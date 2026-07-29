On today's show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson from MinnPost to discuss what's been going on of late in Wolves World. Dane and Britt discuss the LaMelo Ball introductory press conference, still waiting on a LeBron decision, the nature of Tim Connelly pushing the Wolves all-in and some stray thoughts from the Wolves' summer league. Specific topics and timestamps below...



- Still nothing from LeBron + Going through the Wolves' internal PF options (1:00)



- The LaMelo Presser + the job at hand for Finch (22:00)



- Tim Connelly moving the Wolves' chips all-in without being under contract long-term (51:00)







- Getting some of Britt's thoughts on the Summer League Wolves (1:12:00)







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