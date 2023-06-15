Dane Moore interviews experts from around the league on the state of the Minnesota Timberwolves and latest NBA news.
Naz Reid.
On today's show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige from SKORNorth to react to the news that Naz Reid re-signed with the Wolves. The episode runs through what the ripple effects of the Naz signing might look like. Including...
-- Naz re-signing a sign of culture?
-- What the Naz signing means for the Wolves cap
-- What might Naz's role look like next season?
-- If the Wolves were to go out and sign another free agent, what position might they target?
-- Looking at Connelly's moves *since* trading for Gobert
6/26/2023
1:22:12
Britt Robson On The Wolves Draft + Connelly's Confidence + Star Trades + Naz Reid Destinations
On today's show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson from MinnPost to give initial takes on the Wolves selecting Leonard Miller and Jaylen Clark. Dane and Britt dig into the film they've watched on Miller and Clark, while discussing how this draft night fits into Tim Connelly's broader plan. After that, they take a look at how the Western Conference -- namely Golden State, Memphis and Phoenix -- is evolving through the trade market. And finally some discussion of where Naz Reid could wind up if he ends up not re-signing with the Wolves.
6/23/2023
1:34:28
Reacting To Tim Connelly's Comments On The Draft And Offseason w/ Jace Frederick
On today's show, Dane is joined by Jace Frederick from The Pioneer Press to discuss Tim Connelly's comments to the media in advance of Thursday night's draft. Dane and Jace focus on Connelly's to potentially move up in the draft and his comments on the ramifications of the new CBA. Also some conversation on the salary cap and luxury tax coming in higher than expected, potentially opening up more room to truly run it back. Some specific topics include...
-- What Connelly is prioritizing at pick 53
-- The Wolves potentially moving up in the draft
-- Connelly's thoughts on how the new CBA will impact league-wide spending
-- Potentially being able to keep Reid, Alexander-Walker and Prince
-- Does the Wolves roster match up well with Denver?
-- Latest on Gobert and Anderson
-- And more...
6/21/2023
52:06
Comparing Beal's Trade Value To KAT and Gobert's + Chris Hine On His Interview w/ Naz Reid
On today's show, Dane starts the episode with a segment on the Bradley Beal trade and the nuanced value of trading star players on supermax contracts (similar to Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns). Then Dane is joined by Chris Hine from The Star Tribune to discuss Chris's interview with Naz Reid, on Reid's impending free agency decision. Specific topics today include...
-- Why Beal was traded for so much less than what Gobert was traded for a year ago
-- What does the Beal trade say about the current trade values of Gobert and Towns?
-- What type of role can the Wolves offer Naz Reid if they re-sign him?
-- What factors is Naz Reid weighing in his free agency?
-- Edwards and McDaniels wanting Reid to stay in Minnesota
-- Chris's thoughts on how Connelly is pursuing this offseason
6/19/2023
57:26
Britt Robson On What "Running It Back" Could Look Like For The Wolves
On today's show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson from MinnPost to dive into what *this* offseason could like if the Wolves opt to run it back with the roster as currently constructed. After much recent focus on the 24-25 offseason, Dane and Britt dive into what bringing back last season's roster, including Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, would practically look like. Topics include...
-- If the Wolves re-sign Naz and NAW, what additional spending power do they have?
-- Potential "cheap" free agent additions
-- Is it worth letting go of Prince for more financial flexibility?
-- If they do run it back, how do Towns, Gobert and Edwards maximize that plan?
-- What Bradley Beal gets traded for being relevant for the Wolves
-- Some reflection on Denver's championship
