In this edition of the Game Theory Podcast, Sam Vecenie is joined by Bryce Simon to have a lengthy discussion about the Golden State Warriors and what's next for the premier franchise of the last 10 years after losing out on LeBron James.



(0:00) INTRO



(0:30) Is the Golden State Warriors window officially closed? What's next after losing out on Lebron?



(1:12:14) Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signs with 76ers



(1:20:00) The Clippers offseason is on hold until Kawhi's fate is decided



(1:33:32) OUTRO



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