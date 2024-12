Rapid Fire: College Football Playoff Predictions, Christian Gray, Xavier Watts, Tyler Buchner

Today's Rapid Fire topics include: * We predict what Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings and seedings will look like.¬† * Comments from Irish head coach¬†Marcus Freeman¬†on cornerback¬†Christian Gray's play against USC.¬† * Christian Gray's comments about his pick-6 against the Trojans. * Notre Dame flipped the No. 1 punter in the nation from Wisconsin today. Let‚Äôs go live to Vince DeDario for the details‚Ķ * Fill-in the blank...Xavier Watts¬†giving the USC sideline the business on the way to his 100-yard pick 6 was BLANK. * Fill-in the blank...Tyler Buchner‚Äôs fake punt pass to Mitchell Evans was BLANK. * A lot of reaction to the fight at the end of the Michigan ‚Äď Ohio State game. The Big 10 fined both schools $100,000...but¬†Kirk Herbstreit¬†says the conference needs to look at the film and suspend all the players who were aggressors for the good of the sport. Do you Buy or Sell it? * Reaction to Notre Dame flipping the No. 1 punter in the nation, Erik Schmidt, from Wisconsin on Monday. * Thoughts on the Chicago Bears firing head coach¬†Matt Eberflus¬†fired. * We‚Äôve both seen Gladiator 2...No spoilers...thoughts?