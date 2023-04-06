49ers Talk: A San Francisco 49ers Podcast

Standout 49ers from OTAs and one-on-one with WRs coach Leonard Hankerson

Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan break down which 49ers were the most impressive from the two weeks of OTAs, why all signs point to Brock Purdy starting under center for the 49ers in Week 1 and the chances the team can hold on to both Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk for the future. Plus, Leonard Hankerson stops by to discuss San Francisco's wide receiver corps and the mentality they have to help reach new heights.(3:16) Purdy reportedly clear to throw the football(8:35) Who has been the best player at OTAs?(16:32) 49ers set for joint practices with Raiders this summer(22:10) Armstead receives key to city of Sacramento(28:19) Hankerson on playing for and now coaching with Shanahan(35:10) Hankerson details the mindset of the 49ers' wide receivers(41:30) Will Aiyuk be around for the long haul?