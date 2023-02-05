Joe House is joined by a rotating cast of Ringer and golf-world personalities to break down the latest in golf headlines, news from social media, and delve into... More
Course Conditions Inside the Rope With Mark Hubbard and Final PGA Championship Thoughts
House and Hubbard are joined by Nathan’s brother, Mark Hubbard, to discuss and give his course observations, how the weather will impact performance, and the adjustments that he and other golfers will have to make heading into the PGA Championship (02:21). Then, the two give their last-minute thoughts heading into the tournament (16:46).
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Mark Hubbard
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
5/18/2023
37:11
2023 PGA Championship Preview With Justin Ray
House and Hubbard are joined by Twenty First Group’s Justin Ray to provide a deep dive into the PGA Championship this weekend. They start off by discussing the difficulty of the golf course (02:24) and the prospects of players like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy to win (14:58). Then they explore potential first-time winners, assess the participating LIV Golfers, and give out some under-the-radar plays (22:09). They end the show with their picks to win (58:01).
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Justin Ray
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
5/15/2023
1:05:48
Another First-Time Winner in Wyndham Clark, AT&T Byron Nelson Preview, and Early PGA Championship Thoughts
House and Hubbard start the pod by discussing Wyndham Clark’s first PGA Tour win and other takeaways from the Wells Fargo Championship (02:25). Then, they have a brief discussion about who can take over as “shadow commissioner” in regard to Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods (11:55). After, they preview this weekend’s AT&T Byron Nelson (30:04) and offer their early thoughts on next week’s PGA Championship (38:12).
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
5/9/2023
51:12
Midseason Review and Way-Too-Early Majors Picks With Shane Bacon. Plus, Wells Fargo Championship Preview.
House and Hubbard are joined by Shane Bacon, author and host of the ‘Get a Grip’ podcast, to discuss Tony Finau’s Mexico Open win, the state of Rory McIlroy, and their way-too-early picks for the PGA Championship and U.S. Open (02:03). After, House and Hubbard preview and give their picks for the Wells Fargo Championship this weekend (58:32).
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Shane Bacon
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
5/2/2023
1:10:48
Zurich Classic and Chevron Championship Recaps, Tiger’s Ankle Surgery, and 2023 Mexico Open Preview
House and Hubbard start the pod by discussing Lilia Vu's first major win at the Chevron Championship, plus Nick Hardy and Davis Riley’s win at the Zurich Classic (01:43). After, they discuss Tiger Woods being sidelined for months due to ankle surgery and give their thoughts on LIV Golf’s outing in Australia (13:20). They end the show by previewing the Mexico Open at Vidanta (29:55).
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
