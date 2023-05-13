Sam Vecenie, a Senior NBA Writer at The Athletic, talks all about basketball. From the NBA, to the NBA Draft, to college hoops and even some high school, Veceni... More
Celtics BLOW OUT 76ers! What now for Philly? WTF Ja Morant? Phoenix Fires Monty Williams, What Now?
Adam Spinella joins the show to break down Game 7 in Celtics-76ers. What in the world happened in Game 7 as Boston blew out the 76ers and dominated the game. Then, we chat about Memphis and Ja Morant. What is going on, man? Come on. Finally, Phoenix fires Monty Williams and Mat Ishbia seemingly takes over. What happens now?
CHAPTERS
0:00 Intro
2:31 Celtics-76ers Game 7 Intro
11:20 FILM: How the Celtics shut down Joel Embiid and James Harden
33:02 FILM: How Jayson Tatum wrecked Joel Embiid in space
52:53 Where do the 76ers go from here?
1:18:30 Ja Morant seen with a firearm on Instagram. What now?
1:27:05 Monty Williams fired; Where does Phoenix go from here?
1:53:20 NBA Draft Combine lookahead
5/15/2023
2:06:11
Lakers BLOW OUT Warriors; How AD Dominated; Where do Warriors go from here? Bam sends Knicks home; PHX, NYK Offseason Preview
Sam Vecenie is here to break down the Warriors and Lakers Game 6. We spend some time after focusing on the situation facing the Golden State Warriors this summer. Then, he'll chat briefly about the Heat and Nuggets advancing. And then, will close on the Knicks and Suns facing fascinating offseasons over the next few months.
CHAPTERS
0:00 Intro
1:59 Lakers Defeat Warriors 122-101
8:35 FILM: How AD Dominated the Interior for the Lakers
26:38 Austin Reaves' play and his upcoming contract
37:25 Warriors Future: Where do they go from here?
53:37 Miami knocks out the Knicks
1:00:14 FILM: Bam Adebayo's Off-ball Offensive Play Keyed the Heat in Game 6
1:11:30 Knicks Offseason Preview: Should they trade for a star?
1:25:40 Phoenix Suns Offseason Preview: Why Trading Ayton and Paul Makes Sense
1:34:30 Deandre Ayton potential destinations?
1:48:20 Chris Paul Destinations?
1:54:20 Outro
5/13/2023
2:00:10
The Wembanyama Lottery: Ranking the 14 potential landing spots for the 2023 NBA Draft's top prospect? Why is Vic so special?
The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery is upon us! Mark Schindler joins the show to break down what we're referring to as "The Wembanyama Rankings." What team in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery do we most want to see Victor Wembanyama end up with? Mark Schindler joins and we dive deep, breaking down each of the potential spots and whether or not we actually want Wembanyama there.
5/12/2023
1:33:03
Lakers Go Up 3-1 on Warriors; HOW THEY DID IT; Plus, Heat up 3-1 on Knicks; Jokic avoids suspension
Sam Vecenie goes solo following a wild night of basketball, including the Los Angeles Lakers somehow defeating the Golden State Warriors to go up 3-1 in their series. How the Warriors failed to capitalize on real tactical advantages they had all night. We'll dive deep into the Warriors ball-screen attack all night and how it succeeded early and failed late.
Then, a chat briefly on Heat-Knicks, and how that series is playing out. It seems like that series is about to be over sooner rather than later.
Then, just a quick note on Phoenix-Nuggets, and Nikola Jokic avoiding suspension for his Mat Ishbia shove.
5/9/2023
1:20:44
Lakers Defense Deep Dive vs. Warriors; James Harden goes for 40 again; Heat up 2-1 on Knicks
Adam Spinella joins the show and we dive deep on a few NBA games from over the weekend.
We start with 76ers-Celtics, a beautiful disaster of a basketball game that saw James Harden go for 42 and nine assists, saw the Celtics complete a tremendous comeback to force overtime, and saw them again fail to mount consistent late-game offense in clutch moments.
Then we're going to dive deep into Lakers-Warriors Game 3, which featured a number of incredible tactical adjustments. Why this is by far the best series of the second round, and how the Warriors can counteract and adjust to what is happening.
Finally, we chat briefly about Knicks-Heat, a series that seems relatively uninteresting due to the distinct advantages the Heat possess.
CHAPTEER:
00:00 Intro
02:45 Thoughts on Joe Mazzulla and Doc Rivers?
10:33 FILM: James Harden has ANOTHER masterclass game
36:17 The beauty of the Lakers v Warriors
44:46 FILM: What adjustments the Lakers made in game three
01:13:05 Who should the Warriors start next game?
01:19:27 Heat v Knicks is an UGLY series
01:26:49 Outro
