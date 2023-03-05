Mina talks all things football with her unique brand of humor and insight. Her friends join each episode to talk about the NFL's latest storylines along with he... More
Available Episodes
5 of 200
Draft Winners and Winnerlessers
Domonique Foxworth returns to the Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny! They recap the draft and give their winners. They love the drafting by the Steelers (5:00), Bills (12:55), Colts (12:20), Giants (29:30), Cardinals (35:00) and Chargers (39:40).
Plus, they have some questions after the fact: How good do the Texans think they are right now? (45:50) How excited are we for the Ravens offense this year? (53:15) What did the Lions board look like? (59:50) Will the Falcons be a .500 team? (1:0913) When will we see Will Levis start? (1:15:05) And finally - are the Seahawks ready to win the NFC? (1:20:15)
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/3/2023
1:29:29
Mina Mocks the Draft (and also makes picks)
Mina Kimes is joined by Jordan Reid for a Mock Draft of the first round. They alternate picks and trades are allowed, and they do happen! Plus, they talk about the impact of the Aaron Rodgers trade finally happening before the draft and what the trade looks like for both teams (3:45).
Mock Draft: pick 1 (17:10), pick 2 (21:10), pick 3 (24:02), pick 4 (27:15), pick 5 (28:15), picks 6-10 (29:55), picks 11-15 (40:35), picks 16-20 (53:10), picks 21-25 (1:05:40), picks 26-32 (1:17:25).
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/26/2023
1:30:57
Edge Rushers of Tomorrow
Mina Kimes is joined by The Athletic’s Diante Lee to break down the defensive prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. First they talk some news: The 49ers are reportedly fielding trade calls for Trey Lance (2:00), the Texans could possibly pass on a QB with the No. 2 pick (9:55), and the Jalen Hurts extension (17:30).
Then they talk defensive prospects starting with edge rushers: Will Anderson (27:40), Tyree Wilson (35:00), Lukas Van Ness, Nolan Smith and Myles Murphy (43:30), Will McDonald, Keion White and BJ Ojulari (58:55).
Then defensive tackles: Jalen Carter (1:03:55), Calijah Kancey (1:15:05) and Bryan Bresee (1:21:50).
And finally cornerbacks (1:22:40) and safeties (1:51:45).
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/20/2023
2:14:55
Our Honey, Bijon
The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny: Mina Kimes is joined by Derrik Klassen from Bleacher Report and NY Times Sports to break down the 2023 NFL Draft offensive prospects. They talk wide receivers: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (5:30), Quentin Johnston (11:30) Zay Flowers (19:15), Jordan Addison (24:30), Josh Downs (31:20) and more.
Then they talk running backs (49:31) including Bijan Robinson, Zach Charbonnet, Jahmyr Gibbs, Devon Achane.
And finally, tight ends (1:22:30) Michael Mayer, Dalton Kincaid, Darnell Washington, Sam Laporta & Luke Musgrave.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/13/2023
1:52:12
The Bryce is Right
Mina Kimes is joined by JT O'Sullivan to talk quarterback prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. They break down all the big names including Bryce Young (5:00), CJ Stroud (16:15), Anthony Richardson (28:15), Will Levis (40:33), Hendon Hooker (57:30) and more. Plus, JT teases his 2023 NFL Draft QB Rankings for The QB School, and who he thinks the Panthers should draft with the No. 1 pick.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Mina talks all things football with her unique brand of humor and insight. Her friends join each episode to talk about the NFL's latest storylines along with her football loving dog, Lenny, making frequent contributions.