SoCon Edition: CLEAN Slate, New STAKES with Ben Vander Wal
12/30/2025 | 44 mins.
Conference play in the Southern Conference is officially here, and the quest for Asheville begins now! In This Episode:Conference Tip-Off: We preview the opening slate of games, including the 106th season of SoCon basketball, tipping off with ETSU at The Citadel.Surprise Standings: Discussing Wofford’s unexpected rise under Kevin Gilder and the challenging non-conference schedules of teams like Western Carolina.The "Penthouse" Quadrant: A look at the statistical relationship between points in the paint and fast-break points. Why Mercer, Wofford, Furman, and ETSU are leading the way in offensive efficiency.Players of the Week: Celebrating Chattanooga’s Jordan Frison and Wofford freshman Jaden Tyler for their explosive performances.Special Guest: Ben Vander Wal (Furman Paladins)Who will climb to the top of the conference standings?Presented by Ingles Markets
Non-Con Edition: MID-TERM Grades
12/17/2025 | 47 mins.
MID-TERM GRADES: Final exams are over and conference play is just two weeks away! We transition from observations to definitive trends handing out official mid-term grades for all 10 teams!In This Episode:ETSU Buccaneers (Grade: A-): Brook Savage has the Bucs (8-3) at the top of the class with a NET of 100 and elite defensive metrics.Mercer Bears (Grade: A): The surprise of the league. Ryan Ridder’s offense is clicking, and they proved their top-tier status by leading Clemson at halftime.Wofford Terriers (Grade: B+): Kevin Giltner has righted the ship. The Terriers are the most "connected" unit in the league with a surging freshman class.Samford Bulldogs (Grade: B): Finding their rhythm after a brutal early schedule. The Booth/Faulkner duo is a recipe for a deep March run.Furman Paladins (Grade: B): Peaking at the right time. Alex Wilkins is the clear freshman phenom, and the frontcourt size is a nightmare for opponents.VMI Keydets (Grade: C+): Resiliency in Lexington! Even without preseason POY Ricky Bradley Jr., the Keydets are battling and securing D1 wins.Chattanooga Mocs (Grade: C+): Preseason favorites turned "mash unit." We analyze if they can survive the injury bug before January.Western Carolina Catamounts (Grade: C): The league’s best rebounding team (40+ RPG) still searching for perimeter consistency.UNCG Spartans (Grade: C-): Defensive struggles for Mike Jones? Giving up 83 PPG is uncharacteristic—can they flip the switch?The Citadel Bulldogs (Grade: D+): Searching for that elusive D1 win while battling defensive hurdles and a long losing streak.What's the biggest mid-term grade surprise?Presented by Ingles Markets
Non-Con Edition: TOP TEN Storylines + NET Rankings
12/09/2025 | 35 mins.
We break down the SoCon's Top 10 Storylines, separating early trends from final conclusions as the league will turn their attention to conference play soon!In This Episode:SoCon Frontrunners: ETSU's defensive dominance and Mercer's high-scoring backcourt (led by Baraka Okojie) are signaling championship trajectories.Freshman Phenom: Why Alex Wilkins (Furman) is playing like a seasoned star and Kevin Giltner (Wofford) is the early frontrunner for Coach of the Year.The Crisis: The biggest mystery—Rickey Bradley Jr.'s undisclosed injury (VMI). Plus, analyzing UNCG's surprising defensive struggles and The Citadel's historic losing skid.League-Wide Concern: Why the SoCon NET ranking dipping to No. 21 impacts NCAA Tournament seeding and the chances of a second bid.Barometer Week: A look at the final key non-conference tests for Mercer, ETSU, and Chattanooga.What storyline is missing?Presented by Ingles Markets
Non-Con Edition: Triple-Double, Fast Starts + Freshman ASCENT
12/03/2025 | 47 mins.
We examine the SoCon's most surprising early-season moments! In This Episode:Triple-Double History: Celebrating Brian Taylor II's rare historic feat for ETSU as the Bucs look like the team to beat (6-1).Freshman ASCENT: Why Alex Wilkins (Furman) and Brian Sumpter (Wofford) are leading the charge for freshman talent in the league.Top Performers: Breaking down Baraka Okojie's stat-stuffing dominance (Mercer) and Kahmare Holmes' consistent scoring tear (Wofford).The Jigsaw Puzzle: Analyzing the slow starts of expected contenders Chattanooga and UNCG, and the six-game skid for VMI without Rickey Bradley Jr.Barometer Games: Previewing some crucial tests that will determine the final non-conference records before SoCon play begins.Which teams have the pieces to the puzzle?Presented by Ingles Markets
Non-Con Edition: Feast Week + ROCCO MILLER with Mid-Major Storylines!
11/26/2025 | 41 mins.
Time to talk Feast Week and the state of the SoCon with national analyst Rocco Miller (Bracketeer.org)!In This Episode:Mid-Major Crisis: Rocco details how NCAA Tournament expansion and biased NET rankings hurt quality SoCon teams like Furman from getting at-large bids and valuable Quad 1/2 games.SoCon Standouts: Wofford's surprising start under Kevin Giltner. TJ Johnson (VMI) leads in scoring. Jadin Booth and Keaton Norris form Samford's explosive backcourt.Contender Check: Why early struggles for favorites like Furman and Chattanooga are temporary, and what UNCG's first win tells us about their defense.Scheduling Insight: We discuss the SoCon/ASUN Challenge and why Rocco applauds the SoCon's 10-year commitment to the Asheville Tournament.What will we see in Feast Week?Presented by Ingles Markets
