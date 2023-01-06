CBS Sports’ official college basketball podcast is the most entertaining and informative of its kind. Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander bring the sport into your ... More
🚨Bob Huggins resigns 24 hours after being arrested for DUI in Pittsburgh, intends to retire 🚨
READ: Norlander -- Bob Huggins resigns at West Virginia: Hall of Fame coach steps down from post in wake of DUI arrest
Storied coach Bob Huggins has resigned from West Virginia 24 hours after being arrested for DUI. What's next for the program? Matt Norlander (and later Kyle Boone) break it all down for you.
Eye on College Basketball is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
Follow our team: @EyeonCBBPodcast @GaryParrishCBS @MattNorlander @Kyle_Boone @DavidWCobb @NataTheScribe
You can listen to us on your smart speakers! Simply say, "Alexa, play the latest episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast," or "Hey, Google, play the latest episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast."
Email the show for any reason whatsoever: [email protected]
Visit Eye on College Basketball's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeFb_xyBgOekQPZYC7Ijilw
For more college hoops coverage, visit https://www.cbssports.com/college-basketball/
To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
6/18/2023
45:44
2023 Draft Player Profiles: The sub-80 recruits that became surprising one-and-done draft picks
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander break down Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh, two players who rose from sub-80 high school rankings to be potential first round NBA draft picks.
6/14/2023
34:19
2023 Draft Player Profiles: Which PG do you prefer? Evals on Anthony Black, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Cason Wallace
READ: Norlander's deep dive on Anthony Black.
Black, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Cason Wallace -- three guards who all bring different skillsets into the NBA, but which game do GMs value most? Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander break down Anthony Black's (06:30), Jalen Hood-Schifino's (22:15) and Cason Wallace's (30:00) pros and cons.
6/9/2023
37:55
📬June mailbag! NBA Draft strategy, a lot of Trivia Time, should Gonzaga and/or UConn go to the Big 12?
🚨Heads-up for parents who might listen with their kids: There is some adult subject matter on this episode.🚨
We've got a slow news week, so yeah: It's mailbag time. Gary and Matt answer all of the questions you have about KenPom, the NBA Draft, Indiana, realignment, coaching strategies and a bevy of Trivia Times!
6/7/2023
1:13:57
Draft deadline special: Edey back at Purdue; Kentucky’s messy; Creighton jumps UConn in Big East; more stay-or-leave reactions (College Basketball 05/31)
Wednesday was the NCAA's draft deadline day, and the headliner is clear: the best player in the sport is coming back. GP and Norlander lead on why Zach Edey is returning, then dive into the significant roster issues happening at Kentucky right now. Wildcats aren't worthy of being in the Top 25, per Norlander. The guys also get into where to slot UConn after it lost its three best players. Another 15-or-so major decisions came down on Wednesday, and those are addressed as well.
