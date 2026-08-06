49ers Talk: A San Francisco 49ers Podcast

The 49ers have had their fair share of training camp injuries over the years. One player uniquely familiar with those setbacks, Ricky Pearsall, seems to have been bitten by the injury bug again in camp. There is concern about the swelling in Pearsall's right knee related to the PCL injury in Week 4 of last season that cost him a significant chunk of time. With Christian Kirk still sidelined because of a calf injury, the door is ajar for a wideout lower on the depth chart to make a significant contribution. On this episode of "49ers Talk," Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan discuss the impact of Pearsall's absence and if rookie De'Zhaun Stribling is ready to fill the void. Later, Matt and Jennifer shed light on coach Kyle Shanahan's recovery from concussion symptoms sustained during his accident.



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(1:00) Ricky Pearsall misses practice due to swelling in right knee



(3:00) There is legitimate concern that Pearsall’s injury could require surgery



(7:00) Are the 49ers already looking for WR replacements, including Deebo Samuel?



(11:00) Pressure now falls on the development of rookie De'Zhaun Stribling



(16:00) 49ers emphasizing running game early in training camp



(20:00) Kyle Shanahan’s willingness to set the record straight on his accident sets the tone for 49ers



(34:00) Could the 49ers make a move for Vita Vea, one of the NFL's more dominant defensive tackles?



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