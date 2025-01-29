The CITIUS MAG Podcast | A Running + Track and Field Show

Powered by RND
CITIUS MAG
Track and field's biggest names on the track, in the coaching ranks and within the industry sit down and open up in-depth to share brilliant insights and vivid ...
SportsRunning

Available Episodes

5 of 790
  • Weini Kelati After Lowering Her Own American Half Marathon Record In 1:06:09 At The Houston Half | Race Recap + Reflections
    “They said the race is going to start at 16K – I have to stay patient for that to finish the race strong. That was true. I felt at 16K, ‘Okay, now I am racing.’ This year, just knowing how it feels, was very helpful. I trusted my training and how well I’ve been doing in workouts. It was like, ‘Let's go out there and finish this race.’” My guest for today's episode is Weini Kelati, who's becoming synonymous with record breaking performances on the roads. Just last weekend at the 2025 Houston Half Marathon, Weini shattered her own American record, running 1:06:09 to take 16 seconds off the mark she set at the same race last year, battling cold temperatures, gusting winds, and a loaded international field. She delivered a gutsy performance, finishing second overall behind Ethiopia's Senayet Getachew. In this episode, we dive into Weini’s journey over the past few months from setting personal bests on the track to her debut at the Paris Olympics. We hear about her mindset going into Houston, the tough moments she overcame during the race, and why she's curious about pushing herself to even faster times. Plus, we discuss how this record fits into her broader goals for 2025 and beyond. Yes, we also talk about her potential in the marathon. Weini continues to cement herself as one of the best distance runners in the country. Host: Chris Chavez | ⁠@chris_j_chavez on Instagram  Guest: Weini Kelati | @weini_kelati on Instagram SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS SPOKANE SPORTS COMMISSION: In Spokane, Washington, there’s Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter and now, Fast.. Fifth Season is hosting elite indoor track and field events all throughout January and February. All events take place at the Podium Powered by STCU, SPOCAN’s state-of-the-art indoor track facility. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Learn more at SpokaneSports.com/FifthSeason⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ OLIPOP: I’ve got a question for you: how’s your Dry January going? Whether you’re crushing it or just dipping your toes in, our friends at Olipop are here to make it a lot more fun—and way more delicious.  It’s not just another soda—it’s soda reimagined. Think of all the nostalgic flavors you love, but with way less sugar and a third of your daily fiber in every can. ⁠Get 25% off all your orders at DrinkOlipop.com using code CITIUS25 at checkout.
    --------  
    33:21
  • Emily Infeld On Signing With Brooks After 12 Years With Nike + How Her Training Has Evolved Throughout Her Career And Why She Believes Her Best Is Still Ahead
    “I still have a lot of potential that I see in myself and I have a lot I want to do. I still really care about this. I don't want to fade into the distance. I really want to leave a mark still. I feel like there's still stones left unturned.” My guest for today's episode is Emily Infeld, who has been a mainstay on the U.S. women's distance running scene on the track for the past decade. She is a world championship medalist in the 10,000m, a 2016 U.S. Olympian, and now a Brooks sponsored athlete getting ready to navigate an exciting new chapter.  After a challenging 2024 season filled with injury and transition, Emily is poised for a comeback that blends her love of track racing with aspirations for longer distances on the roads. In this episode, we talk about her decision to join Brooks, her reflections on the past 12 years being part of the Nike Bowerman Track Club, Team Boss, being coached by John Green, and why she's chasing one more big track season. She also opens up about the highs and lows of injury setbacks, the investment by shoe brands into women in their 30s, and why she believes her best days are still ahead, whether it's on the track, the roads, or even the marathon. Host: Chris Chavez | ⁠@chris_j_chavez on Instagram  Guest: Emily Infeld | @emilyinfeld on Instagram SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS SPOKANE SPORTS COMMISSION: In Spokane, Washington, there’s Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter and now, Fast.. Fifth Season is hosting elite indoor track and field events all throughout January and February. All events take place at the Podium Powered by STCU, SPOCAN’s state-of-the-art indoor track facility. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Learn more at SpokaneSports.com/FifthSeason⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ OLIPOP: I’ve got a question for you: how’s your Dry January going? Whether you’re crushing it or just dipping your toes in, our friends at Olipop are here to make it a lot more fun—and way more delicious.  It’s not just another soda—it’s soda reimagined. Think of all the nostalgic flavors you love, but with way less sugar and a third of your daily fiber in every can. ⁠Get 25% off all your orders at DrinkOlipop.com using code CITIUS25 at checkout.
    --------  
    51:57
  • Erika Kemp After Running 2:22:56 To Set An 11-Minute PB + Achieve The World Championship Standard At The Houston Marathon | Race Recap + Reflections
    “Immediately after dropping out of the Trials, Kurt [Benninger] was very quick to be like, ‘You will see the benefits of this. It's not today, but this is not for nothing.’ It's nice to come full circle 11 months later and get that payoff.” My guest for today’s episode is Erika Kemp, fresh off a remarkable performance at the 2025 Houston Marathon, where she shattered her personal best by 11 minutes to finish second in 2:22:56. This race wasn’t just a breakthrough; it was a statement. Erika now ranks 12th on the all-time U.S. marathon list and has cemented her place as one of the top American distance runners. We dive into how Erika turned setbacks, like her tough day at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, into fuel for her Houston success. She shares what it’s been like working with coach Kurt Benninger, her approach to marathon training, and how she’s taking confidence from a performance like this for her career moving forward, whether it’s chasing another World Marathon Major or earning a spot on the U.S. team for the World Championships. Host: Chris Chavez | ⁠@chris_j_chavez on Instagram  Guest: Erika Kemp | @imtinyrik on Instagram  SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS SPOKANE SPORTS COMMISSION: In Spokane, Washington, there’s Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter and now, Fast.. Fifth Season is hosting elite indoor track and field events all throughout January and February. All events take place at the Podium Powered by STCU, SPOCAN’s state-of-the-art indoor track facility. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Learn more at SpokaneSports.com/FifthSeason⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ OLIPOP: I’ve got a question for you: how’s your Dry January going? Whether you’re crushing it or just dipping your toes in, our friends at Olipop are here to make it a lot more fun—and way more delicious.  It’s not just another soda—it’s soda reimagined. Think of all the nostalgic flavors you love, but with way less sugar and a third of your daily fiber in every can. ⁠Get 25% off all your orders at DrinkOlipop.com using code CITIUS25 at checkout.
    --------  
    34:16
  • Josette Andrews On Lessons From An Injury-Laden 2024 And How To Approach A New Year
    “I know that track is fast and with the energy that the crowd brings and the fields that show up at Millrose, it's going to be a great competition. You go to Millrose to win and you're racing to win. That's what brings the fast times. I'm going to put myself in a position to compete for the win and hopefully walk away really happy.” My guest for today's episode is Josette Andrews, who is going to be one of the headliners at the 2025 Millrose Games on February 8th at the Armory in New York City. Tickets for the meet are on sale now at millrosegames.org.  Who else is in the field you might be wondering? As of right now, I have a preliminary entry list. I don't know if some things have changed since these names were added into this document, but we've got Josette Andrews, Karissa Schweizer, Tsige Gebreselama, Whittni Morgan, Courtney Wayment, Katelyn Tuohy, Elly Henes, Sarah Healy, Melissa Courtney-Bryant, Gabbi Jennings, Hilda Olemomoi, Nozomi Tanaka, and so many more competitors and loaded races in the mile, the 800m, the 60m hurdles, and 60m dash. Lots to look forward to. We'll be on-site for that meet.  In this episode, Josette and I talk a little bit about that because we're both East Coast people. She's from Jersey, 20 minutes away from the Armory, and I'm, of course, a proud New Yorker who will take any opportunity to boast about the Millrose Games. We talk about the energy and atmosphere of the Millrose Games, but then in addition to that, we reflect on Josette's 2024 season, which wasn't perfect. She dealt with a foot injury, which sidelined her throughout spring and forced her to open up her season at the Olympic Trials, which wasn't easy. She ended up finishing 11th in the 5K, did a couple of races after that, but then really took time to heal in the fall. We get an update on how training's been going, her goals for 2025, and what else she's looking forward to this year. Host: Chris Chavez | ⁠@chris_j_chavez on Instagram  Guest: Josette Andrews | @josettenorris on Instagram SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS SPOKANE SPORTS COMMISSION: In Spokane, Washington, there’s Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter and now, Fast.. Fifth Season is hosting elite indoor track and field events all throughout January and February. All events take place at the Podium Powered by STCU, SPOCAN’s state-of-the-art indoor track facility. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Learn more at SpokaneSports.com/FifthSeason⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ OLIPOP: I’ve got a question for you: how’s your Dry January going? Whether you’re crushing it or just dipping your toes in, our friends at Olipop are here to make it a lot more fun—and way more delicious.  It’s not just another soda—it’s soda reimagined. Think of all the nostalgic flavors you love, but with way less sugar and a third of your daily fiber in every can. ⁠Get 25% off all your orders at DrinkOlipop.com using code CITIUS25 at checkout.
    --------  
    28:52
  • Conner Mantz After Breaking Ryan Hall’s Legendary American Half Marathon Record In 59:17 At The Houston Half | Race Recap + Reflections
    “I was like, ‘I just want to run fast.’ My ‘A’ goal for this race was to break the American record. If I was fifth, sixth, first—I didn’t really care. I was just concerned about the American record. That’s all that was going through my mind.” My guest for today's episode is Conner Mantz, the newly minted American record holder in the half marathon. Conner's historic performance at the 2025 Houston Half saw him cross the finish line in 59:17, taking a remarkable 26 seconds off Ryan Hall's long standing record from 2007. Conner joins us to break down every step of that historic performance, from his strategic surges, to his final kick, and how he overcame setbacks in training to achieve one of the most coveted records in American distance running. He reflects on his journey from running his first half marathon at age 12 to becoming the fastest American over the distance. Host: Chris Chavez | ⁠@chris_j_chavez on Instagram  Guest: Conner Mantz | @connermantz on Instagram SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS SPOKANE SPORTS COMMISSION: In Spokane, Washington, there’s Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter and now, Fast.. Fifth Season is hosting elite indoor track and field events all throughout January and February. All events take place at the Podium Powered by STCU, SPOCAN’s state-of-the-art indoor track facility. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Learn more at SpokaneSports.com/FifthSeason⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ OLIPOP: I’ve got a question for you: how’s your Dry January going? Whether you’re crushing it or just dipping your toes in, our friends at Olipop are here to make it a lot more fun—and way more delicious.  It’s not just another soda—it’s soda reimagined. Think of all the nostalgic flavors you love, but with way less sugar and a third of your daily fiber in every can. ⁠Get 25% off all your orders at DrinkOlipop.com using code CITIUS25 at checkout.
    --------  
    1:06:53

About The CITIUS MAG Podcast | A Running + Track and Field Show

Track and field's biggest names on the track, in the coaching ranks and within the industry sit down and open up in-depth to share brilliant insights and vivid snapshots from their professional/personal accomplishments and experiences in the sport. Hosted by CITIUS MAG founder Chris Chavez. The show was named one of "The Best Running Podcasts" by Runner's World. ▶ Visit https://CITIUSMAG.com ▶ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CitiusMag ▶ Instagram: https://instagram.com/citiusmag ▶ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CitiusMag ▶ Patreon: https://patreon.com/citiusmag
Podcast website

