This week Cal talks about hunter heart attacks, Giraffe listing, Kansas and so much more.
22:18
Ep. 329: Houndations - The Importance of Sporting Dog Paw Care
On this episode, Tony breaks down some of the issues dogs can have with their paws, and how we as owners, can prevent them.
17:18
Ep. 328: Bear Baloney, Hunter Accidents, and DOI
This week Cal, talks about Trump's pick for the Department of the Interior, public lands, and a record breaking trout.
26:03
Ep. 327: Activists in Decoys and the Land Down Under with Lucas Cooke of Field and Game Australia
In this episode, Cal and Jordan sit down with Lucas Cooke, the CEO of Field and Game Australia. Lucas tells us more about the hunting rights fight in the Land Down Under and the kinds of crazy stunts the anti-hunting movement uses to sway public opinion.
58:33
Ep. 326: Houndations - How to Understand Dog Food Choices Better
On this week's show, Tony breaks down dog food choices, and explains why certain ingredients are beneficial while others should be avoided.
