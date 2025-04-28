Ep. 144 Wrapping Moab Run the Rocks. With me!

Moab Run the RocksI've officially completed my first stage race, desert race, and Transrockies Race, and I'm so damn grateful to have taken part. What a party in the desert!!! A massive thank you to Houda and the entire Transrockies group, they know what's up and I'm honoured to have been included in Moab Run the Rocks. Three days of trails and community was really cool to be a part of and I have to recommend trying a stage race to anyone who's curious. It's different and all kinds of fun. This group knows what they are doing so if you're gonna try one, you will not be disappointed if you sign up for one of their races. They know how to celebrate community so check them out!Win your way into the Golden Ultra Stage RaceYou have to be intrigued by this point, right?! Come to one of our Trail Running Film Festival screenings in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Crowsnest Pass, Jasper, and Canmore and you can win your way into the Golden Ultra! We're so stoked that Houda hooked us up with an entry to this incredible sounding event at each show, and we can't wait to get one of you off to Golden, BC. Get your tickets while you can and come join us in celebration of our amazing sport. You might just win some really cool stuff while you're there. Ticket links just below.The Miller MinutesI got to work with coach Andrew Miller as a I prepared for Moab Run the Rocks. It was a blast working with him and getting ready for the big weekend. We touched base once a month and it was fun to give everyone a glimpse into what it's like working with a coach. Andrew did an awesome job of zooming out during each episode and giving general advice for all runners while using what we were doing together as an example. I'm so pumped to keep working with Andrew towards more goals! Trail Running Film Festival Preview WeekNow you want to know what TRFF is all about and lucky for you, that's all we did here on the show last week! We had all 6 filmmakers featured here on CTR. It was so fun to hear from each of them about their films, and I love getting everyone stoked for the film fest. Check these episodes out if you haven't already:CTR presents the Trail Running Film FestivalWe're incredibly excited to be hosting the Trail Running Film Festival once more. As you may or may not have heard, we are also a media partner and official podcast of the film festival, so we're pretty excited about that too!We will keep this page updated and you will want to pay attention as we announce our sponsors and entertainment! This year will be our biggest and best yet and we can't wait to hang out and celebrate our community with all of you.2025 Community Trail Running Tour Dates* Vancouver, BC – Thursday, April 3 | Rio Theatre* Edmonton, AB – Thursday, May 1 | Metro Cinema* Calgary, AB – Friday May 2 | Cardel Theatre* Crowsnest Pass, AB – Saturday, May 3 | Frank Slide Interpretive Centre* Jasper, AB – Saturday, May 17 | The Legion* Canmore, AB – Thursday, June 5 | artsPlace