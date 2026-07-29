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1019 episodes
No LeBron, So What's Next For The Wolves? + How Concerned Should We Be About The Rebounding? w/ Jace Frederick07/29/2026 | 1h 16 mins.On today's show, Dane is joined by Jace Frederick from the St. Paul Pioneer Press to discuss where the Wolves stand now that we know LeBron James is not coming to Minnesota. Dane and Jace all discuss a specific concern about the Wolves' ability to rebound with this smaller, less physical roster. Also some around the NBA conversation to close the episode. Specific topics and timestamps below...
- Looking at the Wolves roster now knowing LeBron is not filling that PF void (3:00)
- The Wolves' ability to rebound with this smaller, less physical roster (27:00)
- Talking offseason around the NBA: Boston's changes + Charlotte's offseason (Steph Curry?) + Restricted free agency battles in the modern NBA (57:00)
If you'd like to support our partners...
-- Want to advertise on the show this season? Reach out to DaneMooreProductions@gmail.com
-- Make your summer wardrobe easier. Go to https://www.Quince.com/danemoore for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
-- Thousands of people are already using Rula to get affordable, high-quality therapy that's actually covered by insurance. Visit https://www.Rula.com/danemoore
-- Follow Falling Knife on Instagram for weekly schedule updates: https://www.instagram.com/fallingknifebc/
-- Sign up for Prize Picks, promo code "DANE" for a signup bonus: https://www.prizepicks.com/
-- Support the show by subscribing for $5 a month: https://www.patreon.com/DaneMooreNBA
-- #BlueWireVideo
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The Wolves Being The Most Active Team In The West This Offseason w/ Kyle Theige07/22/2026 | 1h 27 mins.On today's show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige to discuss the Wolves being the most active team in the Western Conference thus far this offseason, and how the Wolves may stack up in the West next season. Also some around the NBA conversation later in the episode about the World Cup/Olympics, LeBron's future and the unfortunate Portland ownership situation. Specific topics and timestamps below...
- The top of the West running back their rosters, while the Wolves shake things up (2:00)
- How much Ant and LaMelo make/will make compared to other top duos in the NBA (42:00)
- Around the NBA: LeBron's future, will Jaden McDaniels be on the World Cup team next season + Portland's ownership debacle (1:04:00)
If you'd like to support our partners...
-- Want to advertise on the show this season? Reach out to DaneMooreProductions@gmail.com
-- Make your summer wardrobe easier. Go to https://www.Quince.com/danemoore for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
-- Thousands of people are already using Rula to get affordable, high-quality therapy that's actually covered by insurance. Visit https://www.Rula.com/danemoore
-- Follow Falling Knife on Instagram for weekly schedule updates: https://www.instagram.com/fallingknifebc/
-- Sign up for Prize Picks, promo code "DANE" for a signup bonus: https://www.prizepicks.com/
-- Support the show by subscribing for $5 a month: https://www.patreon.com/DaneMooreNBA
-- #BlueWireVideo
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This Week In Wolves: LeBron(?), LaMelo's Intro, All-in Connelly + Summer League w/ Britt Robson07/16/2026 | 1h 34 mins.On today's show, Dane is joined by Britt Robson from MinnPost to discuss what's been going on of late in Wolves World. Dane and Britt discuss the LaMelo Ball introductory press conference, still waiting on a LeBron decision, the nature of Tim Connelly pushing the Wolves all-in and some stray thoughts from the Wolves' summer league. Specific topics and timestamps below...
- Still nothing from LeBron + Going through the Wolves' internal PF options (1:00)
- The LaMelo Presser + the job at hand for Finch (22:00)
- Tim Connelly moving the Wolves' chips all-in without being under contract long-term (51:00)
- Getting some of Britt's thoughts on the Summer League Wolves (1:12:00)
If you'd like to support our partners...
-- Want to advertise on the show this season? Reach out to DaneMooreProductions@gmail.com
-- Download Whatnot in the app store, and you can start selling right away. And use promo code DANEMOORE when you sign up
-- Go to https://ThriveMarket.com/danemoore for an extra $20 off your first three orders. But hurry -- sale ends July 19th
-- New Ultra customers can use code DANEMOORE to get 15% off at https://TakeUltra.com and receive 15% off with code DANEMOORE.
-- Follow Falling Knife on Instagram for weekly schedule updates: https://www.instagram.com/fallingknifebc/
-- Sign up for Prize Picks, promo code "DANE" for a signup bonus: https://www.prizepicks.com/
-- Support the show by subscribing for $5 a month: https://www.patreon.com/DaneMooreNBA
-- #BlueWireVideo
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What Chris Finch Sees In LaMelo Ball and This Wolves Roster + What We Heard At Summer League w/ Chris Hine07/14/2026 | 1h 15 mins.On today's show, Dane is joined by Wolves beat writer Chris Hine from The Minnesota Star Tribune to discuss the 1 on 1 interview Chris has with Wolves head coach Chris Finch. Dane and Chris discuss Finch's comments on LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards' role this season and the power forward position. Additionally, Dane and Chris discuss the LaMelo Ball introductory press conference and discuss what they were hearing at Summer League. Specific topics and timestamps below...
- What Finch had to say about the addition of LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards' role next season (5:00)
- Finch's view of Jaden McDaniels as a power forward (22:00)
- The LaMelo Intro Press Conference (34:00)
- What we heard talking to people at Summer League (48:00)
If you'd like to support our partners...
-- Want to advertise on the show this season? Reach out to DaneMooreProductions@gmail.com
-- Download Whatnot in the app store, and you can start selling right away. And use promo code DANEMOORE when you sign up
-- Go to https://ThriveMarket.com/danemoore for an extra $20 off your first three orders. But hurry -- sale ends July 19th
-- New Ultra customers can use code DANEMOORE to get 15% off at https://TakeUltra.com and receive 15% off with code DANEMOORE.
-- Follow Falling Knife on Instagram for weekly schedule updates: https://www.instagram.com/fallingknifebc/
-- Sign up for Prize Picks, promo code "DANE" for a signup bonus: https://www.prizepicks.com/
-- Support the show by subscribing for $5 a month: https://www.patreon.com/DaneMooreNBA
-- #BlueWireVideo
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
What Can Joan Beringer Become? + The Wolves Summer League Opener + Will The Wolves Win 50 Games This Season w/ Kyle Theige07/10/2026 | 50 mins.On today's show, Dane is joined by Kyle Theige in Las Vegas for some immediate reactions to the Wolves' summer league opener. Dane and Kyle focus the summer league talk on Joan Beringer, Rocco Zikarsky and Zyon Pullin, then also talk about whether or not this is a 50-win Wolves team next season. Specific topics and timestamps below...
- Joan Beringer's summer league opener + Beringer's importance this season (3:00)
- What we saw from Rocco Zikarksky, Zyon Pullin, Trey Kaufman-Renn + Enrique Freeman (19:00)
- Is this Wolves team going to win 50+ games next season? (38:00)
Specific topics and timestamps below...
If you'd like to support our partners...
-- Want to advertise on the show this season? Reach out to DaneMooreProductions@gmail.com
-- Download Whatnot in the app store, and you can start selling right away. And use promo code DANEMOORE when you sign up
-- New Ultra customers can use code DANEMOORE to get 15% off at https://TakeUltra.com and receive 15% off with code DANEMOORE.
-- Learn more about First Resource Bank by heading to https://myfrbank.com/
-- Follow Falling Knife on Instagram for weekly schedule updates: https://www.instagram.com/fallingknifebc/
-- Sign up for Prize Picks, promo code "DANE" for a signup bonus: https://www.prizepicks.com/
-- Support the show by subscribing for $5 a month: https://www.patreon.com/DaneMooreNBA
-- #BlueWireVideo
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About The Dane Moore NBA Podcast
Dane Moore interviews experts from around the league on the state of the Minnesota Timberwolves and latest NBA news.Podcast website
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