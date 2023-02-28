Nobody Asked Us with Des & Kara

6. Fast Times and Shoe Tech

In this episode, Des and Kara give their reactions on the indoor track season including the NB Indoor Grand Prix, Millrose Games, and the US Championships in Albuquerque. They talk about the implications of recent mind-blowing times on the future of the sport, thanks in large part to super-shoe technology coming to the track. Is it good for the sport and will there be a return to an emphasis on pure racing in the near future? Then, they go back in time to talk about the history of super shoes on the roads and their personal experiences during that transition in 2016-2018, including discussions of how marathon-racing is permanently changed. In particular, Des talks about how her training and racing have changed (or not) since wearing the shoes herself and gives tips on how you might use them as well.