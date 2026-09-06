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The Daily Juice - BettingPros

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The Daily Juice - BettingPros
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2216 episodes

  • The Daily Juice - BettingPros

    Top 3 Bets for Sunday | College Football Best Bets & Predictions

    09/06/2026 | 16 mins.
    College Football takes center stage on Sunday’s edition of The Daily Juice!
    Matt Perrault has 3 official bets for Sunday, September 6, with his card featuring Wisconsin, Louisville and Washington State.
    🏈 Washington State🏈 Wisconsin🏈 Louisville
    Matt breaks down all three games, the matchups he’s targeting, and why each one made his official Sunday betting card — without giving away the actual plays here.
    Get the complete picks and analysis on today’s episode of The Daily Juice with Matt Perrault.
    Subscribe for daily sports betting picks, College Football predictions, NFL picks and best bets throughout the football season.
    #CollegeFootball #CFBPicks #CollegeFootballPicks #SportsBetting #BestBets #BettingPicks #DailyJuice
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Daily Juice - BettingPros

    Top 3 Bets for Saturday | College Football Best Bets & Predictions

    09/05/2026 | 15 mins.
    Saturday means a loaded College Football betting card on The Daily Juice!
    Matt Perrault is back with his Top 3 Bets for Saturday, featuring three College Football plays involving Auburn, Alabama and Clemson
    Matt breaks down each matchup, explains what he sees in all three games, and gives you the analysis behind his official Saturday plays — without wasting your time with a massive card of picks.
    Get the full breakdown on today’s episode of The Daily Juice with Matt Perrault.
    Subscribe for daily sports betting picks, College Football predictions, NFL picks and best bets throughout football season.
    #CollegeFootball #CFBPicks #CollegeFootballPicks #SportsBetting #BestBets #BettingPicks #DailyJuice
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Daily Juice - BettingPros

    Top 3 Bets for Friday | College Football & MLB Picks for September 4

    09/04/2026 | 16 mins.
    Friday’s Daily Juice is loaded with 3 best bets across College Football and MLB!
    Matt Perrault breaks down his Top 3 Bets for Friday, September 4, with two College Football plays and one MLB pick on today’s card.
    🏈 College Football: Michigan State vs. Toledo🏈 College Football: UTEP⚾ MLB: Cincinnati Reds
    Get Matt’s full analysis, betting predictions, and reasoning behind all three official plays on today’s episode of The Daily Juice.
    Subscribe to The Daily Juice for daily sports betting picks, best bets, predictions, and analysis throughout the football season.
    #SportsBetting #CollegeFootballPicks #CFBPicks #MLBPicks #BestBets #BettingPicks #DailyJuice
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Daily Juice - BettingPros

    Top 3 Bets for Thursday | College Football & MLB Picks for September 3

    09/03/2026 | 13 mins.
    Thursday’s card is ready on The Daily Juice with Matt Perrault, with 3 official bets for September 3 as football season takes over the sports calendar.
    Matt has action across college football and MLB, breaking down the matchups and betting angles behind his three favorite plays of the day.
    College football is underway, the NFL season is arriving, and the MLB playoff race is hitting the stretch run. The Daily Juice is your daily stop for Matt’s official sports betting picks and analysis across the biggest games.
    Subscribe for daily college football picks, NFL picks, MLB picks, predictions and best bets all season long.
    3 Official Bets | Thursday, September 3
    #CollegeFootball #CFBPicks #MLBPicks #SportsBetting #BestBets #BettingPicks #DailyJuice
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • The Daily Juice - BettingPros

    Top 3 Bets for Wednesday | College Football & MLB Picks for September 2

    09/02/2026 | 14 mins.
    Wednesday’s card is ready on The Daily Juice with Matt Perrault, with 3 official bets for September 2 across college football and MLB.
    Football is officially taking over the betting calendar. Matt breaks down two plays from the college football slate along with one MLB player prop, explaining the matchup and statistical angles that earned a spot on today’s card.
    With college football underway, the NFL about to kick off and baseball entering the playoff stretch, The Daily Juice has daily betting analysis across the biggest sports and games.
    Subscribe for daily college football picks, NFL picks, MLB picks, predictions and best bets throughout the season.
    3 Official Bets | Wednesday, September 2
    #CollegeFootball #CFBPicks #MLBPicks #SportsBetting #BestBets #BettingPicks #DailyJuice
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About The Daily Juice - BettingPros
Sports betting picks in 15 daily minutes! BettingPros host Matt Perrault will be here for you every day all year round as we run through the most notable sports bets while providing our picks. Tune in for our rapid-fire shows covering every sport as you look to place your wagers.
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