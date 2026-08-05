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302 episodes
- Brett Kollmann joins Mina Kimes to preview the AFC South ahead of the 2026 NFL season. They break down the Texans, Colts, Jaguars, and Titans, discussing each team's biggest strengths, weaknesses, and the key questions they'll face this season. They wrap up by ranking the division from top to bottom and making their predictions for who will win the AFC South.
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- Scott Van Pelt joins Mina for the final NFL Power Rankings episode! Mina puts two teams head-to-head, SVP chooses which one he'd rank higher, and the other team drops to face a new challenger. They repeat the process until all 32 teams are ranked.
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- Mina joined by Gregg Rosenthal to preview the NFC South ahead of the 2026 NFL season. They break down the Panthers, Saints, Falcons and Bucs, highlighting each team's biggest strengths, weaknesses, and questions on both offense and defense. Then, they rank the division from top to bottom and make our predictions for who comes out on top.
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- Bill Simmons joins Mina for the fourth NFL Power Rankings episode! Mina puts two teams head-to-head, Bill chooses which one he'd rank higher, and the other team drops to face a new challenger. They repeat the process until they've ranked all 32 teams heading into the 2026 NFL season.
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- Mina is joined by Hayden Winks to preview the AFC West ahead of the 2026 NFL season. They break down the Chiefs, Broncos, Chargers and Raiders, highlighting each team's biggest strengths, weaknesses, and questions on both offense and defense. Then, they rank the division from top to bottom and make our predictions for who comes out on top.
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About The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny
Mina talks all things football with her unique brand of humor and insight. Her friends join each episode to talk about the NFL's latest storylines along with her football loving dog, Lenny, making frequent contributions.Podcast website
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