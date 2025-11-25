Chaser and Hully have Bernie Federko with them this week sharing stories about his longevity with the Blues, the time he had to help get the whole team home from Calgary, and what it was like getting traded to Detroit late in his career.Ice Guardians, presented by Siteman Cancer Center, comes to you from the Window World Studios. Follow all of our socials: https://linktr.ee/iceguardianspod

Chase and Hull watched the Blues take on the Capitals (Ovi scores #900) with World Series champion Danny Cox. They share some hunting stories, talk about the toughness of hockey players and baseball players and the guys ask Danny what it was like learning from Bob Forsch and Bob Gibson. Ice Guardians, presented by Siteman Cancer Center, comes to you from the Window World Studios. Follow all of our socials: https://linktr.ee/iceguardianspod

Chaser and Hully are hanging out with former teammate Jeff Brown watching the Blues take on the Sabres. Brownie talks about coaching guys like Pat Maroon, Clayton Keller, Matthew Tkachuk & Brady Tkachuk at the youth level in St. Louis. The guys tell the story of the time they went ice fishing with Brendan Shanahan, and they talk about how much bigger the goalies are today versus when they played.Ice Guardians, presented by Siteman Cancer Center, comes to you from the Window World Studios. Follow all of our socials: https://linktr.ee/iceguardianspod

Kelly and Brett have former teammate Darin Kimble with them this week. The guys talk about the weird quirks of some of the guys they lived with and playing for Brian Sutter. Chaser and Kimby also revisit the timing of their cancer diagnoses and what their fights have been like.Ice Guardians, presented by Siteman Cancer Center, comes to you from the Window World Studios. Follow all of our socials: https://linktr.ee/iceguardianspod

Wendel Clark was in town to watch the game with Hully and Chaser as the Blues took on the Maple Leafs. Brett Hull talks about things he learned from watching his dad. The guys also talk about playing with and against Wayne Gretzky and playing in the Norris Division.Ice Guardians, presented by Siteman Cancer Center, comes to you from the Window World Studios. Follow all of our socials: https://linktr.ee/iceguardianspod

About Ice Guardians Pod

Brett Hull and Kelly Chase—two St. Louis Blues legends whose friendship was forged through grit, loyalty, and love for the game—bring their unmistakable chemistry from the ice to the mic. Hull, one of hockey’s most prolific scorers, and Chase, the fearless enforcer who always had his teammate’s back, reunite to share raw stories, sharp wit, and honest conversations that go far beyond the rink.Each episode features a lineup of remarkable guests—from world-class athletes and entertainers to business leaders, politicians, and more—offering a front-row seat to stories of perseverance, passion, and personality.Recorded at the Window World STL Studio and presented by Siteman Cancer Center, The Ice Guardians Pod blends humor, heart, and history—celebrating the people and moments that make sports, and life, unforgettable.