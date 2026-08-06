The Geraint Thomas Cycling Club

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361 episodes
- Manon Lloyd and Dani Rowe bring you reaction to the latest stage of the Tour de France Femmes.
ROUVY
Watts Occurring Femmes is brought to you by Rouvy.
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SiS
Watts Occurring Femmes is fuelled by Science in Sport.
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- Manon Lloyd and Dani Rowe bring you reaction to the latest stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.
ROUVY
Watts Occurring Femmes is brought to you by Rouvy.
Join ROUVY, the realistic indoor cycling app with thousands of real-world routes. Start your free 7-day trial now!
rouvy.com
SiS
Watts Occurring Femmes is fuelled by Science in Sport.
www.scienceinsport.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Manon Lloyd and Dani Rowe bring you reaction to the latest stage of the Tour de France Femmes.
ROUVY
Watts Occurring Femmes is brought to you by Rouvy.
Join ROUVY, the realistic indoor cycling app with thousands of real-world routes. Start your free 7-day trial now!
rouvy.com
SiS
Watts Occurring Femmes is fuelled by Science in Sport.
www.scienceinsport.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Manon Lloyd and Dani Rowe bring you reaction to the latest stage of the Tour de France Femmes.
ROUVY
Watts Occurring Femmes is brought to you by Rouvy.
Join ROUVY, the realistic indoor cycling app with thousands of real-world routes. Start your free 7-day trial now!
rouvy.com
SiS
Watts Occurring Femmes is fuelled by Science in Sport.
www.scienceinsport.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Manon Lloyd and Dani Rowe bring you reaction to the latest stage of the Tour de France Femmes.
ROUVY
Watts Occurring Femmes is brought to you by Rouvy.
Join ROUVY, the realistic indoor cycling app with thousands of real-world routes. Start your free 7-day trial now!
rouvy.com
SiS
Watts Occurring Femmes is fuelled by Science in Sport.
www.scienceinsport.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Watts Occurring
Oh. Watts Occurring? Back in 2021, Geraint Thomas started a cycling club right here: the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club. Now you can join Tour de France winner G, best friend and long-time teammate Luke Rowe, Olympic Gold medallist Emma Finucane and former pro Manon Lloyd for comprehensive, year-round cycling content, covering anything and everything cycling. Jump aboard.Podcast website
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