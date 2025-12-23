President Trump has ordered a blockade on all sanctioned tankers going in and out of Venezuela. Trump expands his travel ban to include many other third-world countries. Providence, RI Police Department is handling the Brown University shooting about as badly as possible. The CBO estimates that the GOP Healthcare Bill would save $35 Billion. Elon Musk is going to be funding GOP campaigns in the 2026 midterms. Join UNGOVERNED on LFA TV every MONDAY - FRIDAY from 10am to 11am EASTERN! www.FarashMedia.com www.LFATV.us www.OFPFarms.com www.SLNT.com/SHAWN www.CaptainSchiddys.com

President Trump's Oval Office Address was a much-needed review of all of the accomplishments of the administration over the last year, and a vision of what is to come in the future. Venezuela was not mentioned once, contrary to rumors about war. Dan Bongino announced that he will be leaving the FBI in January. Providence PD says the Brown University shooter "could be anywhere."

The Brown University Shooter has been found dead, and authorities believe there is a connection to the murder of the MIT Professor. Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan has been CONVICTED of Felony Obstruction in Federal Court in Milwaukee. RFK jr is blocking funding nationwide for hospitals that provide transgender surgery for minors. One of Mamdani's appointees has been cancelled by the Left. Trump declares Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas Federal holidays. LIVE CALLS: 631-527-4545

Border Czar Tom Homan gave a near-perfect report on the Southern Border. Nicki Minaj SHOCKED the audience at TPUSA AmFest 2025 with her appearance. A majority of voters polled do NOT want to see Democrats blindly oppose Trump. The United States has seized another sanctioned Venezuelan tanker. Elise Stefanik abruptly dropped out of the NY Gubernatorial race.

A Florida Grand Jury is investigating John Brennan over the RussiaGate/Spygate hoax according to his lawyers. 90% of TPUSA attendees want a complete HALT on ALL immigration into the US. Judge Boasberg is ordering Trump to BRING BACK TDA gang members to appeal their deportation. Trump announces new "Golden Fleet" of battleships. LIVE CALLS: 631-527-4545

About UNGOVERNED

Join UNGOVERNED with SHAWN FARASH for a fresh perspective on the latest news and information in the political arena. If you are in search of an unapologetically patriotic show, mixed with a daily dose of humor consider your search OVER. Join the “Captain’s Crew”, the UNGOVERNABLES, and the LFA FAMILY LIVE at 10AM EST every Monday – Friday on RUMBLE for the news and a whole lot of fun. We will never give up, we will never give in, and we will never surrender, and if all else fails, we will just become UNGOVERNABLE!