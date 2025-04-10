Giants Nation Show (Giants Podcast)

Bobby Skinner & the Football Grump break down 6 quarterbacks from the 2025 NFL Draft Class and how they may fit on the Giants roster and where they should be drafted. 0:00 Intro 3:10 Miami QB Cam Ward 13:49 Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders 32:50 Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart 46:33 Alabama QB Jalen Milroe 56:23 Louisville QB Tyler Shough 1:04:44 Syracuse QB Kyle McCord Support our Patreon.com/GiantsNation Merch: GiantsNationShow.com
--------
1:17:20
Dan Duggan Updates Giants QB & Offseason Plan | 3
Dan Duggan of The Athletic joins Bobby Skinner to talk about the Giants offseason plan at quarterback, free agency and also talks about his time at the NFL Owner's meetings. 0:00 Intro 1:15 Patreon Thank You 5:07 Dan Duggan Joins Show Support Our Patreon: Patreon.com/GiantsNation
--------
43:25
Mid Round Draft Prospects w/ Nick Falato | 2
Bobby Skinner talks with Nick Falato about mid round draft prospects and Bobby gives a big thank you for the support 0:00 Thank you for Listener's 24:17 End of Names 25:42 Nick Falato Joins/Shedeur Sanders/QB Talk 38:10 Oregon DL Derrick Harmon 48:11 Arkansas Edge Landon Jackson 57:00 Arizona OL Jonah Savaiinaea 1:04:18 Illinois WR Pat Bryant 1:10:17 Rutgers RB Kyle Monangai Support Our Patreon: Patreon.com/GiantsNation
--------
1:19:34
I Left Talkin' Giants & Jomboy Media | 1
Bobby Skinner talks about his departure from Jomboy Media and why they kept Talkin' Giants and Justin Penik decided to stay. Support Our Patreon: Patreon.com/GiantsNation
--------
44:43
I Need To Put Something Out To Get This On Podcast Feeds