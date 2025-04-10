John Moses and Tyler Morrison sit down with one of Brooklyn's finest, comedian Mike Troy aka Brooklyn Mike. Mike talks about what it was like being on Chris Rock's team around the time of the infamous Oscar Slap, comedy brawls in NYC and getting his ass whipped in Japan.
#FightStories #BrooklynIsEverywhere #Brooklyn #Harlem #NYC #Comedy
Subscribe to the podcast and give the boys a follow!
IG
@miketroy00
@tylermorrison123
@comedianjohnmoses
@fightstories69
X
@miketroy00
@tylermorrison1
@johnmoses
@fightstoriespod
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
42:54
EP 81: Villains and Cowards with Che Durena and Marito Lopez
Che Durena and Marito Lopez sit down with the Sunshine Boys, Tyler Morrison and John Moses to talk about Vince McMahon being a real life villain, getting arrested in Mexico and losing 30 fights in a row! Don't miss this one.
#FightStories #WWE #VinceMcMahon #Comedy #Canada #Calgary #Vancouver #StreetFights
Follow/Subscribe/Share Follow the Boys:
IG
@chedurena
@maritolopezthagod
@tylermorrison123
@comedianjohnmoses
X
@CheDurena
@tylermorrison1
@johnmoses
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
59:20
EP 80: Drive By Nut Shot with Michael Mizerski
The Sunshine Boys are back with more Rock Solid Wrestling. Tyler and John dive into the wild life of Michael Mizerski, a former CFL football player turned pro wrestler. From epic locker room brawls and bar fights as a bouncer to surviving a shocking drive-by shooting that pierced his testicle, Michael’s journey is unreal. Hear how he battled testicular cancer, underwent lung surgery, and still chased his WWE dreams. Packed with Canadian football tales, wrestling promos, and insane survival stories, this episode is a must-watch for fight fans!
#FightStories #MichaelMizerski #CFLFootball #ProWrestling #DriveByShooting #CancerSurvivor #WWETryout #BarFights #FootballFights #WrestlingStories #CanadianFootball #SurvivalStory #PodcastEpisode #TylerMorrison #johnmoses
Instagram:
/ fightstories69
/ tylermorrison123
/ comedianjohnmoses
X:
http://www.x.com/FightStoriesPod
http://www.x.com/JohnMoses
http://www.x.com/tylermorrison1
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:15:22
Asher Benjamin and The Life of a Heel
Ben McCully, also known as Asher Benjamin, joins the Fight Stories Podcast to talk about the world of Independent Professional Wrestling and being a Disc Jockey. From managing some of wrestling’s biggest names to working in Rock Solid Wrestling and Great North Wrestling, Ben reveals what really happens behind the scenes. He talks about his early days in wrestling, the grueling physical toll, and the crossover between wrestling and comedy.
Ben shares wild backstage stories, his experiences working with legends like Hacksaw Jim Duggan and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, and the art of being a heel manager. If you’re a fan of indie wrestling, pro wrestling stories, wrestling managers, and behind-the-scenes wrestling drama, this episode is for you!
🔔 Subscribe for more insane wrestling stories, fight breakdowns, and exclusive interviews!
Get your tickets here: https://rocksolidwrestling.tickit.ca/...
#FightStories #BenMcCully #ProWrestling #WrestlingPodcast #IndieWrestling #HeelManager #WrestlingLife #ComedyAndWrestling #RockSolidWrestling #GreatNorthWrestling
Instagram:
/ fightstories69
/ tylermorrison123
/ comedianjohnmoses
X:
http://www.x.com/FightStoriesPod
http://www.x.com/JohnMoses
http://www.x.com/tylermorrison1
Rock Solid Wrestling:
https://www.rocksolidpro.ca/
/ rocksolidwrestling
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
43:26
Fight Stories Ep 78 - Sue Costello - Tough Broad From Dorchester
John Moses and Tyler Morrison talk to comedian Sue Costello. Sue talks about being from the mean streets of Dorchester and how that prepared her for her role in the movie The Fighter. She was also smack dab in the middle of the infamous episode of Tough Crowd where Greg Giraldo got after Denis Leary.
#Boston #Dorchester #Fighting #TheFighter #Comedy #StandUp
Subscribe, Share and Follow
IG
@iamsuecostello
@fightstories69
@tylermorrison123
@comedianjohnmoses
X
@fightstoriespod
@suecostello
@johnmoses
@tylermorrison1
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
A Boxer, a wrestler, a marine, an NHL enforcer and a comedian walk into a bar... Welcome to Fight Stories. Comedians John Moses and Tyler Morrison go on a heroes journey across the top two thirds of North America, in search of the wildest fight stories from pros to average Joes reminiscing about the booze filled glory days. Proud part of Pantheon Sports.