Off The Pike with Brian Barrett

Eastern Conference Finals Preview With Tim Bontemps
Brian chats with ESPN’s Tim Bontemps about the upcoming Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference finals, Jayson Tatum’s postseason so far, Jimmy Butler’s health, and Joe Mazzulla vs. Erik Spoelstra before they give out their series predictions (0:30). Then, Brian reflects on Tatum’s postseason career and how it stacks up against other championship-winning stars (40:30). He ends with a look back at last year’s Heat-Celtics series, which the Celtics won in seven games (48:30).
We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.
Host: Brian Barrett
Guests: Tim Bontemps
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
5/16/2023
1:03:19
The Tatum Game, Plus Chad Finn on the Biggest Story in Boston Sports Media
Brian reacts to the Celtics’ Game 7 beatdown of the 76ers, Jayson Tatum’s otherworldly performance, this Celtics team’s place in franchise history, and more (0:30). Then, he chats with the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn about the game, drama at 98.5 The Sports Hub, the new NESN broadcast booths this season, and the NBA playoff broadcasts so far (33:20). Brian ends with a couple of listener voicemails (1:14:45).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Chad Finn
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
5/15/2023
1:25:27
A Tale of Two Tatums With Raheem Palmer. Plus, Ben Lindbergh on the New MLB Rules.
Brian is joined by The Ringer’s Raheem Palmer to react to a wild Celtics Game 6 win in Philly. They discuss Jayson Tatum’s rollercoaster of a game, James Harden’s poor performance, and whether or not Joe Mazzulla and Doc Rivers are coaching for their jobs in Game 7 (0:15). Then, Brian chats with The Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh about the new MLB rules, the surprisingly good Red Sox, and how the team might bolster its starting rotation (31:00). Brian ends with a listener call, and a quick review of the Patriots 2023-24 schedule (1:13:20).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guests: Raheem Palmer and Ben Lindbergh
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
5/12/2023
1:25:22
The Celtics’ Season Is on the Brink. Plus, John Jastremski on the Top AFC East Offseason Moves.
Brian recaps the Celtics' brutal blowout loss to the 76ers, another slow start for Jayson Tatum, Joe Mazzulla vs. Doc Rivers, and more (0:30). Then, Brian chats with The Ringer’s John Jastremski about the NBA playoffs, the top five AFC East offseason moves, and a highly competitive AL East (36:00). Brian ends with some listener calls and emails, before a quick recap of the Red Sox’s loss in Atlanta (1:01:30).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: John Jastremski
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
5/10/2023
1:32:07
Celtics Lose Another During Crunch Time. Plus, Steven Ruiz on Mac Jones Entering Year 3.
Brian breaks down yet another close Celtics loss, why this team can’t seem to win these tight games, and Tatum and Brown’s inconsistent play (0:30). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz about the Patriots’ offense, their offseason additions, Bill O’Brien as the new offensive coordinator, and Mac Jones as he enters his third season (23:00). Brian ends with a mailbag question, and then recaps the Red Sox’s series against the Phillies (58:15).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
Veteran Boston sports personality Brian Barrett has teamed up with The Ringer for a podcast dedicated to all things Boston. From Fenway to Foxborough to the Garden, 'Off the Pike' features instant reactions to the biggest games and stories in town, plus unique conversations with local and Ringer personalities.