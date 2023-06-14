Locked On Auburn - Daily Podcast On Auburn Tigers Football & Basketball

Auburn football's Payton Thorne discusses the Hugh Freeze and Philip Montgomery offense

In this electrifying episode of Locked On Auburn, your host Zac Blackerby brings you an exclusive conversation with Auburn quarterback, Payton Thorne. Joined by the talented athlete who has been making waves on the field, this episode dives deep into Thorne's journey, offensive philosophies, and his outlook for the upcoming fall season. The discussion kicks off with Payton Thorne reflecting on his decision to come to Auburn and what drew him to the program. Exploring the factors that influenced his choice, Thorne sheds light on the magnetic atmosphere of Auburn University and the unparalleled passion of the Auburn fanbase that captured his heart. Next, the spotlight shifts to the dynamic offensive systems implemented by head coach Hugh Freeze. Thorne shares his thoughts on the innovative strategies crafted by offensive coaches Hugh Freeze and Philip Montgomery, highlighting the unique elements that make their schemes both captivating and effective. Listeners can expect intriguing insights into the X's and O's of Freeze and Montgomery's offenses, as well as Thorne's personal experiences in adapting to these playbooks. As the episode progresses, Thorne delves into his role as a leader on the Auburn Tigers football team and how he plans to rally his teammates for a successful fall season. Sharing his approach to fostering team chemistry, motivating his fellow players, and building a winning mindset, Thorne offers a glimpse into the invaluable intangibles that go beyond the stat sheet. Whether you're a die-hard Auburn fan, a football enthusiast, or simply curious about the inner workings of a collegiate quarterback's mind, this episode of Locked On Auburn is a must-listen. Join Zac Blackerby and his special guest Payton Thorne as they explore the quarterback's compelling journey to Auburn, his admiration for Freeze and Montgomery's offensive philosophies, and his fervent aspirations to lead his team to victory in the upcoming season. So tune in, and get ready to uncover the behind-the-scenes perspectives of Auburn's rising star quarterback in this captivating episode of Locked On Auburn.