Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1466 episodes
Summer Shootaround: An old friend stops by the show to talk about the overwhelming pick to be preseason No. 1: Florida 🐊08/05/2026 | 29 mins.On today's Summer Shootaround, Gary Parrish (finally!) and Matt Norlander break down the Florida Gators. Is there any argument against Todd Golden's team being preseason No. 1? The roster is loaded with its most important players returning from last season. Plus, schedule breakdown, the SEC and predictions!
(0:00) Intro + GP is back! He’s alive!
(3:55) Let’s talk Florida Gators
(5:15) Love it or loathe it: Golden’s Gators preseason No. 1?
(8:00) Roster Breakdown: loaded and returning + Will Haugh be the clear-cut best gator?
(18:25) Non-conference schedule + SEC schedule breakdown
(22:30) Will the Gators be at the top of the best league in the country?
(25:30) Predictions!
Auction Links (Bookmark these! Auctions will go live in August)
1 - https://tilt.fyi/MNlmHxqdr1
2 - https://tilt.fyi/l4NL2zwjTP
3 - https://tilt.fyi/WheUISAkS4
Theme song: “Timothy Leary,” written, performed and courtesy of Guster
Eye on College Basketball is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
Follow our team: @EyeonCBBPodcast @GaryParrishCBS @MattNorlander @Boone @DavidWCobb @TheJMULL_
Visit the betting arena on CBSSports.com for all the latest in sportsbook reviews and sportsbook promos for betting on college basketball.
You can listen to us on your smart speakers! Simply say, “Alexa, play the latest episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast,” or “Hey, Google, play the latest episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast.”
Email the show for any reason whatsoever: ShoutstoCBS@gmail.com
Visit Eye on College Basketball’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeFb_xyBgOekQPZYC7Ijilw
For more college hoops coverage, visit https://www.cbssports.com/college-basketball/
Summer Shootaround: Ken Pomeroy talks Michigan St. and its quest to make a ninth F4 under Izzo08/04/2026 | 52 mins.On today's Summer Shootaround, Matt Norlander talks all things Michigan State with Ken Pomeroy. How high will KenPom rank the Spartans in the preseason? Is Jeremy Fears the preseason National Player of the Year? Plus, Tom Izzo, win predictions and national hoops chit chat with Ken.
(0:00) Intro + Sparty shootaround time!
(1:00) Ken Pomeroy joins to talk Michigan State
(2:45) Spartans return a ton … how high will they rank preseason?
(5:30) Is Jeremy Fears the preseason player of the year? + Trivia Time!
(12:00) Roster Breakdown: Plenty coming back, center position & newcomer questions
(17:30) Is Ken a Michigan State skeptic?
(22:50) Non-conference schedule (which is still incomplete) + Big Ten schedule
(25:30) Regular season predictions, NCAA Tournament seed
(30:30) College hoops and KenPom questions
Auction Links (Bookmark these! Auctions will go live in August)
1 - https://tilt.fyi/MNlmHxqdr1
2 - https://tilt.fyi/l4NL2zwjTP
3 - https://tilt.fyi/WheUISAkS4
Theme song: “Timothy Leary,” written, performed and courtesy of Guster
Eye on College Basketball is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
Follow our team: @EyeonCBBPodcast @GaryParrishCBS @MattNorlander @Boone @DavidWCobb @TheJMULL_
Visit the betting arena on CBSSports.com for all the latest in sportsbook reviews and sportsbook promos for betting on college basketball.
You can listen to us on your smart speakers! Simply say, “Alexa, play the latest episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast,” or “Hey, Google, play the latest episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast.”
Email the show for any reason whatsoever: ShoutstoCBS@gmail.com
Visit Eye on College Basketball’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeFb_xyBgOekQPZYC7Ijilw
For more college hoops coverage, visit https://www.cbssports.com/college-basketball/
Summer Shootaround: Arizona just made its first F4 in 25 years. Here’s why the Wildcats should again be the Big 12’s best07/31/2026 | 31 mins.On today's Summer Shootaround, Matt Norlander and CBS Sports' Cameron Salerno discuss Arizona on the heels of a Final Four. Tommy Lloyd is back, the Arizona roster should be very good and the Wildcats are likely the team to beat in the Big 12. All that and more on the 'Zona edition of Summer Shootaround.
(0:00) Intro
(1:00) Cameron Salerno joins the show to talk Arizona hoops
(3:30) Fresh off a Final Four, the Tommy Lloyd era is firing on all cylinders
(10:45) Roster Breakdown: A lot to replace, two proven pieces & a 5-star freshman
(18:00) Is Arizona the Big 12 preseason favorite?
(24:15) The non-conference schedule is very good, very tough
Auction Links (Bookmark these! Auctions will go live in August)
1 - https://tilt.fyi/MNlmHxqdr1
2 - https://tilt.fyi/l4NL2zwjTP
3 - https://tilt.fyi/WheUISAkS4
Theme song: “Timothy Leary,” written, performed and courtesy of Guster
Eye on College Basketball is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
Follow our team: @EyeonCBBPodcast @GaryParrishCBS @MattNorlander @Boone @DavidWCobb @TheJMULL_
Visit the betting arena on CBSSports.com for all the latest in sportsbook reviews and sportsbook promos for betting on college basketball.
You can listen to us on your smart speakers! Simply say, “Alexa, play the latest episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast,” or “Hey, Google, play the latest episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast.”
Email the show for any reason whatsoever: ShoutstoCBS@gmail.com
Visit Eye on College Basketball’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeFb_xyBgOekQPZYC7Ijilw
For more college hoops coverage, visit https://www.cbssports.com/college-basketball/
Summer Shootaround: Sean Miller joins EOCBB to discuss his Texas team that has legit Final Four hopes 🐂07/29/2026 | 55 mins.On this edition of Summer Shootaround, Matt Norlander sits down with Texas head coach Sean Miller to discuss last year's tournament run, building a roster in 2026, Marcus Spears Jr. and a Final Four caliber roster in Austin.
(0:00) Intro + Texas head coach Sean Miller joins the show
(1:50) Assessing Year 1 at Texas & Jordan Pope playing through injury
(8:00) What answers does Sean have after one year? How will things change in year two?
(11:00) How to assess chemistry and getting players to gel in the portal era
(15:00) How coaching players is different now versus, say, 15 years ago
(18:30) Marcus Spears Jr. commitment and reclassification
(24:30) A Roster Rundown: Matas Vokietaitis, Austin Goosby & the transfers
(26:50) The nonconference schedule is … a little underwhelming?
(35:25) Rapid-fire questions! Animals, music, Archie Miller and more
Auction Links (Bookmark these! Auctions will go live in August)
1 - https://tilt.fyi/MNlmHxqdr1
2 - https://tilt.fyi/l4NL2zwjTP
3 - https://tilt.fyi/WheUISAkS4
Theme song: “Timothy Leary,” written, performed and courtesy of Guster
Eye on College Basketball is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
Follow our team: @EyeonCBBPodcast @GaryParrishCBS @MattNorlander @Boone @DavidWCobb @TheJMULL_
Visit the betting arena on CBSSports.com for all the latest in sportsbook reviews and sportsbook promos for betting on college basketball.
You can listen to us on your smart speakers! Simply say, “Alexa, play the latest episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast,” or “Hey, Google, play the latest episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast.”
Email the show for any reason whatsoever: ShoutstoCBS@gmail.com
Visit Eye on College Basketball’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeFb_xyBgOekQPZYC7Ijilw
For more college hoops coverage, visit https://www.cbssports.com/college-basketball/
Summer Shootaround: Frenemy of the pod Tom Fornelli stops by to discuss Illinois’ case as the best team in CBB 🟠🔵07/27/2026 | 36 mins.On today's Summer Shootaround, Matt Norlander and Cover 3's Tom Fornelli talk Illinois after Brad Underwood's team broke through to the Final Four. How do the Illini replace Keaton Wagler? How good can this team be for an encore? Do they have a case to be the preseason No. 1 team? All that and more!
(0:00) Intro
(1:00) Tom Fornelli of Cover 3 fame joins the show to talk Illinois hoops!
(6:30) The 2026 Final Four run + the Illinois fan experience
(12:15) Roster Breakdown: big backcourt shoes to fill, lots of size coming back & more
(14:00) Do Illinois teams usually deliver on this type of expectation?
(16:00) Replacing Keaton Wagler and Kylan Boswell + all the size coming back
(24:00) Is Brad Underwood already the second best coach in program history?
(28:00) Non-conference schedule and predictions
(32:30) Bears corner!
Auction Links (Bookmark these! Auctions will go live in August)
1 - https://tilt.fyi/MNlmHxqdr1
2 - https://tilt.fyi/l4NL2zwjTP
3 - https://tilt.fyi/WheUISAkS4
Theme song: “Timothy Leary,” written, performed and courtesy of Guster
Eye on College Basketball is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you listen to podcasts.
Follow our team: @EyeonCBBPodcast @GaryParrishCBS @MattNorlander @Boone @DavidWCobb @TheJMULL_
Visit the betting arena on CBSSports.com for all the latest in sportsbook reviews and sportsbook promos for betting on college basketball.
You can listen to us on your smart speakers! Simply say, “Alexa, play the latest episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast,” or “Hey, Google, play the latest episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast.”
Email the show for any reason whatsoever: ShoutstoCBS@gmail.com
Visit Eye on College Basketball’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeFb_xyBgOekQPZYC7Ijilw
For more college hoops coverage, visit https://www.cbssports.com/college-basketball/
More Basketball podcasts
- Rights To Ricky Sanchez: The Sixers PodcastBasketball, Sports
- Locked On NBA – Daily Podcast On The National Basketball AssociationBasketball, Sports
- Club 520 PodcastBasketball, Comedy, News, Sports, Sports News
- The Athletic NBA DailyBasketball, Comedy, News, Sports, Sports News
- Big Shot Bob Pod with Robert HorryBasketball, Sports
- The Zach Lowe ShowBasketball, Sports
- SoCon Fast BreakBasketball, News, Sports, Sports News
- All The SmokeBasketball, Society & Culture, Sports
- The Lovable ReunionBaseball, Basketball, Sports
- Brian Windhorst & The Hoop CollectiveBasketball, Sports
Trending Basketball podcasts
About Eye On College Basketball
CBS Sports’ official college basketball podcast is the most entertaining and informative of its kind. Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander bring the sport into your ears at least three times per week with commentary, reporting, insider information and statistical analysis throughout college basketball all year long.Podcast website
Listen to Eye On College Basketball, Rights To Ricky Sanchez: The Sixers Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Eye On College Basketball
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Eye On College Basketball: Podcasts in Family