The Geraint Thomas Cycling Club

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Watts Occurring

Rocket Sports
Health & WellnessLeisure
Watts Occurring
Latest episode

361 episodes

  • Watts Occurring

    Kim Le Court Wins Stage 6 - Tour De Frances Femmes.

    08/06/2026 | 32 mins.
    Manon Lloyd and Dani Rowe bring you reaction to the latest stage of the Tour de France Femmes.

    ROUVY

    Watts Occurring Femmes is brought to you by Rouvy.

    Join ROUVY, the realistic indoor cycling app with thousands of real-world routes. Start your free 7-day trial now!

    ⁠rouvy.com⁠

    SiS

    Watts Occurring Femmes is fuelled by Science in Sport.

    www.scienceinsport.com

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Watts Occurring

    Marlen Reusser chats to Manon and Demi - Tour de France Femmes Stage 5.

    08/05/2026 | 26 mins.
    Manon Lloyd and Dani Rowe bring you reaction to the latest stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

    ROUVY

    Watts Occurring Femmes is brought to you by Rouvy.

    Join ROUVY, the realistic indoor cycling app with thousands of real-world routes. Start your free 7-day trial now!

    ⁠rouvy.com⁠

    SiS

    Watts Occurring Femmes is fuelled by Science in Sport.

    www.scienceinsport.com

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Watts Occurring

    Marlen Reusser Takes the Yellow Jersey - Tour De France Femmes Stage 4

    08/04/2026 | 25 mins.
    Manon Lloyd and Dani Rowe bring you reaction to the latest stage of the Tour de France Femmes.

    ROUVY

    Watts Occurring Femmes is brought to you by Rouvy.

    Join ROUVY, the realistic indoor cycling app with thousands of real-world routes. Start your free 7-day trial now!

    ⁠rouvy.com⁠

    SiS

    Watts Occurring Femmes is fuelled by Science in Sport.

    www.scienceinsport.com

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Watts Occurring

    Sigrid Haugset's Solo Epic - Tour de France Femmes Stage 3

    08/03/2026 | 22 mins.
    Manon Lloyd and Dani Rowe bring you reaction to the latest stage of the Tour de France Femmes.

    ROUVY

    Watts Occurring Femmes is brought to you by Rouvy.

    Join ROUVY, the realistic indoor cycling app with thousands of real-world routes. Start your free 7-day trial now!

    ⁠rouvy.com⁠

    SiS

    Watts Occurring Femmes is fuelled by Science in Sport.

    www.scienceinsport.com

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Watts Occurring

    Wiebes Wins Again - Tour de France Femmes Stage 2.

    08/02/2026 | 25 mins.
    Manon Lloyd and Dani Rowe bring you reaction to the latest stage of the Tour de France Femmes.

    ROUVY

    Watts Occurring Femmes is brought to you by Rouvy.

    Join ROUVY, the realistic indoor cycling app with thousands of real-world routes. Start your free 7-day trial now!

    ⁠rouvy.com⁠

    SiS

    Watts Occurring Femmes is fuelled by Science in Sport.

    www.scienceinsport.com

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Watts Occurring
Oh. Watts Occurring? Back in 2021, Geraint Thomas started a cycling club right here: the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club. Now you can join Tour de France winner G, best friend and long-time teammate Luke Rowe, Olympic Gold medallist Emma Finucane and former pro Manon Lloyd for comprehensive, year-round cycling content, covering anything and everything cycling. Jump aboard.
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