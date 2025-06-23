Will Faith Kipyegon Break 4 Minutes For The Mile With Nike's Special Bra? Plus: Is Aisha Now Turkish?
WARNING: Listening to "Off The Rails with Eric and Aisha" while running may result in uncontrollable laughter, side stitches, funny looks from strangers, and the occasional trip hazard due to snort-laughing mid-stride. Proceed with caution—and maybe stretch your abs beforehand. Use caution when wearing earbuds in public places—people will wonder if you’re okay. You are. You’re just having a really good time.This week's topics discussed include:– The United States bombs Iran but Summer is here in New England– Aisha updates us on her choir and first performance– Paris Diamond League takeaways– Breaking4 and Faith Kipyegon’s attempt to break 4:00 in the mile– Turkey offers a lot of money to Jamaican track athletes to transfer allegiances– Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyle’s’ shittalking– The Gjert Ingebrigtsen trial is over– Love Island discussion– Voicemail Line Debut Call in to (856) 279-0080 to leave us a voicemail with any question you may have, whether it's running-related or not.Be sure to subscribe on Apple Podcasts or follow the show on Spotify to stay up-to-date with all the latest episodes.Follow your hosts on Instagram:🗣️ Follow Eric Jenkins: @_ericjenkins🗣️ Follow Aisha Praught-Leer: @aishapraughtleer🐝 ☕️ Presented by Beekeeper Coffee – Beekeeper Coffee is bringing a new voice to coffee with its delicious cold brews made from premium Honduran beans and a drop of pure organic honey sourced from TrackTown USA (Eugene, Ore.) - they are available in four latte flavors - Vanilla, Mocha, Caramel and Horchata - as well as a Black cold brew. Follow them @beekeepercoffee. Get 25% off your online orders at BeekeeperCoffee.com or on Amazon using code CITIUS25.
What Happened To Grand Slam Track + Our Ideas On How To Make Track Meets More Interesting/Fun
"I'm not saying we need to be fist-fighting at Hayward but it needs to be a little bit closer to that. You go to Hayward Field for the Trials, the biggest meet in track and field in the U.S., and people would get mad if you're standing out of your seat. That's pathetic."In the first official episode of Off The Rails, Eric Jenkins and Aisha Praught-Leer have a lot to catch up on:– Grand Slam Track: Los Angeles Cancelled – Suggestions on how to improve the product– Pop Culture Corner: Love Island– Donavan Brazier is BACK– Remembering Eliud Kipsang– Nico Young Wins The Oslo Diamond League 5000m + Old School Trivia– Eric's Recurring Stress Dream About Racing– Aisha's Nick Willis dreamBe sure to subscribe on Apple Podcasts or follow the show on Spotify to stay up-to-date with all the latest episodes.Follow your hosts on Instagram:🗣️ Follow Eric Jenkins: @_ericjenkins🗣️ Follow Aisha Praught-Leer: @aishapraughtleer🐝 ☕️ Presented by Bee Keeper Coffee – Bee Keeper Coffee is bringing a new voice to coffee culture. Their cold brews and lattes—made with Guatemalan beans and a drop of honey sourced in TrackTown USA (Eugene, Ore.) —come in flavors like Double Black, Vanilla, Caramel & Mocha. Crafted for the hustle. Rooted in realness. Follow them @beekeepercoffee. Get 25% off your orders at BeeKeeperCoffee.com using code CITIUS25.
Good Morning Track and Field – Live from Grand Slam Track: Philadelphia | Day 2 With Guests Luis Grijalva & Isaiah Harris
The Good Morning Track and Field crew is BACK, they’re LIVE, and they’re going local.Hosts:🗣️ Follow Eric Jenkins: @_ericjenkins🗣️ Follow Aisha Praught-Leer: @aishapraughtleerGuests:🗣️ Follow Luis Grijalva: @luisgrijalva_🗣️ Follow Isaiah Harris: zay_800
Good Morning Track and Field – Live from Grand Slam Track: Philadelphia | Day 1
The Good Morning Track and Field crew is BACK, they’re LIVE, and they’re going local.🗣️ Follow Eric Jenkins: @_ericjenkins🗣️ Follow Aisha Praught-Leer: @aishapraughtleer
Good Morning Track and Field – Live from Grand Slam Track: Miami | Day 3
Testing...testing...Eric Jenkins and Aisha Praught-Leer chat through their experience in Miami before Day 3 of Grand Slam Track: Miami.🗣️ Follow Eric Jenkins: @_ericjenkins🗣️ Follow Aisha Praught-Leer: @aishapraughtleer
A laid-back, laugh-packed podcast about life on (and off) the track circuit. Join former pro runners Eric Jenkins (2x NCAA champion and World Championship qualifier) and Aisha Praught-Leer (2x Olympian and Jamaican national record holder) as they swap stories, spill tea and not taking themselves too seriously about the world of running. Nothing’s off-limits. Think of it as your group chat with fast friends. Whether you're a die-hard track nerd or just here for the vibes, this is your new favorite listen.