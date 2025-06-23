Will Faith Kipyegon Break 4 Minutes For The Mile With Nike's Special Bra? Plus: Is Aisha Now Turkish?

WARNING: Listening to "Off The Rails with Eric and Aisha" while running may result in uncontrollable laughter, side stitches, funny looks from strangers, and the occasional trip hazard due to snort-laughing mid-stride. Proceed with caution—and maybe stretch your abs beforehand. Use caution when wearing earbuds in public places—people will wonder if you're okay. You are. You're just having a really good time.This week's topics discussed include:– The United States bombs Iran but Summer is here in New England– Aisha updates us on her choir and first performance– Paris Diamond League takeaways– Breaking4 and Faith Kipyegon's attempt to break 4:00 in the mile– Turkey offers a lot of money to Jamaican track athletes to transfer allegiances– Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyle's' shittalking– The Gjert Ingebrigtsen trial is over– Love Island discussion– Voicemail Line Debut Call in to (856) 279-0080‬ to leave us a voicemail with any question you may have, whether it's running-related or not.