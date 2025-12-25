Brock Purdy has everything working right now The San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy are on a heater right now! We look back at MNF and ahead to the Chicago Bears this week. - Enjoy every minute of this ride - Brock Purdy is rolling big time (6:23) - George Kittle's ankle injury might not be serious (12:05) - The defense has their issues right now (24:55) - Looking ahead to Chicago on SNF (34:04) CHECK OUT UNDERDOG FANTASY: Download the app today and sign up with promo code GOLDSTANDARD to score FIFTY DOLLARS in Bonus Funds when you play your first FIVE dollars - that’s promo code GOLDSTANDARD. Must be 18+ (19+ in Alabama & Nebraska; 19+ in Colorado for some games; 21+ in Arizona, Massachusetts & Virginia) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS_.html for details. Offer not valid in Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org. In New York, call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369). SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE: https://www.youtube.com/@goldstandardnetwork BECOME A CHANNEL MEMBER TO GET ACCESS TO PERKS: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdn6zbhFQ7_vMLYfjSiLSYA/join GET SOME SWEET HOMAGE 49ERS GEAR HERE: https://homage.sjv.io/GoldStandard FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gsn49ers/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091816680160 Twitter: https://twitter.com/GSN49ers SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS: Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-gold-standard-san-francisco-49ers-podcast-network/id1524313515 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3mWHKNWMdC6Pojka3tyBio?si=ed9ef03ba95140e4 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices