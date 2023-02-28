Nobody Asked Us with Des & Kara

Once competitors and Olympic teammates, now friends and podcast partners, Des Linden and Kara Goucher share their hot takes about all things running with a litt... More
10. Des and Kara LIVE from Boston
In this episode, you hear the audio from Des and Kara's live episode recorded in Boston at the Brooks Hyperion House. In this conversation, Des and Kara announce the new presenting sponsor for the podcast - TCS Global - and then dig into stories from their book tours and from their long histories with the Boston Marathon. Fun anecdotes include Des telling us about the moment she knew she had arrived as an athlete in Boston. Spoiler alert: there was a security guard, a table, and dancing involved. Plus, Kara shares a poignant story from her first time watching the Olympic Trials from the sideline in 2020 and the emotion of it all. Listen in for those two stories and so much more. Thank you to everyone who came out to support Des and Kara in Boston for this first live taping!
4/25/2023
37:17
9. Behind the Scenes at the Olympics
In this episode, Des and Kara take you behind the scenes at the Olympics. Both Des and Kara have raced there twice. They share what it was like achieving their lifelong dreams and then living it out under all of the pressure of the Games. Spoiler alert: it's not all rainbows and unicorns. You will hear about the "Big O" camp, pictures with the President, the dining hall at the Olympic village, the infamous condom bowl, swapping podium gear with a medalist, the post-Games letdown, and so much more. Go back to Beijing, London, and Rio with Des and Kara!
4/11/2023
58:49
8. Kara Interviews Des on Her Book: Choosing to Run
In this episode, Kara interviews Des on her new book Choosing to Run: A Memoir. The book tells the story of Des's 2018 Boston Marathon victory, woven together beautifully with the story of her life. In it, she reveals harrowing details about the 9 months prior to the race and how she didn't even know if she would make the start line. You think you know the rest of the story, but you don't. Buy the book, listen to this conversation, and be inspired!
3/28/2023
59:52
7. Des Interviews Kara on The Longest Race
In this episode, Des interviews Kara on her new book The Longest Race: Inside the Secret World of Abuse, Doping, and Deception on Nike's Elite Running Team. You will have to listen and read to learn more, but Des and Kara talk about several elements of Kara's story including never-before-revealed details about her time with the Nike Oregon Project.
3/14/2023
57:43
6. Fast Times and Shoe Tech
In this episode, Des and Kara give their reactions on the indoor track season including the NB Indoor Grand Prix, Millrose Games, and the US Championships in Albuquerque. They talk about the implications of recent mind-blowing times on the future of the sport, thanks in large part to super-shoe technology coming to the track. Is it good for the sport and will there be a return to an emphasis on pure racing in the near future? Then, they go back in time to talk about the history of super shoes on the roads and their personal experiences during that transition in 2016-2018, including discussions of how marathon-racing is permanently changed. In particular, Des talks about how her training and racing have changed (or not) since wearing the shoes herself and gives tips on how you might use them as well.
