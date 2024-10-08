Rapid Fire: Notre Dame's Close Game Against USC, CFP Seeding, Riley Leonard, Irish Offensive Line
Today's Rapid Fire topics include:
* Was it good for the Irish to have to play a close game against USC before going into the College Football Playoffs?
* There’s a chance Notre Dame could still end up as the No. 5 seed when next week’s final College Football Playoff rankings are announced. Would you rather be the five seed or the six seed?
* We have comments from Marcus Freeman on quarterback Riley Leonard.
* We have comments from Freeman on the Irish offensive line and we share our thoughts.
* Buy or Sell the all-white uniform look the Irish wore against USC?
* Do you Buy or Sell Ryan Day should be fired if Ohio State doesn’t win it all after losing to Michigan?
* FILL-in the blank...Jameis Winston...four touchdown passes...497 yards...three interceptions…including two returned for touchdowns…for the Browns and loses a 41-32 shootout to the Broncos is BLANK.
Shop for Irish Breakdown gear at our online store: https://ibstore.irishbreakdown.com/
Join the Irish Breakdown premium message board: https://boards.irishbreakdown.com
Stay locked into Irish Breakdown for all the latest news and analysis about Notre Dame: https://www.irishbreakdown.com
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/irish-breakdown/id1485286986
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/irishbreakdown
Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter: https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
50:12
IB Nation Sports Talk: Should Notre Dame Sign Marcus Freeman To A Contract Extension Now?
Notre Dame is College Football Playoff bound for the first time in four years and for the first time under third-year head coach Marcus Freeman. Irish Breakdown discusses whether the Fighting Irish need to lock down Freeman with an extension before the playoffs begin. How could both the NFL and Ohio State potentially impact that? We hear reports from Peter Schrager of the NFL Network and Fox NFL on interest the Chicago Bears have in Freeman.
Shop for Irish Breakdown gear at our online store: https://ibstore.irishbreakdown.com/
Join the Irish Breakdown premium message board: https://boards.irishbreakdown.com
Stay locked into Irish Breakdown for all the latest news and analysis about Notre Dame: https://www.irishbreakdown.com
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/irish-breakdown/id1485286986
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/irishbreakdown
Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter: https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:07:24
Conference Championship Games Could Impact Notre Dame’s Playoff Seed
Bryan and Trevor discuss how Notre Dame’s playoff ranking will be impacted by the conference championship games.
Shop for Irish Breakdown gear at our online store: https://ibstore.irishbreakdown.com/
Join the Irish Breakdown premium message board: https://boards.irishbreakdown.com
Stay locked into Irish Breakdown for all the latest news and analysis about Notre Dame: https://www.irishbreakdown.com
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/irish-breakdown/id1485286986
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/irishbreakdown
Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter: https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:03:19
Previewing the College Football Playoff Rankings
Bryan and Trevor preview the upcoming College Football Playoff rankings and what they will mean for Notre Dame.
Shop for Irish Breakdown gear at our online store: https://ibstore.irishbreakdown.com/
Join the Irish Breakdown premium message board: https://boards.irishbreakdown.com
Stay locked into Irish Breakdown for all the latest news and analysis about Notre Dame: https://www.irishbreakdown.com
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/irish-breakdown/id1485286986
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/irishbreakdown
Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter: https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
53:22
Rapid Fire: College Football Playoff Predictions, Christian Gray, Xavier Watts, Tyler Buchner
Today's Rapid Fire topics include:
* We predict what Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings and seedings will look like.
* Comments from Irish head coach Marcus Freeman on cornerback Christian Gray's play against USC.
* Christian Gray's comments about his pick-6 against the Trojans.
* Notre Dame flipped the No. 1 punter in the nation from Wisconsin today. Let’s go live to Vince DeDario for the details…
* Fill-in the blank...Xavier Watts giving the USC sideline the business on the way to his 100-yard pick 6 was BLANK.
* Fill-in the blank...Tyler Buchner’s fake punt pass to Mitchell Evans was BLANK.
* A lot of reaction to the fight at the end of the Michigan – Ohio State game. The Big 10 fined both schools $100,000...but Kirk Herbstreit says the conference needs to look at the film and suspend all the players who were aggressors for the good of the sport. Do you Buy or Sell it?
* Reaction to Notre Dame flipping the No. 1 punter in the nation, Erik Schmidt, from Wisconsin on Monday.
* Thoughts on the Chicago Bears firing head coach Matt Eberflus fired.
* We’ve both seen Gladiator 2...No spoilers...thoughts?
Shop for Irish Breakdown gear at our online store: https://ibstore.irishbreakdown.com/
Join the Irish Breakdown premium message board: https://boards.irishbreakdown.com
Stay locked into Irish Breakdown for all the latest news and analysis about Notre Dame: https://www.irishbreakdown.com
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/irish-breakdown/id1485286986
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/irishbreakdown
Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter: https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices