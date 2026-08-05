On today's Summer Shootaround, Matt Norlander and Cover 3's Tom Fornelli talk Illinois after Brad Underwood's team broke through to the Final Four. How do the Illini replace Keaton Wagler? How good can this team be for an encore? Do they have a case to be the preseason No. 1 team? All that and more!

(0:00) Intro

(1:00) Tom Fornelli of Cover 3 fame joins the show to talk Illinois hoops!

(6:30) The 2026 Final Four run + the Illinois fan experience

(12:15) Roster Breakdown: big backcourt shoes to fill, lots of size coming back & more

(14:00) Do Illinois teams usually deliver on this type of expectation?

(16:00) Replacing Keaton Wagler and Kylan Boswell + all the size coming back

(24:00) Is Brad Underwood already the second best coach in program history?

(28:00) Non-conference schedule and predictions

(32:30) Bears corner!

Auction Links (Bookmark these! Auctions will go live in August)

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Theme song: “Timothy Leary,” written, performed and courtesy of Guster

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