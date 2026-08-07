Locked On Packers - Daily Podcast On The Green Bay Packers

Micah Parsons says it's realistic to expect him back for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6, but the Green Bay Packers are doing something unique: they're specifically saying they will have one version of the defense until Parsons comes back and another when he does. Plus, is the three-safety look really that novel for the Packers?



And some unheralded training camp standouts.



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Peter Bukowski, co-founder of The Leap, brings you a daily look at the Green Bay Packers year round with Locked On Packers! Go beyond the latest injury news into what you're seeing on the field, how it works, and how it might change with new players or against a division rival. It's the podcast for fans who know what happened, they want to know why and how!



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