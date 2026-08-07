Locked On Packers - Daily Podcast On The Green Bay Packers

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RANKINGS: How did Jordan Love FALL in the Locked On Top 100 after having his BEST season?08/07/2026 | 29 mins.Jordan Love had the best, most efficient season of his career -- a top 5 QB season -- and somehow FELL in the Locked On Top 100 rankings. What the heck is going on? Plus who else made the list? What Packers get left off? And who is most likely to show up on it next year?
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Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft, & More
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Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More
🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNFL
Peter Bukowski, co-founder of The Leap, brings you a daily look at the Green Bay Packers year round with Locked On Packers! Go beyond the latest injury news into what you're seeing on the field, how it works, and how it might change with new players or against a division rival. It's the podcast for fans who know what happened, they want to know why and how!
And follow Peter Bukowski on Twitter, where he’ll be sharing the latest news about the Green Bay Packers and talking with fans.
On Twitter: @Peter_Bukowski & @LockedOnPackers
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
Home Chef
For a limited time, Home Chef is offering my listeners FIFTY PERCENT OFF and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! Go to https://HomeChef.com/LOCKEDONNFL.
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at http://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDON.
KALSHI
For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25.
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Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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INJURY: Packers specifically planning for Green Bay defense with and without Micah Parsons08/06/2026 | 29 mins.Micah Parsons says it's realistic to expect him back for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6, but the Green Bay Packers are doing something unique: they're specifically saying they will have one version of the defense until Parsons comes back and another when he does. Plus, is the three-safety look really that novel for the Packers?
And some unheralded training camp standouts.
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Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft, & More
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Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More
🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNFL
Peter Bukowski, co-founder of The Leap, brings you a daily look at the Green Bay Packers year round with Locked On Packers! Go beyond the latest injury news into what you're seeing on the field, how it works, and how it might change with new players or against a division rival. It's the podcast for fans who know what happened, they want to know why and how!
And follow Peter Bukowski on Twitter, where he’ll be sharing the latest news about the Green Bay Packers and talking with fans.
On Twitter: @Peter_Bukowski & @LockedOnPackers
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
Home Chef
For a limited time, Home Chef is offering my listeners FIFTY PERCENT OFF and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! Go to https://HomeChef.com/LOCKEDONNFL.
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at http://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDON.
KALSHI
For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25.
Square
Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/lockedonnfl! #squarepod
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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PACKERS SQUAD SHOW: Jordan Love Earning MORE Respect Around the NFL? | Packers Camp Takeaways08/05/2026 | 1h 15 mins.One week of Packers training camp is in the books, and the storylines are already heating up. Brandon Sneide, Jason Hirschhorn, and Jacob Westendorf break down the biggest surprises from camp, identify the players whose stock is rising and falling, and tackle another round of Buy or Sell featuring Matthew Golden, Jordan Love, Trey Smack, Brandon Cisse, and more. The show wraps up by discussing where Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur stack up in The Athletic's latest NFL rankings and whether they're getting the respect they deserve from around the league.
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Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft, & More
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📢 Follow Locked On Packers on Social!
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Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More
🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNFL
On Twitter: @Brandon_Sneide @Peter_Bukowski & @LockedOnPackers
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
Square
Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/lockedonnfl! #squarepod
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
QB TIERS: The NFL says Jordan Love is a Top-10 quarterback, but how has he GROWN?08/05/2026 | 30 mins.In The Athletic's QB Tiers survey, NFL coaches and front office people ranked Jordan Love as one of the 10 best quarterbacks in the NFL. Mike Sando joins us from The Athletic to talk about the evolution of the QB position, what has changed about Love, and what the league is saying about the other signal-callers in the NFC North.
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🎧 https://lockedonpodcasts.com/podcasts/locked-on-packers/
Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft, & More
🎧 https://lockedonpodcasts.com/leagues/nfl/
📢 Follow Locked On Packers on Social!
• Instagram: https://bit.ly/3VsdxCa
• Facebook: https://bit.ly/4c0DeAK
• Twitter / X: https://bit.ly/45rZjWo
• TikTok: https://bit.ly/3VjvEKy
Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More
🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNFL
Peter Bukowski, co-founder of The Leap, brings you a daily look at the Green Bay Packers year round with Locked On Packers! Go beyond the latest injury news into what you're seeing on the field, how it works, and how it might change with new players or against a division rival. It's the podcast for fans who know what happened, they want to know why and how!
And follow Peter Bukowski on Twitter, where he’ll be sharing the latest news about the Green Bay Packers and talking with fans.
On Twitter: @Peter_Bukowski & @LockedOnPackers
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
Home Chef
For a limited time, Home Chef is offering my listeners FIFTY PERCENT OFF and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! Go to https://HomeChef.com/LOCKEDONNFL.
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at http://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDON.
KALSHI
For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25.
Square
Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/lockedonnfl! #squarepod
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
BLITZ IS BACK: Jonathan Gannon is bringing pressure packages back to the Packers defense08/04/2026 | 30 mins.Jeff Hafley backed off the pressure packages last season to let Micah Parsons cook. Early in training camp, new DC Jonathan Gannon has amped up the aggressiveness in sending extra rushers, and it's working! Plus Green Bay keeps losing tight ends, and Matt LaFleur insists Matthew Golden won't be stuck in one role.
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🎧 https://lockedonpodcasts.com/podcasts/locked-on-packers/
Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft, & More
🎧 https://lockedonpodcasts.com/leagues/nfl/
📢 Follow Locked On Packers on Social!
• Instagram: https://bit.ly/3VsdxCa
• Facebook: https://bit.ly/4c0DeAK
• Twitter / X: https://bit.ly/45rZjWo
• TikTok: https://bit.ly/3VjvEKy
Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More
🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNFL
Peter Bukowski, co-founder of The Leap, brings you a daily look at the Green Bay Packers year round with Locked On Packers! Go beyond the latest injury news into what you're seeing on the field, how it works, and how it might change with new players or against a division rival. It's the podcast for fans who know what happened, they want to know why and how!
And follow Peter Bukowski on Twitter, where he’ll be sharing the latest news about the Green Bay Packers and talking with fans.
On Twitter: @Peter_Bukowski & @LockedOnPackers
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
Home Chef
For a limited time, Home Chef is offering my listeners FIFTY PERCENT OFF and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! Go to https://HomeChef.com/LOCKEDONNFL.
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at http://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDON.
KALSHI
For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25.
Square
Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/lockedonnfl! #squarepod
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Locked On Packers - Daily Podcast On The Green Bay Packers
Locked On Packers podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Green Bay Packers and the National Football League. Hosted by Peter Bukowski, co-founder of The Leap, the Locked On Packers podcast gives you your daily, year-round, Packers fix with expert, local analysis, opinions, breaking news, special guests, and coverage of all aspects of the Packers franchise. For fans in the know, Bukowski will give you the why and how. The Locked On Packers podcast takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Packers locker room and all over the NFL. The Locked On Packers podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.Podcast website
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