen
20:26: Amazon Faceoff Following Matthew
30:38: Amazon Face at 4 Nations
39:15: 4 Nations Fight Stories
48:05 Injury Update & Rehab Stories
57:20 Wingmen Draft Picks
1:06:30: Off-Ice Talk & Fan Moments
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:19:40
--------
1:19:40
Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk | New Season Premieres on November 13th
Matthew and Brady Tkachuk mix NHL stardom with brotherly rivalry. New Episodes every Wednesday. 2 Brothers, 1 mic, Zero Filter
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices