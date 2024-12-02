Split Zone Duo: College Football Podcast

This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit www.splitzoneduo.comBlack Sunday arrived. Steven Godfrey goes through his reporting notebook on the coach movements at the end of the regular season, including: * Why North Carolina is “messy, messy, messy” * What was behind the Arthur Smith/UNC thing* Jon Sumrall in control of a limited board * Uncertainty around Virginia Tech* KC Keeler to Temple (recorded shortly before that was announced, as you’ll understand as you listen) * Purdue’s firing of Ryan Walters * Tulsa undoing the Kevin Wilson mistake * The late stage of Neal Brown before WVU fired him * Louisiana Tech not firing Sonny CumbieAnd more! This episode was recorded Sunday afternoon. One note: West Virginia did indeed fire Neal Brown in the time between recording and publication, which was just about two hours. You’ll hear brief discussion of that possibility on this show. Stay tuned for more this week from SZD on the state of the carousel.
Week 14 Hurry-Up: You Had A Bad Day
A detailed but brisk recap of Week 14 in college football, including: * Ohio State's inexplicable collapse * Texas' dominant return to College Station * A Palmetto Bowl that meant everything and nothing * UGA's survival in a classic * Mario Cristobal's latest epic blunder * Two Indiana schools punch their tickets * What to make of Playoff-bound Tennessee * The Mountain West reserves its spot * Postgame beefing all over the Big Ten * Lots of bowls clinched and missed * One of the worst FBS teams ever And more. Hosts: Alex Kirshner, Richard JohnsonProducer: Anthony Vito
The Single Wing: Dad Drive Survival Edition, Part 2
Still on the road? Yeah, us too. Let's explore the college athlete earning potential of the WWE, why living in Nashville makes you like hardcore, the best YouTube channels to prevent panic attacks, working out in a crew neck sweatshirt and why holidays aren't meant to be perfect and not every relationship is mandatory.Host: Steven GodfreyProducer: Anthony Vito
The Single Wing: Dad Drive Survival Edition, Part 1
Congrats on making it to America's best and only holiday: Thanksgiving! Let's talk about the football of it all, including the Michigan roster-building method vs. the Indiana method, which Nick Saban love letter is right for you, the possibility of the SEC/B1G-only playoff, and a spirited holiday defense of commuter schools and their well-loved parking lots.Host: Steven GodfreyProducer: Anthony Vito
Week 14 Feasting Menu: Rivalry Week
Our preview of Week 14, the final week of the regular season, including: * Hook 'em or gig 'em? * Can you imagine if Michigan-Ohio State did not go as planned? * Will Mark Stoops ever stop putting Louisville in a blender? * Why is North Carolina allowing this Mack Brown situation to fester? * Do hot-seated coaches get friskier on fourth down? * Could Tulane beat Boise to the line for the G5 playoff spot? * Is Kansas-Baylor the Shadow Big 12 Championship? * Which team is less excited for the Commonwealth Cup? * Can we just pretend we didn't accidentally skip the Territorial Cup, a major game that we will discuss in detail on the Sunday Hurry-Up? * Is there any reason this Egg Bowl could get weird? And more! Hosts: Alex Kirshner, Richard JohnsonProducer: Anthony Vito