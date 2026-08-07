Locked On Auburn - Daily Podcast On Auburn Tigers Football & Basketball

Auburn Tigers’ fall camp brings early surprises as Omar Mabson emerges as RB2 and Arlis Boardingham takes command at tight end. Are these position shifts a sign of newfound stability or just the start of intense competition under Coach Alex Golesh’s leadership? Questions swirl as breakouts like DeShawn Spencer and Chas Nimrod reshape the wide receiver pecking order, while Christian Neptune’s explosiveness hints at added depth in the slot.



Zac Blackerby spotlights shifting dynamics on both sides of the ball, highlighting the revamped secondary—led by Champ Anthony’s versatility—and the rise of defensive linemen like Jared Smith. Culture change surges through every practice rep, with rigorous pace and urgency setting a new tone on Pat Dye Field. Can this relentless focus translate to wins when the season kicks off? Auburn fans won’t want to miss this deep analysis of evolving depth charts and player development.



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