Off The Pike with Brian Barrett

Brian opens by looking at the best QB and front office combinations in the NFL and what NBA stars the Celtics could target to improve their team (0:00). Then, he goes over some Boston sports questions with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Joe Murray. They talk about which Pats running back will have the most rushing yards this year, whether Garrett Crochet will pitch again this season, who the second-best scorer on the C’s will be behind Jayson Tatum, and more (17:00). Brian and Jamie end with a couple of listener calls (55:55).



We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.



The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines.



Host: Brian Barrett



Guest: Joe Murray



Producer: Jamie McClellan



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