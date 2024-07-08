Ep. 327: Activists in Decoys and the Land Down Under with Lucas Cooke of Field and Game Australia

In this episode, Cal and Jordan sit down with Lucas Cooke, the CEO of Field and Game Australia. Lucas tells us more about the hunting rights fight in the Land Down Under and the kinds of crazy stunts the anti-hunting movement uses to sway public opinion. Connect with Cal and MeatEater Cal on Instagram and Twitter MeatEater on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, and Youtube Clips Subscribe to The MeatEater Podcast Network on YouTube Shop Cal's Week in Review MerchSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.