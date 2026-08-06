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Off The Pike with Brian Barrett

The Ringer
Sports
Off The Pike with Brian Barrett
Latest episode

679 episodes

  • Off The Pike with Brian Barrett

    How Craig Breslow and the Sox Turned Their Season Around With Tyler Milliken

    08/06/2026 | 1h 30 mins.
    Brian examines some developments out of Pats training camp, including Kayshon Boutte’s value to the offense and what to expect from rookie tight end Eli Raridon (0:00). Then, Brian chats with Section 10’s Tyler Milliken about the Red Sox’s hot streak, Craig Breslow’s trade deadline acquisitions, the Red Sox’s lights-out bullpen, and more (16:00). Brian and Jamie end with a couple of listener calls on the Sox (1:13:20).

    We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

    The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines.

    Host: Brian Barrett

    Guest: Tyler Milliken

    Producer: Jamie McClellan

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Off The Pike with Brian Barrett

    The Sox Make a Splash at the Deadline

    08/04/2026 | 47 mins.
    Brian discusses the moves that Craig Breslow and the Red Sox made at the trade deadline—including the major package they put together for All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman and the trade for Giants reliever Erik Miller that sent Marcelo Mayer away (0:00). Brian and Jamie end with some final thoughts on the moves and the Sox down the stretch (33:15).

    We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

    The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines.

    Host: Brian Barrett

    Producer: Jamie McClellan

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Off The Pike with Brian Barrett

    Sox Sweep the Dodgers. Plus, Getting Ready for the Trade Deadline With Chad Finn.

    08/03/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Brian starts by discussing some new things the Patriots offense is trying out this year at training camp (0:00). Then, he chats with The Boston Globe’s Chad Finn about the Red Sox’s sweep of the Dodgers this weekend and some hitters the team might target before the trade deadline on Monday (8:20). Brian and Jamie end with some listener calls on Red Sox manager Chad Tracy and the Pats’ all-time rushing leaders (47:45).

    We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

    The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines.

    Host: Brian Barrett

    Guest: Chad Finn

    Producer: Jamie McClellan

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Off The Pike with Brian Barrett

    Summer Boston Sports Questions With Joe Murray

    07/30/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Brian opens by looking at the best QB and front office combinations in the NFL and what NBA stars the Celtics could target to improve their team (0:00). Then, he goes over some Boston sports questions with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Joe Murray. They talk about which Pats running back will have the most rushing yards this year, whether Garrett Crochet will pitch again this season, who the second-best scorer on the C’s will be behind Jayson Tatum, and more (17:00). Brian and Jamie end with a couple of listener calls (55:55).

    We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

    The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines.

    Host: Brian Barrett

    Guest: Joe Murray

    Producer: Jamie McClellan

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Off The Pike with Brian Barrett

    What to Expect from the Pats’ Rookies and Sophomores, With Eric Edholm. Plus, an Injury for the Sox.

    07/29/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    Brian recaps the first two games of the Red Sox-A’s series and then reacts to the news that the Red Sox’s brand new infielder, Curtis Mead, is headed to the IL with a fractured wrist after less than one full game with the club (0:00). Then, he chats with Yahoo Sports’ Eric Edholm about the youngest Patriots players along the offensive line, the wide receiver corps, and more (21:50). Brian and Jamie end by discussing the latest drama surrounding Bill Belichick’s staff at North Carolina (57:25).

    We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

    The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines.

    Host: Brian Barrett

    Guest: Eric Edholm

    Producer: Jamie McClellan

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Off The Pike with Brian Barrett
Veteran Boston sports personality Brian Barrett has teamed up with The Ringer for a podcast dedicated to all things Boston. From Fenway to Foxborough to the Garden, 'Off the Pike' features instant reactions to the biggest games and stories in town, plus unique conversations with local and Ringer personalities.
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