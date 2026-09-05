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Locked On Canes - Daily Podcast On Miami Hurricanes Football & Basketball
Locked On Podcast Network, Alex Donno
Latest episode
1817 episodes
HURRICANES UNLEASHED: Malachi Toney, Darian Mensah LIGHT UP Stanford, Raise HEISMAN Hopes09/05/2026 | 30 mins.Miami Hurricanes torch Stanford with breakout performances from Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney, raising the question: Is a Heisman campaign brewing in Coral Gables?
Alex Donno breaks down Miami’s dominant 45-6 victory at Stanford, spotlighting Toney’s record-setting 234 receiving yards and Mensah’s flawless command at quarterback. Key discussions cover how young Canes like Javian Mallory and JJ Dunnigan are impacting the lineup, offensive line chemistry issues, and defensive standouts Marquise Lightfoot and Armando Blount powering the Hurricanes’ front. Additional topics include special teams execution, injury concerns for O.J. Frederique, and what Mario Cristobal’s squad needs to clean up before facing FAMU.
Will Miami’s rising underclassmen sustain this momentum and shore up their pass coverage? Can Mensah and Toney remain in the national spotlight as the schedule toughens? Don’t miss this deep dive into Miami’s evolving football identity and their path to ACC contention.
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College football Saturdays are already packed with reasons to get excited, and this season, FanDuel is giving fans even more ways to get in on every matchup. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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CANES POSTCAST: CANES STORM STANFORD! Mensah & Mali Make History, #7 'CANES DOMINATE in 45-6 Rout09/05/2026 | 48 mins.The No. 7 Miami Hurricanes opened the 2026 season with a dominant 45-6 ACC road victory over Stanford—and Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney delivered historic performances in Palo Alto.
In his Miami debut, Mensah completed 27 of 30 passes for 412 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He completed 90% of his throws, averaged 13.7 yards per attempt, and tied Miami’s single-game record with five touchdown passes.
Toney caught 11 passes for a Miami-record 229 receiving yards and three touchdowns, breaking the program’s long-standing single-game receiving-yardage record held by Eddie Brown. Cooper Barkate added four receptions for 67 yards and a 34-yard touchdown, while Daylyn Upshaw caught Mensah’s other touchdown pass.
Miami scored touchdowns on five of its first six legitimate possessions, accumulated 544 total yards, converted eight of 11 third downs, and did not allow Stanford to score a touchdown.
Jim “GRIES” Grieshaber breaks down the turning point, Players of the Game, X-factor, Who Fudged Up, Second Guess, Miami’s offensive explosion, the O.J. Frederique shoulder injury, the concerns surrounding the running game, pass rush, coverage, and special teams—and what the Hurricanes must improve before facing Florida A&M and then traveling to Wake Forest.
#MiamiHurricanes #CanesFootball #TheU #DarianMensah #MalachiToney #MensahAndMali #LockedOnCanes #CollegeFootball #ACCFootball #GoCanes #HeismanTrophy #MiamiVsStanford
***** 'LIVE' Instant Reaction from Host + UMiami Alum Jim "GRIES" Grieshaber, with special guest Alex Donno, Host of Locked On Canes and also a UM alum.
“GRIES" & Alex will be here ‘LIVE’ right after every game with your CANES POSTCAST, only in Locked On Canes in the Locked On Podcast Network- the #1 sports podcast network!
——-
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5-Hour ENERGY
Bring on the sweetness with Cotton Candy 5-hour ENERGY®️ shots—available online now at https:/5hourENERGY.com or on Amazon.
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase. Terms and conditions apply.
FanDuel
College football Saturdays are already packed with reasons to get excited, and this season, FanDuel is giving fans even more ways to get in on every matchup. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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MENSAH MANIA: Miami Hurricanes’ Offense to UNLEASH Power Versus Stanford, Can They Impress?09/04/2026 | 31 mins.Miami Hurricanes fans brace for Darian Mensah's highly anticipated debut as starting quarterback, with efficiency and offensive firepower in focus. Can Mensah live up to Heisman-level expectations and command a Miami offense stacked with weapons like Tony, Josh Moore, Cooper Barkate and Malachi Toney, especially against a depleted Stanford defense? The discussion zeroes in on Miami's QB carousel, run-game emphasis, the offensive line’s physicality, and strategic use of swing passes and screens to exploit mismatches.
Alex Donno and Bruce Warner dissect Miami’s strengths and the latest roster updates, including the impact of Jordan Lyle’s absence due to legal issues and Stanford’s extensive injury list—especially across their O-line and secondary. Key topics include Miami’s defensive tackle depth, the potential breakout of Elijah Lofton, and expectations for special teams. Predictions fly as the hosts debate what qualifies as a convincing win and what concerns could linger if the rushing attack struggles. Will the Hurricanes make a statement on opening night?
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KALSHI
For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get $10 when you trade $10. .
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
Square
Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/COLLEGE ! #squarepod
ULTRA POUCHES
Don’t sleep on Ultra Pouches. New customers get 15% Off with code LOCKEDONCOLLEGEFOOTBALL at https://takeultra.com! #UltraPouches #ad
5-Hour ENERGY
Bring on the sweetness with Cotton Candy 5-hour ENERGY®️ shots—available online now at https:/5hourENERGY.com or on Amazon.
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase. Terms and conditions apply.
FanDuel
College football Saturdays are already packed with reasons to get excited, and this season, FanDuel is giving fans even more ways to get in on every matchup. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- NC State collapse stuns ACC as Virginia dominates with relentless ground attack—are coaching changes on the horizon? The ACC Squad dissects the Wolfpack’s disastrous start, spotlighting defensive breakdowns, lack of halftime adjustments, and CJ Bailey’s struggles under pressure. Virginia’s O-line experience and physicality overwhelm NC State, raising tough questions about staff accountability and scheme fit.
Florida State’s shaky win over New Mexico State sparks concern as hosts spotlight poor third-down defense, offensive line woes, and Mike Norvell’s uncertain future. Plus, North Carolina’s improvements, Clemson’s quarterback dilemma ahead of the LSU showdown, and Louisville’s high-stakes clash with Ole Miss headline a preview of can’t-miss Week 1 ACC action. Will ACC teams prove themselves in major non-conference matchups, or is more upheaval ahead? Don’t miss this candid, expert-driven breakdown of the latest twists in ACC football.
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PHYSICAL DOMINANCE: Miami Hurricanes LOOK to Outmuscle Stanford—Darian Mensah & Mark Fletcher Keys09/03/2026 | 29 mins.Miami Hurricanes football zeroes in on a physical, fast start against Stanford as Darian Mensah and Mark Fletcher aim to set the tone. Can Mario Cristobal’s revamped offensive line dominate early and unlock an explosive attack? The conversation focused on Miami’s strategy to impose its will in the season opener, debating the merits of a high-tempo passing game versus a statement drive on the ground.
Key themes include stopping Stanford’s top rusher Micah Ford, exploiting soft spots in the Cardinal secondary with playmakers Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate, and the pivotal matchup between the Hurricanes’ defensive front and injury-hit Stanford O-line. Predictions for Miami’s stat leaders spark discussion—will Justin Scott and Damon Wilson anchor another elite sack total, and could backup QB Luke Nickel gain valuable reps if Miami builds an early lead? Find out how Miami plans to maintain intensity and avoid overconfidence in a game loaded with playoff implications.
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
KALSHI
For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get $10 when you trade $10. .
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
Square
Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/COLLEGE ! #squarepod
ULTRA POUCHES
Don’t sleep on Ultra Pouches. New customers get 15% Off with code LOCKEDONCOLLEGEFOOTBALL at https://takeultra.com! #UltraPouches #ad
5-Hour ENERGY
Bring on the sweetness with Cotton Candy 5-hour ENERGY®️ shots—available online now at https:/5hourENERGY.com or on Amazon.
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase. Terms and conditions apply.
FanDuel
College football Saturdays are already packed with reasons to get excited, and this season, FanDuel is giving fans even more ways to get in on every matchup. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Locked On Canes - Daily Podcast On Miami Hurricanes Football & Basketball
Locked On Canes podcast is the daily podcast that keeps you ahead of the games and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Miami Hurricanes. Hosted by Alex Donno, the Locked On Canes podcast provides your daily Hurricanes fix with expert opinions, film reviews, interviews, recaps, local analysis, and coverage of all things Miami Hurricanes and the “U”. From the thunderous touchdowns at Hard Rock Stadium to the lightning-fast plays at the Watsco Center and everywhere in between, the Locked On Canes podcast takes you beyond the headlines for the inside scoops from the biggest stories inside the Hurricanes locker room and the ACC. The Locked On Canes podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.Podcast website
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