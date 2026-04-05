Jon Rothstein sits down with Illinois head coach Brad Underwood fresh off a breakthrough run, capturing the raw emotion, perspective, and pressure that come with reaching college basketball’s biggest stage. Underwood reflects on the surreal aftermath of the win, waking up to hundreds of messages, barely sleeping, and realizing that the moment he once dreamed about as a kid has become reality. He opens up about the grind it took to get here, why sharing it with his son made it even more meaningful, and how this experience feels different at this stage of his career.



The conversation dives into what makes this Illinois team special, from its size, shooting, and IQ to the character that helped fuel its rise, along with key defensive improvements and standout contributors like Stojakovic. Underwood also discusses navigating the pressure of another Elite Eight, preparing for a rematch with UConn, and staying locked in during a “business trip” mindset in Indianapolis. Plus, he breaks down what it will take for Illinois to take the next step and still be playing on Monday night.



0:00 Intro

0:15 Making the Final Four

1:45 Sharing moment with his son

3:00 Does he feel different?

3:50 Why did this team break through?

4:35 Illinois identity

5:45 Defensive improvements

6:55 Stojakovic!

7:45 Playing on road vs. Houston

8:45 Elite 8 pressure

10:00 UConn-Duke finish

11:30 Playing UConn again

12:30 Final Four close to home

13:20 Business trip in Indy

14:30 Keys to playing Monday



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