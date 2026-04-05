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Inside College Basketball Now

CBS Sports, College Basketball, Basketball, March Madness, NCAA Tournament, NBA Draft
BasketballNews
Inside College Basketball Now
Latest episode

150 episodes

  • Inside College Basketball Now

    Michigan DOMINATES Arizona, UConn BACK to title game | Full Final Four Reaction Podcast

    04/05/2026 | 39 mins.
    Join Jon Rothstein as he breaks down UConn’s continued dominance under Dan Hurley, Michigan’s surge, and key takeaways from the Final Four. Plus, the latest on North Carolina’s coaching search.

    0:00 Intro

    1:21 Michigan’s surge

    11:06 UConn and Dan Hurley

    16:00 North Carolina update

    31:10 Questions from the chat

    35:20 National Championship prediction

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  • Inside College Basketball Now

    Why Brad Underwood wasn't watching UConn-Duke finish live & how this Illinois team broke through to Final Four

    03/31/2026 | 18 mins.
    Jon Rothstein sits down with Illinois head coach Brad Underwood fresh off a breakthrough run, capturing the raw emotion, perspective, and pressure that come with reaching college basketball’s biggest stage. Underwood reflects on the surreal aftermath of the win, waking up to hundreds of messages, barely sleeping, and realizing that the moment he once dreamed about as a kid has become reality. He opens up about the grind it took to get here, why sharing it with his son made it even more meaningful, and how this experience feels different at this stage of his career.

    The conversation dives into what makes this Illinois team special, from its size, shooting, and IQ to the character that helped fuel its rise, along with key defensive improvements and standout contributors like Stojakovic. Underwood also discusses navigating the pressure of another Elite Eight, preparing for a rematch with UConn, and staying locked in during a “business trip” mindset in Indianapolis. Plus, he breaks down what it will take for Illinois to take the next step and still be playing on Monday night.

    0:00 Intro
    0:15 Making the Final Four
    1:45 Sharing moment with his son
    3:00 Does he feel different?
    3:50 Why did this team break through?
    4:35 Illinois identity
    5:45 Defensive improvements
    6:55 Stojakovic!
    7:45 Playing on road vs. Houston
    8:45 Elite 8 pressure
    10:00 UConn-Duke finish
    11:30 Playing UConn again
    12:30 Final Four close to home
    13:20 Business trip in Indy
    14:30 Keys to playing Monday

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  • Inside College Basketball Now

    ONE OF THE BEST ENDINGS EVER + Duke's Brutal Reality

    03/30/2026 | 49 mins.
    When the stakes were highest, UConn and Duke delivered one of the greatest endings in NCAA Tournament history, and now, Duke has to sit in it.On this episode of Inside College Basketball Now, Jon Rothstein breaks down the instant classic finish, what it means for both programs, and why this moment will stick with Duke moving forward.Plus, Illinois, Arizona, and Michigan punch their tickets to the Final Four, including a dominant run from Michigan and a scorching stretch from Arizona’s Brayden Burries. Rothstein also catches you up on the latest movement in the coaching carousel, including a major contract update for Rick Pitino at St. John’s.And of course, Rothstein delivers his signature Three Good Nuggets:

    Rick Pitino cashes in at St. John’s

    Michigan’s historic margin of victory

    Arizona’s Brayden Burries lighting it up from three

    If you love college basketball, this is where you tap in.

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  • Inside College Basketball Now

    Presenting The Draymond Green Show | Draymond Green Versus Skip Bayless

    03/27/2026 | 6 mins.
    On the Draymond Green Show, no topic is off limits. In this episode Draymond welcomes Skip Bayless to discuss Michael Jordan, Stephen A Smith, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and they debate whether or not Draymond is really the dirtiest player of all time. 

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  • Inside College Basketball Now

    What's next for North Carolina + Why this Sweet 16 is shaping up to be special

    03/25/2026 | 40 mins.
    3 Big Things are headlined by the news of Hubert Davis being out at North Carolina, before shifting into a full Sweet 16 preview across all four regions—East, South, West, and Midwest, as the path to the Final Four comes into focus. In “3 Good Nuggets,” the conversation highlights key angles to watch this weekend, including Joshua Jefferson’s injury status for Iowa State, Houston’s pseudo home-court advantage just minutes from campus, and the pressure on Arizona to break through under Tommy Lloyd. It all sets the stage for a loaded Sweet 16 slate with every game in the spotlight.

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About Inside College Basketball Now

Inside College Basketball Now with Jon Rothstein is your courtside seat to the inner workings of the sport. Known for his unmatched insider knowledge, bold takes, and relentless coverage, Rothstein goes deep to deliver what’s really happening in college hoops. From breaking down the biggest storylines to in-depth interviews with the top coaches in the country, this podcast is your all-access pass to the pulse of the game — 365 days a year. This. Is. March… and everything in between.
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