Nobody Asked Us with Des & Kara

Migrating random topics is the best with Kara and Des, and this episode delivers on that to be sure.

They catch up with talk about Kara embarrassing Colt via the pod, her past as a dancer, a sandpiper update, and a mini-book club on Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage by Belle Burden. Kara sometimes has "permission to be cringe," and for better or worse, the sandpipers have been evicted for the summer. Des was doing her best to hide her excitement about that. She also has a new book rec for Kara - Dogs, Boys and Other Things I've Cried About by Isebel Klee.

Then, the discussion shifts to an update on Kara's half marathon in NYC, which she won in 1:32 (!), thanks to CB who pulled a "Clayton Young" to let Kara take it. It wasn't without challenges and plenty of twists and turns (literally and figuratively), but she got it done with Carrie to run her longest race with dystonia. Now, it's all about recovery for at least a week before she gets back to running more again. Congrats to Kara on the race!

Finally, they turn to a thorough discussion on the new NCAA eligibility rules which go into effect in the fall of 2027. Meanwhile, the University of Texas just signed a 59 minute half marathoner (corrected time vs. what was mentioned on the pod), who will be a 25-year-old freshman to help stack the deck for their distance team. Is the NCAA just becoming another pro league and what does this mean for the development pipeline for high school graduates? Will the new rules help bring order to it all?

Now, you need to optimize your sleep with a Lagoon pillow. Go take the pillow quiz and get 15% off on your first order at this link: https://lagoonsleep.com/pages/lagoon-the-nobody-asked-us-podcast-from-kara-goucher-and-des-linden. Your sleep will thank you!