Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsNewsSoCon Fast Break
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
SoCon Fast Break
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

SoCon Fast Break

iHeartPodcasts
NewsSports
SoCon Fast Break
Latest episode

18 episodes

  • SoCon Fast Break

    SoCon Edition: CLEAN Slate, New STAKES with Ben Vander Wal

    12/30/2025 | 44 mins.

    Conference play in the Southern Conference is officially here, and the quest for Asheville begins now! In This Episode:Conference Tip-Off: We preview the opening slate of games, including the 106th season of SoCon basketball, tipping off with ETSU at The Citadel.Surprise Standings: Discussing Wofford’s unexpected rise under Kevin Gilder and the challenging non-conference schedules of teams like Western Carolina.The "Penthouse" Quadrant: A look at the statistical relationship between points in the paint and fast-break points. Why Mercer, Wofford, Furman, and ETSU are leading the way in offensive efficiency.Players of the Week: Celebrating Chattanooga’s Jordan Frison and Wofford freshman Jaden Tyler for their explosive performances.Special Guest: Ben Vander Wal (Furman Paladins)Who will climb to the top of the conference standings?Presented by Ingles Markets

  • SoCon Fast Break

    Non-Con Edition: MID-TERM Grades

    12/17/2025 | 47 mins.

    MID-TERM GRADES: Final exams are over and conference play is just two weeks away! We transition from observations to definitive trends handing out official mid-term grades for all 10 teams!In This Episode:ETSU Buccaneers (Grade: A-): Brook Savage has the Bucs (8-3) at the top of the class with a NET of 100 and elite defensive metrics.Mercer Bears (Grade: A): The surprise of the league. Ryan Ridder’s offense is clicking, and they proved their top-tier status by leading Clemson at halftime.Wofford Terriers (Grade: B+): Kevin Giltner has righted the ship. The Terriers are the most "connected" unit in the league with a surging freshman class.Samford Bulldogs (Grade: B): Finding their rhythm after a brutal early schedule. The Booth/Faulkner duo is a recipe for a deep March run.Furman Paladins (Grade: B): Peaking at the right time. Alex Wilkins is the clear freshman phenom, and the frontcourt size is a nightmare for opponents.VMI Keydets (Grade: C+): Resiliency in Lexington! Even without preseason POY Ricky Bradley Jr., the Keydets are battling and securing D1 wins.Chattanooga Mocs (Grade: C+): Preseason favorites turned "mash unit." We analyze if they can survive the injury bug before January.Western Carolina Catamounts (Grade: C): The league’s best rebounding team (40+ RPG) still searching for perimeter consistency.UNCG Spartans (Grade: C-): Defensive struggles for Mike Jones? Giving up 83 PPG is uncharacteristic—can they flip the switch?The Citadel Bulldogs (Grade: D+): Searching for that elusive D1 win while battling defensive hurdles and a long losing streak.What's the biggest mid-term grade surprise?Presented by Ingles Markets

  • SoCon Fast Break

    Non-Con Edition: TOP TEN Storylines + NET Rankings

    12/09/2025 | 35 mins.

    We break down the SoCon's Top 10 Storylines, separating early trends from final conclusions as the league will turn their attention to conference play soon!In This Episode:SoCon Frontrunners: ETSU's defensive dominance and Mercer's high-scoring backcourt (led by Baraka Okojie) are signaling championship trajectories.Freshman Phenom: Why Alex Wilkins (Furman) is playing like a seasoned star and Kevin Giltner (Wofford) is the early frontrunner for Coach of the Year.The Crisis: The biggest mystery—Rickey Bradley Jr.'s undisclosed injury (VMI). Plus, analyzing UNCG's surprising defensive struggles and The Citadel's historic losing skid.League-Wide Concern: Why the SoCon NET ranking dipping to No. 21 impacts NCAA Tournament seeding and the chances of a second bid.Barometer Week: A look at the final key non-conference tests for Mercer, ETSU, and Chattanooga.What storyline is missing?Presented by Ingles Markets

  • SoCon Fast Break

    Non-Con Edition: Triple-Double, Fast Starts + Freshman ASCENT

    12/03/2025 | 47 mins.

    We examine the SoCon's most surprising early-season moments! In This Episode:Triple-Double History: Celebrating Brian Taylor II's rare historic feat for ETSU as the Bucs look like the team to beat (6-1).Freshman ASCENT: Why Alex Wilkins (Furman) and Brian Sumpter (Wofford) are leading the charge for freshman talent in the league.Top Performers: Breaking down Baraka Okojie's stat-stuffing dominance (Mercer) and Kahmare Holmes' consistent scoring tear (Wofford).The Jigsaw Puzzle: Analyzing the slow starts of expected contenders Chattanooga and UNCG, and the six-game skid for VMI without Rickey Bradley Jr.Barometer Games: Previewing some crucial tests that will determine the final non-conference records before SoCon play begins.Which teams have the pieces to the puzzle?Presented by Ingles Markets

  • SoCon Fast Break

    Non-Con Edition: Feast Week + ROCCO MILLER with Mid-Major Storylines!

    11/26/2025 | 41 mins.

    Time to talk Feast Week and the state of the SoCon with national analyst Rocco Miller (Bracketeer.org)!In This Episode:Mid-Major Crisis: Rocco details how NCAA Tournament expansion and biased NET rankings hurt quality SoCon teams like Furman from getting at-large bids and valuable Quad 1/2 games.SoCon Standouts: Wofford's surprising start under Kevin Giltner. TJ Johnson (VMI) leads in scoring. Jadin Booth and Keaton Norris form Samford's explosive backcourt.Contender Check: Why early struggles for favorites like Furman and Chattanooga are temporary, and what UNCG's first win tells us about their defense.Scheduling Insight: We discuss the SoCon/ASUN Challenge and why Rocco applauds the SoCon's 10-year commitment to the Asheville Tournament.What will we see in Feast Week?Presented by Ingles Markets

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About SoCon Fast Break

SoCon Fast Break is the essential podcast that defines SoCon basketball. Get game breakdowns, including previews for matchups and keys to victory, along with detailed recaps while granting insider access through exclusive interviews with players, coaches, and analysts. Hosted by former college basketball assistant coaches Richmond Weaver and Darren Angell, there's no content void, no surface-level chatter—just the in-depth coverage and insight you need.
Podcast website
NewsSportsBasketballSports News

Listen to SoCon Fast Break, Morning Wire and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

SoCon Fast Break: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/7/2026 - 8:46:38 AM