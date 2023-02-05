The Geraint Thomas Cycling Club

Welcome to your year-round cycling feed!
Geraint Thomas has started the world's biggest cycling club. And you’re all invited. Follow the Tour de France winner a... More
Available Episodes
5 of 84
Watts Occurring #12 - G's in pink at the Giro!
BIG news from the Giro... Remco's out and Geraint starts stage 10 in the pink jersey!
It might be a rest day, but there's no rest for Watts Occurring as G checks in with Luke from the massage table to bring all the gossip from inside the peloton.
The boys chat losing the TT by 9 hundredths of a second, the riders with Covid, plus we look ahead to G's first ever day in the pink on Tuesday with a game plan from armchair critic Luke.
5/15/2023
39:06
Watts Occurring #11 - Giro gondolas, crashes, and the first major mountains
G's survived the first mountains of the Giro - and the cable car back down - plus he's managed to dodge all the crashes of the last few days.
Luke's got a cracking crash story of his own from former Watts Occurring guest and training partner Michael Valgren, while he continues to warm to his role as the Giro's finest armchair critic.
Seven days down and G sits a very solid sixth overall, with a crucial TT coming up on Sunday. We'll have the lowdown from that on Monday in our next rest day pod. See you then!
5/12/2023
42:36
Watts Occurring #10 - Giro review live from the massage table
Four stages down at the Giro and it’s been a ferocious start for G in Italy. Aside from the racing, he’s already lost his Garmin once and he’s been fined for weeing in public… again.
Luke’s warming to his role as armchair critic and has started picking out his Man of the Match each day, while questioning tactics left, right and centre.
And, the boys will be back on Friday with the next instalment of Giro action.
5/9/2023
42:41
Watts Occurring #9 - The Giro begins
G checks in from the massage table after two days at the Giro with a solid TT in his back pocket, and Luke is back with a bang to review the opening action.
We'll be podding every few days from Italy so make sure you stay with us for all the behind the scenes chat over the next three weeks!
5/7/2023
34:03
Watts Occurring #8 — It’s Giro time
G’s big target for the year is very nearly here. With Luke away, G recruits teammate and Giro companion Ben Swift to preview the Italian Grand Tour, reminisce about old times, make some bold predictions and run down the INEOS Grenadiers line-up.
Geraint’s ready for three big, big weeks in Italy.
Welcome to your year-round cycling feed!
Geraint Thomas has started the world's biggest cycling club. And you’re all invited. Follow the Tour de France winner and amateur rider Tom Fordyce as they take you on a fascinating ride round some of the biggest stories and guests throughout the off-season.
And once racing gets under way, join INEOS team-mates and best friends Luke Rowe and Geraint as they bring you banter, guests and inside information from their Monaco-base, training camps and all the biggest races on the pro-tour.