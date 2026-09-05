Locked On Canes - Daily Podcast On Miami Hurricanes Football & Basketball

The No. 7 Miami Hurricanes opened the 2026 season with a dominant 45-6 ACC road victory over Stanford—and Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney delivered historic performances in Palo Alto.

In his Miami debut, Mensah completed 27 of 30 passes for 412 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He completed 90% of his throws, averaged 13.7 yards per attempt, and tied Miami’s single-game record with five touchdown passes.

Toney caught 11 passes for a Miami-record 229 receiving yards and three touchdowns, breaking the program’s long-standing single-game receiving-yardage record held by Eddie Brown. Cooper Barkate added four receptions for 67 yards and a 34-yard touchdown, while Daylyn Upshaw caught Mensah’s other touchdown pass.

Miami scored touchdowns on five of its first six legitimate possessions, accumulated 544 total yards, converted eight of 11 third downs, and did not allow Stanford to score a touchdown.

Jim “GRIES” Grieshaber breaks down the turning point, Players of the Game, X-factor, Who Fudged Up, Second Guess, Miami’s offensive explosion, the O.J. Frederique shoulder injury, the concerns surrounding the running game, pass rush, coverage, and special teams—and what the Hurricanes must improve before facing Florida A&M and then traveling to Wake Forest.

#MiamiHurricanes #CanesFootball #TheU #DarianMensah #MalachiToney #MensahAndMali #LockedOnCanes #CollegeFootball #ACCFootball #GoCanes #HeismanTrophy #MiamiVsStanford

***** 'LIVE' Instant Reaction from Host + UMiami Alum Jim "GRIES" Grieshaber, with special guest Alex Donno, Host of Locked On Canes and also a UM alum.

“GRIES" & Alex will be here ‘LIVE’ right after every game with your CANES POSTCAST, only in Locked On Canes in the Locked On Podcast Network- the #1 sports podcast network!

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