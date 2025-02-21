Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne welcome in former NHL President and general manager Doug MacLean (1:30) to reflect on 4 Nations Face-Off exceeding expectations, tensions between Canada and USA off the ice, Jordan Binnington’s heroics, Sam Bennett raising his stock in a contract year, and the injury fallout from the tournament. Afterwards, Canadian actor Kevin Zegers joins the show (29:50) to discuss ‘Skate For LA Strong’ – a charity NHL hockey event to support the fire recovery efforts in Los Angeles. Then, Nick, Justin and Sam McKee react to Kevin Lankinen’s 5-year extension with the Vancouver Canucks and take calls from The Canada Line.The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.
Canada Comes Up Big in 4 Nations Final
Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne and Sam McKee look back on Team Canada's overtime victory over Team USA in the 4 Nations final on Thursday night in Boston. They get into Canada 'needing a win,' Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews stepping up on the winner-take-all stage, Jordan Binnington's game-saving performance, Connor McDavid's OT heroics and much more. Then, they wrap up on the US side of the game before discussing the success of the 4 Nations Face-Off at large and potential tweaks for the next running of the tournament. Finally, they take some calls on the Canada Line!
Counting Down to Canada vs. USA Puck Drop
Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne and Sam McKee start the second hour with their expectations for the physicality and animosity between Canada and USA in the 4 Nations final. Olympic gold medalist Eric Lindros (10:08) shares his impressions of the inaugural running of the tournament, the intensity going into the final game and what style of play he expects from Team Canada tonight. Later, Hockey Hall of Famer Jeremy Roenick (29:16) shares a USA POV of the game and discusses the politics around the tournament, emotional stakes for both sides of the matchup and the game's x-factors. Finally, Nick and Justin regroup with Sam to listen to some of Team Canada's game-day availability and make final predictions for the game.
4 Nations Final Nerves & Stakes
Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne and Sam McKee give a pulse check ahead of tonight's 4 Nations Face-Off final between Canada and USA with the stakes rising as they get closer to puck drop. They discuss whether the US surpasses Canada as a hockey nation with a win, the political backdrop of the game and whether the mistreatment of Charlie McAvoy's injury impacts the tournament's future. Later, Olympic Gold medalist and Hockey Hall of Famer Scott Niedermayer (28:23) helps tee up the game and shares how winner-take-all international games compare to NHL playoff intensity, the growth of Drew Doughty, how Cale Makar changes the matchup and much more. Finally, Nick, Justin and Sam discuss where this game ranks among the most important in recent history and how the hockey world gears back into the regular season slog.
Lineup Carousel in Boston
Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne and Sam McKee start with the latest injury news ahead of the 4 Nations final with Quinn Hughes officially ruled out and the US calling Tage Thompson and Brett Pesce into Boston. Hockey Hall of Famer Kevin Lowe (7:13) joins the show to discuss his impressions of 4 Nations, whether Team Canada regrets any roster decisions, his expectations for the style of play in Thursday's final, the rise of US hockey and much more. Later, Hockey Night in Canada's Elliotte Friedman (27:44) weighs in on the roster circus at 4 Nations, Charlie McAvoy's injury and potential mistreatment, and whether the illness going around 4 Nations locker rooms will affect Thursday's final. Finally, Nick, Justin and Sam discuss Brad Marchand's mind games and Matthew Tkachuk exchanging barbs with Brandon Hagel through the media.