Shadow Creek GM Monte Montgomery on hosting 'The Showdown' between LIV and the PGA Tour, the most epic wagers he's witnessed

On this week's episode of GOLF's Subpar Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz oin Shadow Creek GM Monte Montgomery for an exclusive interview from the legendary Las Vegas course. The father of current PGA Tour player Taylor Montgomery talks the most epic bets he has witnessed on the course, the incredible guest list they entertain and what he has planned for hosting the upcoming 'The Showdown' featuring Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau taking on Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.