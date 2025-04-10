Powered by RND
Bobby Skinner
Bobby Skinner covers all things Giants from reactions, film and stat analysis, interviews and on site coverage. Giants Nation Show is your one stop shop for all...
  • QB Draft Preview | 4
    Bobby Skinner & the Football Grump break down 6 quarterbacks from the 2025 NFL Draft Class and how they may fit on the Giants roster and where they should be drafted.   0:00 Intro 3:10 Miami QB Cam Ward 13:49 Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders 32:50 Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart 46:33 Alabama QB Jalen Milroe 56:23 Louisville QB Tyler Shough 1:04:44 Syracuse QB Kyle McCord   Support our Patreon.com/GiantsNation Merch: GiantsNationShow.com
    1:17:20
  • Dan Duggan Updates Giants QB & Offseason Plan | 3
    Dan Duggan of The Athletic joins Bobby Skinner to talk about the Giants offseason plan at quarterback, free agency and also talks about his time at the NFL Owner's meetings.   0:00 Intro  1:15 Patreon Thank You 5:07 Dan Duggan Joins Show   Support Our Patreon: Patreon.com/GiantsNation
    43:25
  • Mid Round Draft Prospects w/ Nick Falato | 2
    Bobby Skinner talks with Nick Falato about mid round draft prospects and Bobby gives a big thank you for the support 0:00 Thank you for Listener's 24:17 End of Names 25:42 Nick Falato Joins/Shedeur Sanders/QB Talk  38:10 Oregon DL Derrick Harmon 48:11 Arkansas Edge Landon Jackson 57:00 Arizona OL Jonah Savaiinaea 1:04:18 Illinois WR Pat Bryant 1:10:17 Rutgers RB Kyle Monangai   Support Our Patreon: Patreon.com/GiantsNation
    1:19:34
  • I Left Talkin' Giants & Jomboy Media | 1
    Bobby Skinner talks about his departure from Jomboy Media and why they kept Talkin' Giants and Justin Penik decided to stay.   Support Our Patreon: Patreon.com/GiantsNation
    44:43
  • I Need To Put Something Out To Get This On Podcast Feeds
    I'd say the title says it all.
    1:04

About Giants Nation Show (Giants Podcast)

Bobby Skinner covers all things Giants from reactions, film and stat analysis, interviews and on site coverage. Giants Nation Show is your one stop shop for all things Giants.
