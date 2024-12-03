College Football Picks Conference Championship Week (Ep. 2153)
The guys (@GamblingPodcast) talk college football predictions in their college football picks Conference Championship Week podcast. They're joined by Colby Dant (@TheColbyD) from The College Experience to talk about their college football best bets.Looking for free college football picks? Go here-https://odds.sportsgamblingpodcast.com/college-football-picksPodcast Chapters00:00 Introduction01:24 Monday Night Football Recap02:27 Jameis Winston's Wild Ride06:02 College Football Conference Championship Preview08:02 Michigan vs. Ohio State Analysis10:00 Syracuse and Miami Game Recap15:01 Coaching Changes and NIL Impact18:32 Arizona State's Dominance20:52 Ryan Day's Beard Controversy21:50 Carlos Boozer's Hair Fiasco24:51 FCS Playoffs and Additional Games28:29 Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky Preview33:12 Army vs. Tulane Preview36:12 Mountain West Championship Preview: UNLV vs. Boise State42:34 MAC Championship Preview: Ohio vs. Miami of Ohio Analysis43:50 Big 12 Championship Preview: Iowa State vs. Arizona State49:37 SEC Championship Showdown: Georgia vs. Texas56:02 Sun Belt Championship: Marshall vs. Louisiana01:00:14 ACC Championship Breakdown: SMU vs. Clemson01:09:12 Big Ten Championship: Penn State vs. Oregon01:14:47 FCS Playoffs: Lehigh vs. Idaho01:19:02 Final Picks and Predictions
JOIN the SGPN community #DegensOnlyExclusive Merch, Contests and Bonus Episodes ONLY on Patreon - https://sg.pn/patreonDiscuss with fellow degens on Discord - https://sg.pn/discordDownload The Free SGPN App - https://sgpn.appCheck out the Sports Gambling Podcast on YouTube - https://sg.pn/YouTubeCheck out our website - http://sportsgamblingpodcast.comSUPPORT us by supporting our partnersUnderdog Fantasy code SGPN - Up to $1000 in BONUS CASH - https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-sgpnRithmm - Player Props and Picks - Free 7 day trial! http://sportsgamblingpodcast.com/rithmmRebet - Social sportsbook - 100% deposit match promo code SGPN in your app store! ADVERTISE with SGPNInterested in advertising? Contact [email protected] The Sports Gambling Podcast On Social MediaTwitter - http://www.twitter.com/gamblingpodcastInstagram - http://www.instagram.com/sportsgamblingpodcastTikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@gamblingpodcastFacebook - http://www.facebook.com/sportsgamblingpodcastFOLLOW The Hosts On Social MediaSean Green - http://www.twitter.com/seantgreenRyan Kramer - http://www.twitter.com/kramercentric================================================================Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA)21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800 BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI)================================================================
College Basketball Picks Dec 3rd & Dec 4th (Ep. 2152)
The guys (@GamblingPodcast) talk college basketball predictions in this college basketball picks Dec 3rd & 4th podcast. Ryan and Sean are joined by Colby Dant (@TheColbyD) from The College Experience to talk college basketball best bets.Looking for free college basketball picks? Go here - https://odds.sportsgamblingpodcast.com/college-basketball-picksPodcast Chapters00:00 Introduction01:08 Hosts Introduction and College Memories02:45 Meteorology Class Anecdote07:02 Dan Hurley's Maui Invitational Rant12:29 Colby's Football and Basketball Theory12:59 SEC Dominance in Basketball14:16 College Basketball Picks: Miami vs. Arkansas20:37 College Basketball Picks: Northwestern vs. Iowa23:22 College Basketball Picks: Notre Dame vs. Georgia30:12 College Basketball Picks: Syracuse vs. Tennessee34:35 College Basketball Picks: BYU vs. Providence36:58 College Basketball Picks: Oklahoma vs. Georgia Tech44:20 College Basketball Picks: Louisville vs. Mississippi Breakdown46:51 College Basketball Picks: Michigan vs. Wisconsin: The Slap Game Rematch50:26 College Basketball Picks: Kentucky vs. Clemson: The Sherwood Forest Showdown54:06 Underdog Fantasy Picks and Betting Tips57:43 College Basketball Picks: UConn vs. Baylor01:00:14 Alabama vs. North Carolina: Blue Blood vs. New Blood01:02:34 Iowa State vs. Marquette: Big East Struggles01:05:48 Kansas vs. Creighton: Omaha Showdown01:12:40 College Basketball Picks: Texas Tech vs. DePaul01:15:14 College Basketball Picks: Auburn vs. Duke01:21:45 Lock, Lock, Lock, Dog Best Bets
Monday Night Football Prop Bets + NFL Recap Week 13 (Ep. 2151)
The guys (@GamblingPodcast) talk Monday Night Football prop bets for the Cleveland Browns at the Denver Broncos. Ryan and Sean break down all their winners and losers from Sunday in their NFL recap week 13. Additionally they give out their favorite NFL player props for Monday Night Football including plays on Bo Nix, DeVaughn Vele and Jameis Winston.Go here for all of our free NFL picks - https://odds.sportsgamblingpodcast.com/nfl-picksPodcast Chapters00:00 Introduction02:03 Week 13 Picks Recap02:12 Eagles and Steelers Game Analysis02:27 Turducken Parlay and VSIN Show03:26 Sunday's Wild Games Overview06:52 Listener Shoutouts and Reviews07:08 Falcon Speed Fact and Scheduling Note12:27 Thanksgiving Game Recap12:49 Detroit vs. Chicago Analysis26:33 Packers vs. Dolphins Cold Weather Impact30:52 Chiefs' Clutchness and Winning Streak39:03 Steelers' Resilience and Mike Tomlin41:16 Patriots Game and Coaching Decisions51:27 Trevor Lawrence Incident Analysis53:16 Michigan vs. Ohio State Brawl53:58 NFL Game Recap: Cardinals vs. Vikings54:19 Playoff Scenarios and Predictions56:13 Jets vs. Seahawks Game Analysis01:05:31 Rams vs. Saints Game Recap01:07:15 Eagles vs. Ravens Game Recap01:08:55 Justin Tucker's Struggles01:11:35 49ers' Season Woes01:13:45 Josh Allen's MVP Chances01:17:04 Monday Night Football Props01:35:12 Underdog Fantasy Picks01:37:33 Closing Remarks
NFL Picks Week 13 (Ep. 2150)
The guys (@GamblingPodcast) talk NFL predictions in their NFL picks week 13 podcast. Ryan and Sean give out their week 13 NFL best bets for the betting slate this week. Additionally they talk some of their favorite NFL player props including plays on Bo Nix and more.Looking for free NFL picks? Go here - https://www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com/nfl-picksPodcast Chapters00:00 Introduction01:34 Thanksgiving Day Picks and Early Morning Banter02:58 Black Friday Sale and Merch Store Highlights04:58 NFL Week 13 Recap and Circa Million Update07:09 Monday Night Game Analysis10:26 Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Preview17:15 Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Preview23:01 Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins Preview31:54 Black Friday Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders40:57 Sunday Slate Overview and No Bye Weeks41:11 Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders Preview46:55 Will Levis and Titans' Performance Analysis48:47 Chargers vs. Falcons Analysis53:01 Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati Breakdown55:58 Colts vs. Patriots Preview01:01:13 Texans vs. Jaguars Flow Chart01:05:20 Cardinals vs. Vikings Matchup01:11:35 Seahawks vs. Jets Drama01:14:24 Panthers vs. Buccaneers Showdown01:18:36 Rams vs. Saints Prediction01:21:29 Eagles vs. Ravens Showdown01:26:00 Sunday Night Football Analysis: 49ers vs. Bills Prediction01:28:00 Monday Night Football Prediction: Browns vs Broncos01:31:35 Lock, Dog, Tease and Final Thouthts
College Football Picks Week 14 (Ep. 2149)
The guys (@GamblingPodcast) talk college football predictions in their college football picks week 14 podcast. They're joined by Colby Dant (@TheColbyD) from The College Experience to talk college football best bets for week 14. Additionally they give out their favorite college football locks, moneyline dog and three team tease.Looking for free college football picks? Go here - https://odds.sportsgamblingpodcast.com/college-football-picksPodcast Chapters00:00 Introduction01:47 College Football Playoff Excitement03:55 SEC and Conference Politics05:19 Dream Scenarios and Playoff Predictions07:10 Playoff Home Field Advantage09:53 Hypothetical West Virginia Championship13:45 Coaching Stories and Coin Toss Alternatives15:31 Picks Recap19:29 Thanksgiving and Rivalry Games23:49 Memphis vs. Tulane Preview29:29 Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Preview33:19 Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Preview36:05 Michigan vs. Ohio State Preview45:08 Vanderbilt vs Tennessee Preview45:21 Survival Rations and Water46:37 South Carolina vs. Clemson Rivalry48:41 Tommy Tuberville's Coaching History50:11 College Football Corruption52:25 Arizona State vs. Arizona56:36 Miami vs. Syracuse Preview01:00:47 Texas vs. Texas A&M Showdown01:05:17 Notre Dame vs. USC01:09:36 Auburn vs. Alabama Rivalry01:12:18 Cal vs. SMU Analysis01:21:47 Lock, Dog, and Tease Picks
The Sports Gambling Podcast is your home for uncensored sports betting opinions, analysis, and advice. Since 2011 The Sports Gambling Podcast has picked every NFL game against the spread. They’ve also expanded to cover fantasy football, college football, NBA, college basketball, golf and daily fantasy sports releasing multiple episodes per week. The podcast is hosted by Sean Green (@SeanTGreen), a Philly area native and Ryan Kramer (@KramerCentric) a New Jersey native, who bring a combined 50 years of sports betting experience to the podcast. The podcast, the picks and the posts are all completely free. Tune in to hear NFL picks, college football picks, DFS picks, NBA picks and more! The Sports Gambling Podcast doesn’t sell picks they make em. Let It Ride!