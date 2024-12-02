Locked On Wolverines - Daily Podcast On Michigan Wolverines Football & Basketball

Reacting to Michigan football's shocking upset victory over rival Ohio State

The Michigan Wolverines stunned the Ohio State Buckeyes with a thrilling 13-10 victory in Columbus, shaking up the College Football Playoff landscape. How did Michigan's defense, led by Wink Martindale, manage to hold the Buckeyes to their lowest score of the season?Explore the strategic brilliance behind Michigan's unexpected triumph and the key moments that defined the game. Discover how star players like Davis Warren, Kalel Mullings, the defensive front, and special teams contributed to this monumental win. The episode also covers the post-game controversies, including Michigan's bold flag-planting celebration, and reflects on the future implications for both teams. With insights into Ryan Day's coaching decisions and Sherrone Moore's evolving tactics, this discussion is a must-listen for college football fans.Tune in to uncover the strategies and stories behind Michigan's path to victory and what it means for their season ahead.