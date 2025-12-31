MID-TERM GRADES: Final exams are over and conference play is just two weeks away! We transition from observations to definitive trends handing out official mid-term grades for all 10 teams!In This Episode:ETSU Buccaneers (Grade: A-): Brook Savage has the Bucs (8-3) at the top of the class with a NET of 100 and elite defensive metrics.Mercer Bears (Grade: A): The surprise of the league. Ryan Ridder’s offense is clicking, and they proved their top-tier status by leading Clemson at halftime.Wofford Terriers (Grade: B+): Kevin Giltner has righted the ship. The Terriers are the most "connected" unit in the league with a surging freshman class.Samford Bulldogs (Grade: B): Finding their rhythm after a brutal early schedule. The Booth/Faulkner duo is a recipe for a deep March run.Furman Paladins (Grade: B): Peaking at the right time. Alex Wilkins is the clear freshman phenom, and the frontcourt size is a nightmare for opponents.VMI Keydets (Grade: C+): Resiliency in Lexington! Even without preseason POY Ricky Bradley Jr., the Keydets are battling and securing D1 wins.Chattanooga Mocs (Grade: C+): Preseason favorites turned "mash unit." We analyze if they can survive the injury bug before January.Western Carolina Catamounts (Grade: C): The league’s best rebounding team (40+ RPG) still searching for perimeter consistency.UNCG Spartans (Grade: C-): Defensive struggles for Mike Jones? Giving up 83 PPG is uncharacteristic—can they flip the switch?The Citadel Bulldogs (Grade: D+): Searching for that elusive D1 win while battling defensive hurdles and a long losing streak.What's the biggest mid-term grade surprise?Presented by Ingles Markets