Nobody Asked Us with Des & Kara

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147 episodes
- Migrating random topics is the best with Kara and Des, and this episode delivers on that to be sure.
They catch up with talk about Kara embarrassing Colt via the pod, her past as a dancer, a sandpiper update, and a mini-book club on Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage by Belle Burden. Kara sometimes has "permission to be cringe," and for better or worse, the sandpipers have been evicted for the summer. Des was doing her best to hide her excitement about that. She also has a new book rec for Kara - Dogs, Boys and Other Things I've Cried About by Isebel Klee.
Then, the discussion shifts to an update on Kara's half marathon in NYC, which she won in 1:32 (!), thanks to CB who pulled a "Clayton Young" to let Kara take it. It wasn't without challenges and plenty of twists and turns (literally and figuratively), but she got it done with Carrie to run her longest race with dystonia. Now, it's all about recovery for at least a week before she gets back to running more again. Congrats to Kara on the race!
Finally, they turn to a thorough discussion on the new NCAA eligibility rules which go into effect in the fall of 2027. Meanwhile, the University of Texas just signed a 59 minute half marathoner (corrected time vs. what was mentioned on the pod), who will be a 25-year-old freshman to help stack the deck for their distance team. Is the NCAA just becoming another pro league and what does this mean for the development pipeline for high school graduates? Will the new rules help bring order to it all?
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- I might be on vacation, but Des and Kara are not! Fresh off her birthday, Des opens the show and is ready to roll. They catch up on July birthdays and life before digging into ALL of the angles of the latest controversial topic in track and field - new "rules" on camera angles for track and field telecasts. This is a topic that is not straightforward, and Des and Kara cover all of the nuances of it. I think you will find their discussion both funny and interesting! What do you think of the new guidelines?
Then, they break down some of the key races from USA Champs, spending the most time on the 1500s and 10,000s in particular. It was great to see the events at a new venue in NYC, but was this the right year for a change? All hail Nikki Hiltz and their US title streak! Plus, were the 10K racing styles doing the distance any favors or not? Or maybe it doesn't matter? It was a great year for some fresh faces!
If you want to snag one of the Berlin charity bibs, go to this link: https://www.children.de/bmw-berlin-marathon-english.
- There are callers and then there are SHOTcallers. Which are you?
Josh called his shot in the mile. 222! Kara is calling her shot in the half marathon (sort-of), and Des is backing them both up. She predicted that Josh would get the World Record, and now she is predicting that Kara will get her goal.
This episode starts with the "normal" catch-up chat where Kara discusses her half marathon training (!), and Des shares the chaos of Ryan's sailing race. Thankfully, he made it back safely, but it was touch and go there for a moment.
Then, they discuss Kara's experience joining the Flotrack Athlete's Lounge to follow the London DL. She gives some BTS intel and calls out all of the silly haters who love to watch, but then turn into online trolls. She is calling her shot by saying she would go toe-to-toe with any of you and win.
Finally, they dig into all things London Diamond League. Keely v Femke! Brandon Miller! And, yes, of course they break down everything about the mile World Record. Josh called his shot and then controlled every single detail to make it look easy, even though we know it wasn't. He is a master of peaking for a single goal and showed that again here with absolute class. Congrats to Josh, his team, and to Brooks! It was a performance for the ages!
To support the pod and get your LEVER Movement system, use code NOBODYASKEDUS for 20% off here... Purchase link: https://bit.ly/4bLI2tG.
- It's an exciting week for our presenting sponsor as Brooks athlete Josh Kerr attempts to run the mile world record at the London Diamond League this weekend. Will he do it? Can anyone spoil the party? Of course, Des and Kara break it all down with predictions.
But first... we have a special gift for those who love good intro banter - a brilliantly-long and smile-inducing intro. Everyone else can go touch grass and then fast forward through the first ~40 minutes. We've got a proper catch-up on summer travels, July birthdays, a mini book club chat on Yesteryear, some good laughs over Kara's Strava demotion, a Des training and sandpiper update, and some unhinged discussion of running neuroses. Can you handle a run that doesn't end in a 1-mile or 0.5 mile increment?!
Now, we all need to lock in and cheer for Josh. Go get it done Josh!
To take advantage of our Ketone-IQ sponsorship, use this link: https://ketone.com/pages/nobody-asked-us.
You will receive 30% off on your subscription order so you can try the new flavors!
- What could be more summer than a day with horse flies, fireworks, fishing, and fast track on the 4th of July! Kara was calling Prefontaine before heading home to play pyro. Des was fishing and deck sitting, while trying to avoid getting eaten alive by the bugs. Now, they break down two days of track & field at the Pre Classic, and there is much to discuss!
Brandon Miller over Cooper in the men's 800m. Keely Hodgkinson (with bloody knees) 2nd to Odira in the women's 800m. Parker Wolfe holds them off in the 2-mile. Silliness in the women's two. A tale of two races in the women's steeple. Cam Myers looking unbeatable. Down goes Faith after 5 years to Nikki! And more...
As always thank you to Brooks Running, our presenting sponsor.
Thanks also to our sponsor for this episode - Lagoon Sleep. To get your pillow with 15% off on your first order, take the quiz and use code NOBODYASKEDUS at this link: https://lagoonsleep.com/pages/lagoon-the-nobody-asked-us-podcast-from-kara-goucher-and-des-linden.
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About Nobody Asked Us with Des & Kara
Once competitors and Olympic teammates, now friends and podcast partners, Des Linden and Kara Goucher share their hot takes about all things running with a little bit of life-stuff sprinkled in too. Come for the insights on running and stay for the inspiration from two legends in the sport. No filter needed. This podcast is presented by Brooks Running.Podcast website
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