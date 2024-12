KFS POD | How The Knicks Saved New York Winter Sports w/ John Schmeelk of the New York Giants Radio

In this episode, Jon joined by John Schmeelk - former host of The Bank Shot & current host on New York Giants Radio - for a wide-ranging discussion about the New York sports winter landscape, the Knicks thrilling win over the Spurs on Christmas, their 20-10 start to the season & much more! (STAY TUNED FOR THE POST CREDITS SCENE) Watch the video version of this podcast on our YouTube channel! FOLLOW MACRI - @JCMacriNBA FOLLOW SCHMEELK - @Schmeelk FOLLOW GMAC - @AndrewJClaudio_ FOR AN AD-FREE, UNINTERUPTED VERSION OF THIS EPISODE, SIGN UP FOR THE MELO TIER ON PATREON! CHECK OUT THE KFS MERCH STORE! SPONSORS: DOWNLOAD THE DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK APP AND USE CODE “FILMSCHOOL” TO GET $150 IN BONUS BETS IF YOUR BET WINS, WHEN YOU BET JUST $5. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices