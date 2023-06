Draft deadline special: Edey back at Purdue; Kentucky’s messy; Creighton jumps UConn in Big East; more stay-or-leave reactions (College Basketball 05/31)

Wednesday was the NCAA's draft deadline day, and the headliner is clear: the best player in the sport is coming back. GP and Norlander lead on why Zach Edey is returning, then dive into the significant roster issues happening at Kentucky right now. Wildcats aren't worthy of being in the Top 25, per Norlander. The guys also get into where to slot UConn after it lost its three best players. Another 15-or-so major decisions came down on Wednesday, and those are addressed as well.