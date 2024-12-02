Split Zone Duo: College Football Podcast

Week 14 Feasting Menu: Rivalry Week

Our preview of Week 14, the final week of the regular season, including: * Hook 'em or gig 'em? * Can you imagine if Michigan-Ohio State did not go as planned? * Will Mark Stoops ever stop putting Louisville in a blender? * Why is North Carolina allowing this Mack Brown situation to fester? * Do hot-seated coaches get friskier on fourth down? * Could Tulane beat Boise to the line for the G5 playoff spot? * Is Kansas-Baylor the Shadow Big 12 Championship? * Which team is less excited for the Commonwealth Cup? * Can we just pretend we didn't accidentally skip the Territorial Cup, a major game that we will discuss in detail on the Sunday Hurry-Up? * Is there any reason this Egg Bowl could get weird? And more! Hosts: Alex Kirshner, Richard JohnsonProducer: Anthony Vito