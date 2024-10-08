Rapid Fire: College Football Playoff Predictions, Christian Gray, Xavier Watts, Tyler Buchner

Today's Rapid Fire topics include: * We predict what Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings and seedings will look like. * Comments from Irish head coach Marcus Freeman on cornerback Christian Gray's play against USC. * Christian Gray's comments about his pick-6 against the Trojans. * Notre Dame flipped the No. 1 punter in the nation from Wisconsin today. Let's go live to Vince DeDario for the details… * Fill-in the blank...Xavier Watts giving the USC sideline the business on the way to his 100-yard pick 6 was BLANK. * Fill-in the blank...Tyler Buchner's fake punt pass to Mitchell Evans was BLANK. * A lot of reaction to the fight at the end of the Michigan – Ohio State game. The Big 10 fined both schools $100,000...but Kirk Herbstreit says the conference needs to look at the film and suspend all the players who were aggressors for the good of the sport. Do you Buy or Sell it? * Reaction to Notre Dame flipping the No. 1 punter in the nation, Erik Schmidt, from Wisconsin on Monday. * Thoughts on the Chicago Bears firing head coach Matt Eberflus fired. * We've both seen Gladiator 2...No spoilers...thoughts?