House and Nathan start the show by reacting to 21-year-old Jackson Koivun's big win at the 3M Open. Then, Pat Mayo joins the guys to discuss whether Koivun is becoming the next golf prodigy on the PGA Tour. Plus, they share their biggest takeaways from the major season, debate the contenders for Player of the Year, and preview the Rocket Classic with their top picks and long shots.



(00:00) Welcome to Fairway Rollin’!



(01:25) Jackson Koivun (–25) wins the 3M Open



(14:13) Pat Mayo joins the show!



(15:00) Is Jackson Koivun the next PGA Tour prodigy?



(26:46) Major-season takeaways and Player of the Year



(33:20) Previewing the Rocket Classic at Detroit GC



(40:29) Evaluating the top contenders and oddsboard



(47:10) Long-shot and value picks for the Rocket Classic



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Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard



Guest: Pat Mayo



Producers: Tucker Tashjian and Mike Wargon

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