The Gold Standard: San Francisco 49ers Podcast Network

49ers in Five: How we're preparing for the Bears game
12/25/2025 | 9 mins.
How we're preparing for the Bears game Get the latest injury report on George Kittle and hear from San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and quarterback Brock Purdy as the Niners get set for another prime time showdown against the Chicago Bears. One Thing to Read: Could this be Trent's last year with the Niners?
Gold Standard: Brock Purdy must avoid temptation vs. the Bears
12/24/2025 | 56 mins.
Brock Purdy must avoid temptation vs. the Bears San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy will have opportunities to make huge plays agains the Chicago Bears - but they are also the best team in the league at generating turnovers. How will he manage that temptation? Plus, how will the 49ers manage George Kittle and Ricky Pearsall's injuries?
49ers in Five: Good news for George Kittle
12/24/2025 | 8 mins.
Good news for George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle is not dealing with a high ankle sprain, according to ESPN. Also, the 49ers had a league-high six players make the Pro Bowl. One Thing to Read: NFL Playoff scenarios guide
Bully Ball: Brock Purdy has everything working right now
12/24/2025 | 56 mins.
Brock Purdy has everything working right now The San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy are on a heater right now! We look back at MNF and ahead to the Chicago Bears this week. - Enjoy every minute of this ride - Brock Purdy is rolling big time (6:23) - George Kittle's ankle injury might not be serious (12:05) - The defense has their issues right now (24:55) - Looking ahead to Chicago on SNF (34:04)
49ers in Five: Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy lead historic offense vs. Colts
12/23/2025 | 9 mins.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy lead historic offense vs. Colts The San Francisco 49ers offense is an absolute buzz saw right now and they showed it in prime time on Monday Night Football. We break down a dominant Brock Purdy performance, and hear from him, Kyle Shanahan, and Trent Williams after the game. One Thing to Read: How Dee Winters iced the game with a pick-6
