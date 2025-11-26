Wingmen with Matthew & Brady Tkachuk

Mattew & Brady on Ovechkin & Crosby stories, tackling Derrick Henry & Thanksgiving memories | Wingmen

The Tkachuk brothers return with a Thanksgiving special full of hockey talk, family traditions, and plenty of laughs. Brady shares an update on his recovery and return to play, while Matthew opens up about skating for the first time since surgery. The two dive into NHL standings, tough road trips, and memorable "Dad's Trip" stories before taking on some classic Wingmen debates: whether turkey is overrated, who really dominates the taco, and if Brady could actually tackle Derrick Henry. They also reflect on growing up watching Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, with Brady recounting his private postgame jersey swap with Ovechkin. To close, Matthew names ASU football player Cam Skattebo as his Wingman of the Week, and Brady honors his trainer Dom Nicoletta for helping him get back on the ice. Hosted by Brady and Matthew Tkachuk. New episodes drop every Wednesday during the NHL season. Watch full episodes on YouTube and follow @wingmenpod for clips and updates. Chapters: 00:00 Intro & Thanksgiving Vibes 02:00 Brady's Return to Play 05:30 The Brutal NHL Road Trip 07:30 Life on the Road & Matthew's First Skate 13:30 Dad's Trip & Mom's Trip Stories 22:40 Crosby, Ovechkin & Jersey Swap Moment 26:20 Taco Debate: Who Dominates Who? 30:45 Winter Classic Jerseys Review 33:15 OHL Suspension Controversy 38:00 Playing Forever? LeBron, Longevity & Hockey Careers 41:00 Tackling Derrick Henry & Wild Sports Debates 47:20 Lane Kiffin Rumors & College Football Talk 51:30 Thanksgiving NFL Picks & The Turkey Debate 56:45 Family Thanksgiving Traditions 1:02:40 Wingman of the Week Awards 1:09:30 Wrap-Up & Closing Thoughts