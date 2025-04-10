Asher Benjamin and The Life of a Heel

Ben McCully, also known as Asher Benjamin, joins the Fight Stories Podcast to talk about the world of Independent Professional Wrestling and being a Disc Jockey. From managing some of wrestling's biggest names to working in Rock Solid Wrestling and Great North Wrestling, Ben reveals what really happens behind the scenes. He talks about his early days in wrestling, the grueling physical toll, and the crossover between wrestling and comedy. Ben shares wild backstage stories, his experiences working with legends like Hacksaw Jim Duggan and Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake, and the art of being a heel manager. If you're a fan of indie wrestling, pro wrestling stories, wrestling managers, and behind-the-scenes wrestling drama, this episode is for you!