Joel Dahmen on retaining his PGA Tour card in dramatic fashion, moonlighting as a broadcaster
On this week's episode of GOLF's Subpar Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz are joined by PGA Tour winner Joel Dahmen for an exclusive, in-studio, interview. The star of season one of Netflix's "Full Swing" shares how much relief he felt retaining his tour card at The RSM Classic, what the pressure was like on his final putt of the tournament and his thoughts on the recent reduction of field size.
Thanks to Ralph Lauren, the Official Outfitter of GOLF's Subpar.
Shadow Creek GM Monte Montgomery on hosting 'The Showdown' between LIV and the PGA Tour, the most epic wagers he's witnessed
On this week's episode of GOLF's Subpar Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz oin Shadow Creek GM Monte Montgomery for an exclusive interview from the legendary Las Vegas course. The father of current PGA Tour player Taylor Montgomery talks the most epic bets he has witnessed on the course, the incredible guest list they entertain and what he has planned for hosting the upcoming 'The Showdown' featuring Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau taking on Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.
George Birge's incredible journey from University of Texas walk-on to country music superstar
On this week's episode of GOLF's Subpar Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz are joined by country music superstar George Birge for an exclusive interview. The former walk-on to the University of Texas golf team talks how he earned his roster spot, rooming with Top Gun star Glen Powell as an undergrad and creating his breakthrough single "Beer Beer, Truck Truck."
David Puig on being the first college player to go directly to LIV, earning his way into the PGA Championship
On this week's episode of GOLF's Subpar Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz are joined by LIV Golf player David Puig for an exclusive, in-studio, interview. The former Arizona State standout talks being the first player to join the LIV ranks directly from college, his recent trip to celebrate Jon Rahm's birthday and the biggest tempers he's competed against.
Patrick Peterson talks his best round at Augusta, why he won't play cash games with Larry Fitzgerald
On this week's episode of GOLF's Subpar Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz are joined by NFL legend Patrick Peterson for an exclusive interview. The 8-time Pro Bowl cornerback talks how playing for the Arizona Cardinals helped get him into golf, his best round at Augusta National and why he no longer plays cash games with former teammate Larry Fitzgerald.
GOLF’s Subpar, hosted by former PGA Tour pro Colt Knost and his long time friend and on course rival Drew Stoltz, pairs colorful segments with in-depth sit-down interviews with the game’s biggest personalities. It will be available across GOLF.com’s platforms every Tuesday.