The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny

Mina is joined by Hayden Winks to preview the AFC West ahead of the 2026 NFL season. They break down the Chiefs, Broncos, Chargers and Raiders, highlighting each team's biggest strengths, weaknesses, and questions on both offense and defense. Then, they rank the division from top to bottom and make our predictions for who comes out on top.

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