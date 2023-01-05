Sports betting picks in 15 daily minutes! BettingPros host Matt Perrault will be here for you every day all year round as we run through the most notable sports... More
Best Bets for Thursday (5/4): NBA + NHL | The Daily Juice Sports Betting Podcast
The bad luck just won't quit this week as host Matt Perrault missed a winning day by .5 point. A 1-2 record was the result but Matt is back with 3 bets and later, NBA player props for you on a Thursday episode of the Daily Juice presented by BetMGM
5/4/2023
14:59
Best Bets for Wednesday (5/3): NBA + NHL | The Daily Juice Sports Betting Podcast
A brutal day for host Matt Perrault who went 0-4 and lost 3 of those bets by a combined 2 points. Yet, the sun comes up today and the Juice continues to fire on bets. Matt has 2 plays in hockey and 1 NBA bet that he is waiting on till game time for the Wednesday episode of the Daily Juice presented by BetMGM
5/3/2023
12:33
Best Bets for Tuesday (5/2): NBA + NHL | The Daily Juice Sports Betting Podcast
A nice start to the week for host Matt Perrault who recorded a 3-2 night, up .92 units. Matt is back with plays on all 4 playoff games tonight and a bunch of other options to bet as well. Find out about all the plays on the latest episode of the Daily Juice presented by BetMGM
5/2/2023
20:41
Best Bets for Monday (5/1): NBA + NHL | The Daily Juice Sports Betting Podcast
A bumpy end to the week but a small winning week for host Matt Perrault after a 1-3 Sunday. Matt is back with 3 plays going including one for the only hockey game of the night. Find out the plays on the Monday episode of the Daily Juice presented by BetMGM
5/1/2023
14:30
Best Bets for Sunday (4/30): NBA + NHL | The Daily Juice Sports Betting Podcast
A 4-2 Saturday was spoiled by a late goal by the Rangers but host Matt Perrault heads into a big Game 7 Sunday with 4 bets going for today. Find out the plays on the latest episode of the Daily Juice presented by BetMGM
