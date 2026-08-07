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874 episodes
NBA Offseason Grades Part 2! Lakers, Spurs, Mavs, more | Plus Watson Fake Trades, Brooks Extension08/07/2026 | 1h 50 mins.Sam Vecenie, a Senior NBA Writer at The Athletic, talks all about basketball. From the NBA, to the NBA Draft, to college hoops and even some high school, Vecenie has you covered in this show.
(0:00) INTRO
(1:27) Dillon Brooks extends with Suns
(10:31) Peyton Watson sign & trade scenarios
(35:45) Los Angeles Lakers Offseason Grade
(46:45) Los Angeles Clippers Offseason Grade
(56:46) San Antonio Spurs Offseason Grade
(1:04:28) Dallas Mavericks Offseason Grade
(1:11:01) New Orleans Pelicans Offseason Grade
(1:17:45) Houston Rockets Offseason Grade
(1:24:13) Memphis Grizzlies Offseason Grade
(1:32:18) Orlando Magic Offseason Grade
(1:36:28) Washington Wizards Offseason Grade
(1:49:02) OUTRO
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NBA Offseason Grades, Part 1! | PHI, NYK, TOR, BOS, BKN, PHI, PHX, GSW, SAC | Game Theory Podcast08/03/2026 | 1h 34 mins.Sam Vecenie, a Senior NBA Writer at The Athletic, talks all about basketball. From the NBA, to the NBA Draft, to college hoops and even some high school, Vecenie has you covered in this show.
(0:00) Intro
(1:55) Naji Marshall Extension with Dallas
(19:55) Offseason Grades!
(22:05) Philadelphia 76ers
(31:30) Toronto Raptors
(40:05) New York Knicks
(47:55) Boston Celtics
(58:28) Brooklyn Nets
(1:10:55) Phoenix Suns
(1:18:00) Sacramento Kings
(1:21:58) Golden State Warriors
(1:29:00) Quick College Basketball Mess Thoughts
CHECK OUT THE VIDEO VERSION OF THE FULL LIVE SHOW ON THE GAME THEORY YOUTUBE CHANNEL!
SIGN UP FOR BONUS NBA DRAFT FILM BREAKDOWNS & DISCUSSIONS ON SUBSTACK!
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Warriors Lose LeBron Chase, Re-Sign Draymond Green, What Now? | Game Theory Podcast07/31/2026 | 1h 35 mins.In this edition of the Game Theory Podcast, Sam Vecenie is joined by Bryce Simon to have a lengthy discussion about the Golden State Warriors and what's next for the premier franchise of the last 10 years after losing out on LeBron James.
(0:00) INTRO
(0:30) Is the Golden State Warriors window officially closed? What's next after losing out on Lebron?
(1:12:14) Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signs with 76ers
(1:20:00) The Clippers offseason is on hold until Kawhi's fate is decided
(1:33:32) OUTRO
CHECK OUT THE VIDEO VERSION OF THE FULL LIVE SHOW ON THE GAME THEORY YOUTUBE CHANNEL!
SIGN UP FOR BONUS NBA DRAFT FILM BREAKDOWNS & DISCUSSIONS ON SUBSTACK!
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What do Nuggets do with Peyton Watson, Spencer Jones? Plus, Jalen Duren and other free agents07/27/2026 | 1h 35 mins.In this edition of the Game Theory Podcast, Sam Vecenie is joined by Bryce Simon to discuss several NBA restricted free agents, like Peyton Watson, Jalen Duren, Ben Mathurin & more.
(0:00) INTRO
(4:20) Will the Nuggets match the Spencer Jones offer sheet from OKC?
(22:14) Will they re-sign Peyton Watson?
(47:37) Jordan Walsh extends with Celtics
(51:20) Jalen Duran
(1:14:49) Ben Mathurin
(1:28:51 ) Mario Hezonja signs with Cavaliers
(1:33:23) OUTRO
CHECK OUT THE VIDEO VERSION OF THE FULL LIVE SHOW ON THE GAME THEORY YOUTUBE CHANNEL!
SIGN UP FOR BONUS NBA DRAFT FILM BREAKDOWNS & DISCUSSIONS ON SUBSTACK!
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LeBron James Chooses Philly! What this means for 76ers, Warriors, Cavs, Heat? | Game Theory Podcast07/25/2026 | 1h 13 mins.In this edition of the Game Theory Podcast, Sam Vecenie is joined by Bryce Simon to react to the long awaited decision finally made by Lebron James, who has agreed to sign a 2-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
(0:00) INTRO
(1:13) Lebron James signs with the Philadelphia 76ers
(46:10) Biggest loser team as a result of Lebron not signing
(1:11:32) OUTRO
CHECK OUT THE VIDEO VERSION OF THE FULL LIVE SHOW ON THE GAME THEORY YOUTUBE CHANNEL!
SIGN UP FOR BONUS NBA DRAFT FILM BREAKDOWNS & DISCUSSIONS ON SUBSTACK!
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About Game Theory Podcast
Sam Vecenie, a Senior NBA Writer at The Athletic, talks all about basketball. From the NBA, to the NBA Draft, to college hoops and even some high school, Vecenie is has you covered in this show. And some thoughts on movies, too.Podcast website
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