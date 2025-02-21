Counting Down to Canada vs. USA Puck Drop

Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne and Sam McKee start the second hour with their expectations for the physicality and animosity between Canada and USA in the 4 Nations final. Olympic gold medalist Eric Lindros (10:08) shares his impressions of the inaugural running of the tournament, the intensity going into the final game and what style of play he expects from Team Canada tonight. Later, Hockey Hall of Famer Jeremy Roenick (29:16) shares a USA POV of the game and discusses the politics around the tournament, emotional stakes for both sides of the matchup and the game's x-factors. Finally, Nick and Justin regroup with Sam to listen to some of Team Canada's game-day availability and make final predictions for the game.The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.