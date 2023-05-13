Lakers Defense Deep Dive vs. Warriors; James Harden goes for 40 again; Heat up 2-1 on Knicks

Adam Spinella joins the show and we dive deep on a few NBA games from over the weekend. We start with 76ers-Celtics, a beautiful disaster of a basketball game that saw James Harden go for 42 and nine assists, saw the Celtics complete a tremendous comeback to force overtime, and saw them again fail to mount consistent late-game offense in clutch moments. Then we're going to dive deep into Lakers-Warriors Game 3, which featured a number of incredible tactical adjustments. Why this is by far the best series of the second round, and how the Warriors can counteract and adjust to what is happening. Finally, we chat briefly about Knicks-Heat, a series that seems relatively uninteresting due to the distinct advantages the Heat possess. CHAPTEER: 00:00 Intro 02:45 Thoughts on Joe Mazzulla and Doc Rivers? 10:33 FILM: James Harden has ANOTHER masterclass game 36:17 The beauty of the Lakers v Warriors 44:46 FILM: What adjustments the Lakers made in game three 01:13:05 Who should the Warriors start next game? 01:19:27 Heat v Knicks is an UGLY series 01:26:49 Outro