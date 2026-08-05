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409 episodes
- House and Nathan start the show by breaking down Michael Thorbjornsen’s win and discuss the rise of young talent on tour right now. Then, they react to the latest LIV news and explain what will come next for them before closing the show by previewing the Wyndham Championship
(0:00) Welcome to Fairway Rollin’!
(02:14) Michael Thorbjornsen gets his first PGA Tour win
(11:16) Other takeaways from last week
(17:06) This was a highly watched golf tournament
(22:15) The LIV latest
(38:06) Wyndham Championship preview
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The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines.
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producers: Jonathan Frias and Mike Wargon
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- House and Nathan start the show by reacting to 21-year-old Jackson Koivun's big win at the 3M Open. Then, Pat Mayo joins the guys to discuss whether Koivun is becoming the next golf prodigy on the PGA Tour. Plus, they share their biggest takeaways from the major season, debate the contenders for Player of the Year, and preview the Rocket Classic with their top picks and long shots.
(00:00) Welcome to Fairway Rollin’!
(01:25) Jackson Koivun (–25) wins the 3M Open
(14:13) Pat Mayo joins the show!
(15:00) Is Jackson Koivun the next PGA Tour prodigy?
(26:46) Major-season takeaways and Player of the Year
(33:20) Previewing the Rocket Classic at Detroit GC
(40:29) Evaluating the top contenders and oddsboard
(47:10) Long-shot and value picks for the Rocket Classic
The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines.
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Pat Mayo
Producers: Tucker Tashjian and Mike Wargon
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Who Is the PGA Tour's Player of the Year? Plus, Legacy Debates and a 3M Open Preview.07/21/2026 | 1h 1 mins.House and Nathan start the show by discussing what the Asian Tour aligning with the PGA Tour and European Tour means for LIV. Then, they put Scottie Scheffler not winning a major this year into historical context and explain how it affects his legacy. Finally, they try to figure out who should be Player of the Year this season and preview the 3M Open.
(00:00) Welcome to Fairway Rollin’!
(04:25) Asian Tour joins PGA-European alliance
(10:30) Implications of Scottie Scheffler not winning a major
(20:32) What's next for Bryson DeChambeau?
(31:51) Mule season: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas
(35:35) PGA Tour 2026 Player of the Year
(45:56) Previewing the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities
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The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines.
Check out https://triangle-inc.org/golf2026/ to support innovative programs for people with disabilities.
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producers: Tucker Tashjian and Mike Wargon
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Ryan Fox Wins the Open Championship! Plus, Bryson DeChambeau Disappoints Again.07/20/2026 | 54 mins.House and Nathan recap the Open Championship, with Ryan Fox winning the final major of this PGA Tour season. They discuss Bryson DeChambeau's performance, his Friday-night penalty, and what's next for him. Then, the guys evaluate Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, and more of the top 20 finishers from the Open.
(00:00) Welcome to Fairway Rollin’!
(01:18) Ryan Fox (–10) wins the Open Championship!
(13:33) Links golf strategy at Royal Birkdale
(20:28) Bryson DeChambeau disappoints again
(34:42) No majors for Scottie Scheffler this season
(38:10) Evaluating Sam Burns
(41:48) Recapping major season
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The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines.
Check out https://triangle-inc.org/golf2026/ to support innovative programs for people with disabilities.
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producers: Tucker Tashjian and Mike Wargon
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- House and Nathan preview the 154th Open Championship by sharing their observations from the player press conferences and practice sessions. The guys discuss potential sleepers and value picks for top-10 and top-20 finishes. Plus, they discuss how the weather could impact performance and the greens at Royal Birkdale.
(00:00) Welcome to Fairway Rollin’!
(02:05) Press conference takeaways
(04:26) Open Championship preview
(28:11) Value picks and predictions
The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines.
Check out https://triangle-inc.org/golf2026/ to support innovative programs for people with disabilities.
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producers: Tucker Tashjian and Mike Wargon
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Fairway Rollin'
Joe House and Nathan Hubbard break down the latest headlines in the world of golf, with special guests, coverage of the major championships, and all the drama in the sport. Welcome to Fairway Rollin'!Podcast website
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