The CITIUS MAG Podcast | A Running + Track and Field Show

Josette Andrews On Lessons From An Injury-Laden 2024 And How To Approach A New Year

"I know that track is fast and with the energy that the crowd brings and the fields that show up at Millrose, it's going to be a great competition. You go to Millrose to win and you're racing to win. That's what brings the fast times. I'm going to put myself in a position to compete for the win and hopefully walk away really happy." My guest for today's episode is Josette Andrews, who is going to be one of the headliners at the 2025 Millrose Games on February 8th at the Armory in New York City. Tickets for the meet are on sale now at millrosegames.org. Who else is in the field you might be wondering? As of right now, I have a preliminary entry list. I don't know if some things have changed since these names were added into this document, but we've got Josette Andrews, Karissa Schweizer, Tsige Gebreselama, Whittni Morgan, Courtney Wayment, Katelyn Tuohy, Elly Henes, Sarah Healy, Melissa Courtney-Bryant, Gabbi Jennings, Hilda Olemomoi, Nozomi Tanaka, and so many more competitors and loaded races in the mile, the 800m, the 60m hurdles, and 60m dash. Lots to look forward to. We'll be on-site for that meet. In this episode, Josette and I talk a little bit about that because we're both East Coast people. She's from Jersey, 20 minutes away from the Armory, and I'm, of course, a proud New Yorker who will take any opportunity to boast about the Millrose Games. We talk about the energy and atmosphere of the Millrose Games, but then in addition to that, we reflect on Josette's 2024 season, which wasn't perfect. She dealt with a foot injury, which sidelined her throughout spring and forced her to open up her season at the Olympic Trials, which wasn't easy. She ended up finishing 11th in the 5K, did a couple of races after that, but then really took time to heal in the fall. We get an update on how training's been going, her goals for 2025, and what else she's looking forward to this year. Host: Chris Chavez | ⁠@chris_j_chavez on Instagram Guest: Josette Andrews | @josettenorris on Instagram