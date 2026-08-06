49ers Talk: A San Francisco 49ers Podcast

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928 episodes
- On "49ers Talk," Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan discuss how new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has fueled San Francisco's most improved unit. From the secondary to the defensive line, there has been an noticeable uptick in performance as players have bought into Morris' vision. Romello Height has been an early contributor in camp, and his role carries a lot of pressure given how the 49ers' pass rush performed last season. Jennifer Lee Chan sits down with the rookie edge rusher in the second edition of Meet the Rookies.
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(1:00) 49ers celebrating "87 Day" in memory of franchise legend Dwight Clark
(3:00) Update on Kyle Shanahan’s health and involvement in camp
(9:00) Highly competitive practice day -- great plays on both sides of the ball
(13:00) Deebo Samuel contract breakdown
(22:00) Brent Jones celebrates Dwight Clark on 87 Day
(26:00) Why Raheem Morris is giving 49ers' defense a boost
(28:00) Romello Height interview: How the rookie is handling pressure on his shoulders
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- On "49ers Talk," Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan discuss how new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is empowering his players to play to their strengths. The duo point out how sharp cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green have looked in camp, and safety Ji'Ayir Brown shares how Morris' scheme brings new energy to the defensive backfield. Later, Matt sits down with rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling in the first interview in a series highlighting the 49ers' 2026 NFL Draft class.
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(0:00) Deebo Samuel heavily involved early due to versatility, WR injuries
(13:00) Why defense has taken to Raheem Morris’ scheme
(16:00) How Morris puts players in position to be successful
(22:00) Defensive backs have shown uptick in play, stickier in coverage at camp
(36:00) Meet the Rookies Interview - De'Zhaun Stribling
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- Third-year wideout Ricky Pearsall's season is over before it started, following his decision to undergo surgery on a lingering PCL injury that hindered him most of last year. In a separate move, San Francisco brought back Deebo Samuel, who made his training camp debut Saturday. On "49ers Talk," Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan discuss the impact of Pearsall's season-ending surgery and how Samuel can produce in his absence. Also, the duo detail how Dre Greenlaw brings a spark back to the defense, and the organization says goodbye to a top executive.
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(1:00) GM John Lynch announces season-ending surgery for Ricky Pearsall
(3:00) Deebo Samuel makes training camp debut after return
(5:00) How will Deebo be used in his second 49ers stint?
(11:00) Dre Greenlaw is still a tone-setter after one-year absence
(24:00) Longtime executive Paraag Marathe leaves 49ers to focus on professional soccer
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49ers Talk: Deebo Samuel reportedly returns on one-year contract worth up to $7M07/31/2026 | 23 mins."49ers Talk" co-hosts Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan discuss the news of Deebo Samuel reportedly returning to San Francisco on a one-year contract and what impact he could have on the team this season.
(03:00) - 49ers bring back Deebo Samuel
(04:00) - Could Deebo signing indicate Ricky Pearsall's injury is long-term?
(08:30) - What kind of role will Deebo have in this new wide receivers room?
(12:00) - Did 49ers upgrade at WR by adding a very motived Deebo?
(13:30) - Deebo returns on a team-friendly contract, and to a friendly team situation
(16:00) - 49ers bring back tone-setters in Deebo, Dre Greenlaw
(17:30) - Commanders surprisingly let Deebo walk despite his relatively productive season
(19:00) - Why Mike Evans, De'Zhaun Stribling could be bigger offseason moves than originally perceived
(22:30) - Did Fred Warner injure Jordan James?
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- The 49ers have had their fair share of training camp injuries over the years. One player uniquely familiar with those setbacks, Ricky Pearsall, seems to have been bitten by the injury bug again in camp. There is concern about the swelling in Pearsall's right knee related to the PCL injury in Week 4 of last season that cost him a significant chunk of time. With Christian Kirk still sidelined because of a calf injury, the door is ajar for a wideout lower on the depth chart to make a significant contribution. On this episode of "49ers Talk," Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan discuss the impact of Pearsall's absence and if rookie De'Zhaun Stribling is ready to fill the void. Later, Matt and Jennifer shed light on coach Kyle Shanahan's recovery from concussion symptoms sustained during his accident.
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(1:00) Ricky Pearsall misses practice due to swelling in right knee
(3:00) There is legitimate concern that Pearsall’s injury could require surgery
(7:00) Are the 49ers already looking for WR replacements, including Deebo Samuel?
(11:00) Pressure now falls on the development of rookie De'Zhaun Stribling
(16:00) 49ers emphasizing running game early in training camp
(20:00) Kyle Shanahan’s willingness to set the record straight on his accident sets the tone for 49ers
(34:00) Could the 49ers make a move for Vita Vea, one of the NFL's more dominant defensive tackles?
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About 49ers Talk: A San Francisco 49ers Podcast
NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers insider Matt Maiocco and reporter Jennifer Lee Chan bring you comprehensive NFL coverage of all things San Francisco 49ers. Don't miss weekly in-depth interviews with players, coaches, front-office personnel, alumni and fellow media members. Check out all new episodes year-round.Podcast website
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