Community Trail Running
Adam Lee
SportsRunning
  Ep. 148 The Long Run. Featuring Brandon Regier
    Brandon Regier is a huge fan of running. He loves it so much he's made it his career and he chases huge goals on the weekends too. He's also a proud new father and someone who values time with family. He was a pleasure to chat with and I'm so glad Chantelle made this happen! Drop by Runners Soul in Lethbridge and meet him yourself. We learned a lot about why he loves the sport, some advice he has for people thinking about it, and all kinds more! He's another legend of Lethbridge and I hope you enjoy the conversation as much as Chantelle and I did.Speaking of Chantelle and I…The Trail Running Film FestivalChantelle is my guest in Crowsnest Pass this Saturday May 3 at Frank Slide Interpretive Centre! I'm so excited for my new hometown show and to hang out with trail runners all over Alberta.Edmonton, we will see you Thursday!! Calgary, see you on Friday!! Get your tickets:* Edmonton, AB – Thursday, May 1 | Metro Cinema* Calgary, AB – Friday May 2 | Cardel Theatre* Crowsnest Pass, AB – Saturday, May 3 | Frank Slide Interpretive Centre* Jasper, AB – Saturday, May 17 | The Legion* Canmore, AB – Thursday, June 5 | artsPlace
    52:03
  Ep. 147 Jasper Canadian Rockies Half Marathon. With Trevor Soll
    It's so great to chat with Trevor Soll from the Jasper Canadian Rockies Half Marathon! Trevor has been race directing for 30 years and he enjoys the people and providing a challenging event. The Jasper event is this weekend and Trevor is excited to welcome 1300 runners for the event. The course sounds stunning, and it's a great way to head back to the town and be part of the revival after last year's fire. Learn more about this awesome sounding race and get involved!
    14:40
  Ep. 146 Raven 50. With Natalie Thivierge and John Carson
    The Raven 50 in Whitehorse, Yukon, has had a journey of it's own since its inception. The current iteration is set to be directed by Natalie Thivierge after long time race director John Carson handed the reigns over. We are thrilled to have them both on this episode and hear the story about this race and its evolution! The race sounds absolutely stunning, and it raises funds for great causes! They have also taken reconciliation seriously and looked to work with all communities involved in their event."That kind of really hit me. It's like, wow, we need to do better. And runners have a voice. Runners are amazing advocates." - John CarsonNatalie is also head of Fireweed Runners! She looks to get young girls active and prioritizes mental health. They join group runs on truth and reconciliation day and have camps as well. It's a project near and dear to Natalie! It was awesome having these two on the podcast. We're super grateful for their time and we also have a very exciting contest!!Win your way to the Yukon and Raven 50!
    21:18
  Ep. 145 Film Festival Preview. With Jeannine Avelino
    Suddenly our shows are around the corner and it's nearly go time, so Jeannine Avelino and I are getting you all set for our 6 screenings! We're so excited for this year, from the great films to our amazing sponsors, we're gonna have an absolute blast getting together and celebrating our sport! Our sponsors this year5 Peaks - Stoked Ultra/ScrambleOdlum BrownSki Uphill/Run UphillCoast Mountain Trail RunningWell Health Medical and LongevitySinister SportsGolden Ultra7 Summits SnacksBlack Lung UltraDistance RunwearRunGo AppThis tour wouldn't be possible without these amazing sponsors. Because of this great support, we get to invite magicians, burlesque performers, musicians, and more to be a part of our celebrations. I'm so grateful to be able to make this tour what it is and I can't wait to share it with all of you!
    25:49
  Ep. 144 Wrapping Moab Run the Rocks. With me!
    Moab Run the RocksI've officially completed my first stage race, desert race, and Transrockies Race, and I'm so damn grateful to have taken part. What a party in the desert!!! A massive thank you to Houda and the entire Transrockies group, they know what's up and I'm honoured to have been included in Moab Run the Rocks. Three days of trails and community was really cool to be a part of and I have to recommend trying a stage race to anyone who's curious. It's different and all kinds of fun. This group knows what they are doing so if you're gonna try one, you will not be disappointed if you sign up for one of their races. They know how to celebrate community so check them out!Win your way into the Golden Ultra Stage RaceYou have to be intrigued by this point, right?! Come to one of our Trail Running Film Festival screenings in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Crowsnest Pass, Jasper, and Canmore and you can win your way into the Golden Ultra! We're so stoked that Houda hooked us up with an entry to this incredible sounding event at each show, and we can't wait to get one of you off to Golden, BC. Get your tickets while you can and come join us in celebration of our amazing sport. You might just win some really cool stuff while you're there. Ticket links just below.The Miller MinutesI got to work with coach Andrew Miller as a I prepared for Moab Run the Rocks. It was a blast working with him and getting ready for the big weekend. We touched base once a month and it was fun to give everyone a glimpse into what it's like working with a coach. Andrew did an awesome job of zooming out during each episode and giving general advice for all runners while using what we were doing together as an example. I'm so pumped to keep working with Andrew towards more goals! Trail Running Film Festival Preview WeekNow you want to know what TRFF is all about and lucky for you, that's all we did here on the show last week! We had all 6 filmmakers featured here on CTR. It was so fun to hear from each of them about their films, and I love getting everyone stoked for the film fest.
About Community Trail Running

A 20-minute (ish) trail running podcast featuring informative and entertaining guests. Trail running is inclusive, adventurous, and fun. So is this podcast. This podcast is part of the Community Trail Running newsletter and extends the trail running community for your listening pleasure.
SportsRunning

