49ers Talk: A San Francisco 49ers Podcast

Takeaways from 49ers minicamp; one-on-one with Deommodore Lenoir
Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan come together to discuss the biggest takeaways from 49ers minicamp and OTAs. They chat about the impact Javon Hargrave will have on the 49ers' defense, who will have the most receiving yards and whether Brock Purdy will be ready for the start of the season. Plus, Maiocco has a one-on-one conversation with Deommodore Lenoir.(5:17) What sort of impact will Hargrave make?(16:37) Which 49ers player will have the most receiving yards in 2023?(24:11) Lenoir on his mindset heading into last season(28:45) Lenoir looks back at his performance in the NFL Playoffs last season(39:40) Lenoir on what he's learned from Richard Sherman(41:00) Maiocco expects Purdy to be the starting QB for Week 1See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
6/11/2023
52:53
Purdy’s progress, Deebo’s expectations, Darnold vs. Lance and other minicamp takeaways
Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan break down Brock Purdy’s rehab timeline and if he will be ready for the start of the season, Deebo Samuel’s comments on his 2022 performance and how Javon Hargrave will improve the defense across the board. Plus, is the backup quarterback position the most competitive roster battle?(3:16) Deebo shares his opinion of his 2022 season(8:35) What does the future hold for Deebo?(16:32) Purdy on schedule in his rehab(24:10) What will Hargrave bring to the 49ers?(28:19) Is Moody the favorite for the starting kicker position?See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
6/6/2023
35:46
Standout 49ers from OTAs and one-on-one with WRs coach Leonard Hankerson
Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan break down which 49ers were the most impressive from the two weeks of OTAs, why all signs point to Brock Purdy starting under center for the 49ers in Week 1 and the chances the team can hold on to both Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk for the future. Plus, Leonard Hankerson stops by to discuss San Francisco’s wide receiver corps and the mentality they have to help reach new heights.(3:16) Purdy reportedly clear to throw the football(8:35) Who has been the best player at OTAs?(16:32) 49ers set for joint practices with Raiders this summer(22:10) Armstead receives key to city of Sacramento(28:19) Hankerson on playing for and now coaching with Shanahan(35:10) Hankerson details the mindset of the 49ers’ wide receivers(41:30) Will Aiyuk be around for the long haul?See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
6/4/2023
46:20
Drake Jackson’s transformation, Aiyuk’s expectations and other 49ers' OTA takeaways
Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan break down the 49ers’ second week of OTAs, including how Drake Jackson has readied himself for a sophomore year bump, the lofty expectations from Brandon Aiyuk and why Jake Moody might be in the driver's seat for the starting kicking job.(3:56) How important is the GM-Owner relationship?(9:35) Has Shanahan created the 49ers' selfless culture?(16:32) Aiyuk shows confidence in OTAs(22:40) Will Moody be the 49ers kicker in 2023?(26:19) Purdy injury updateSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/31/2023
28:25
Analyzing 49ers’ QB group, Bosa’s impending extension and players poised for a 2023 bump
Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan break down the 49ers’ first week of OTAs, strengths and weaknesses of Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold and which second-year players are poised for a bump in production. Plus, do the 49ers have any interest in DeAndre Hopkins?(1:56) Willis elected into Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame(8:35) Takeaways from first week of OTAs(13:32) Comparing and contrasting all 49ers quarterbacks(19:10) Where do the quarterbacks need to improve?(26:19) When will the 49ers extend Bosa?(32:10) Are the 49ers interested in Hopkins?(38:30) Which players are primed for a boost next season?(46:19) Veterans who could be unseated by rookiesSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers insider Matt Maiocco and reporter Jennifer Lee Chan bring you comprehensive NFL coverage of all things San Francisco 49ers. Don't miss weekly in-depth interviews with players, coaches, front-office personnel, alumni and fellow media members. Check out all new episodes year-round.