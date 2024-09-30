The Early Edge: A Daily Sports Betting Podcast

NFL Week 13 Player Props BEST BETS & PICKS | The Early Edge

Eric Cohen is joined by CBS Sports Fantasy Football Expert Dave Richard and SportsLine experts Alex "Propstarz" Selesnick and Sia Nejad to break down the best prop bets for NFL Week 13. ABOUT THE SHOW: Welcome to The Early Edge! The No. 1 daily sports betting show and podcast powered by SportsLine + CBS Sports. If you’re looking for today’s best bets, in 20 minutes or less, we’re the show for you. Every morning at 10am ET The Early Edge is live breaking down the day’s action across the NFL, College Football, NBA, MLB, NHL, College Basketball, Soccer and more! New BetMGM customers can sign up today and get up to $1500 in bonus bets! Just place your first wager of at least $10 and you will receive up to $1500 instantly if your bet loses with bonus code EDGE, THAT’S E-D-G-E Stream The Early Edge live on YouTube or catch up on the show after. We’re here every day and hope you will be too. Hit that subscribe button and turn on notifications so that you never miss a bet! -VIDEOS: https://www.youtube.com/c/SportsLine -SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/sportsline?sub_confirmation=1 -JOIN THE SPORTSLINE MEMBER DISCORD: DISCORD.GG/SPORTSLINE Looking for a specific game we haven’t covered? Head to https://www.sportsline.com where you can always find best bets, picks and props. Any league. Any game. Any time. Both from the sharpest sports bettors in the business as well as the SportsLine Advanced Model where we simulate each game 10,000 times and provide projected scores, graded bets plus player prop projections. If you like it, use promo code EARLY to get your first 30 days FREE! https://www.sportsline.com/join/ The Early Edge is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you listen to podcasts. Visit the betting arena on CBSSports.com for all the latest sportsbook reviews and sportsbook promos. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices