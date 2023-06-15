Britt Robson On What "Running It Back" Could Look Like For The Wolves

On today's show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson from MinnPost to dive into what *this* offseason could like if the Wolves opt to run it back with the roster as currently constructed. After much recent focus on the 24-25 offseason, Dane and Britt dive into what bringing back last season's roster, including Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, would practically look like. Topics include... -- If the Wolves re-sign Naz and NAW, what additional spending power do they have? -- Potential "cheap" free agent additions -- Is it worth letting go of Prince for more financial flexibility? -- If they do run it back, how do Towns, Gobert and Edwards maximize that plan? -- What Bradley Beal gets traded for being relevant for the Wolves -- Some reflection on Denver's championship