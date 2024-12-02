Locked On Wolverines - Daily Podcast On Michigan Wolverines Football & Basketball

Even more fun reacting to Michigan football's incredible upset win over Ohio State
We're not done having fun at Ohio State's expense yet. With Michigan football coming into Columbus to upset the rival Buckeyes -- who were three-touchdown favorites -- we can't help but continue to celebrate the victory, while laughing at all things OSU.From Michigan's strategy, to Ohio State (for some reason) playing into Michigan's strategy, to the most pathetic copium from OSU media, we continue to discuss The Game and everything that's coming out of it.For your next listen, check out the Locked On College Football podcast! From NIL deals to never ending conference realignment rumors, Spencer McLaughlin gets you ready for an exciting season on the gridiron! Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
27:44
Reacting to Michigan football's shocking upset victory over rival Ohio State
The Michigan Wolverines stunned the Ohio State Buckeyes with a thrilling 13-10 victory in Columbus, shaking up the College Football Playoff landscape. How did Michigan's defense, led by Wink Martindale, manage to hold the Buckeyes to their lowest score of the season?Explore the strategic brilliance behind Michigan's unexpected triumph and the key moments that defined the game. Discover how star players like Davis Warren, Kalel Mullings, the defensive front, and special teams contributed to this monumental win. The episode also covers the post-game controversies, including Michigan's bold flag-planting celebration, and reflects on the future implications for both teams. With insights into Ryan Day's coaching decisions and Sherrone Moore's evolving tactics, this discussion is a must-listen for college football fans.Tune in to uncover the strategies and stories behind Michigan's path to victory and what it means for their season ahead.For your next listen, check out the Locked On College Football podcast! From NIL deals to never ending conference realignment rumors, Spencer McLaughlin gets you ready for an exciting season on the gridiron! Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
33:42
Locked On WOLVERINES POSTCAST: Michigan Wolverines UPSET Ohio State Buckeyes, U of M Defense SHINES
Michigan Wolverines defeated Ohio State Buckeyes at the HorseShoe in Columbus in BIG Ten football. Michigan Wolverines defense held Will Howard, Jeremiah Smith and Ohio State Buckeyes offense to just ten points while forcing two huge turnovers. Michigan quarterback Davis Warren and Wolverines offense weren’t much better, but Kalel Mullings ran for over 100 yards and a touchdown to help earn the win for the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan Wolverines have beat Ohio State Buckeyes four consecutive years as Ryan Day and Ohio State Buckeyes continue to struggle in this heated rivalry game. Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes fought in an ugly scene on the field following the conclusion of this game at the HorseShoe in Columbus. Michigan Wolverines move to 7-5 this season while Ohio State Buckeyes fall to 10-2. Subscribe to Locked On Sports Detroit! Show us some love, LIKE today’s video! Subscribe to Locked On Sports Detroit for our LIVE postgame shows all season long: https://youtube.com/@LockedOnSportsMichigan?si=8zCLJ-2MrwkQyYeX Michigan Wolverines Record: 7-5Locked On Sports Detroit Recent VideosLocked On Tigers POSTCAST: Detroit Tigers CLINCH PLAYOFF APPEARANCE With WIN Over Chicago White Sox https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_L8t7PjZYrcLocked On Tigers POSTCAST: Detroit Tigers COMEBACK TO BEAT Tampa Bay Rays, Magic Number Down To 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHn8gEJ78KwLocked On Tigers POSTCAST: Detroit Tigers BEAT Tampa Bay Rays, Magic Number: 3, Jackson Jobe Debuts https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nN7JQuyhwAALocked On Tigers POSTCAST: Detroit Tigers DEFEAT Rays | HOTTEST TEAM IN MLB Skubal Goes 7 Scoreless https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tRYRFVwB9cLocked On Lions POSTCAST: Detroit Lions OUTLAST Arizona Cardinals To Earn 20-13 Road Win https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFmOOMbEZ6oLocked On WOLVERINES POSTCASTS: Join host Jake Riepma for a live reaction show after Michigan WOLVERINES games all season long. Jake Riepma brings opinion and analysis after the WOLVERINES game live on Locked On Sports Detroit’s YouTube page – and we want you to join the conversation! Comment, Like, Subscribe and get in on the action all at Locked On Sports Detroit. The audio portion of the show is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.Michigan Wolverines Schedule: Date Time At Opponent Location Aug 31 (Sat) 7:30 PM Fresno State Ann Arbor, Mich. WIN 30-10Sep 7 (Sat) Noon Texas Ann Arbor, Mich. LOSS 31-6Sep 14 (Sat) Noon Arkansas State Ann Arbor, Mich. WIN 281-18Sep 21 (Sat) 3:30 PM USC Ann Arbor, Mich. WIN 27-24Sep 28 (Sat) TBA Minnesota Ann Arbor, Mich. WIN 27-24Oct 5 (Sat) TBA Washington Seattle, Wash. LOSS 27-17Oct 19 (Sat) TBA Illinois Champaign, Ill. LOSS 21-7Oct 26 (Sat) TBA Michigan State Ann Arbor, Mich. WIN 24-17Nov 2 (Sat) TBA Oregon Ann Arbor, Mich. LOSS 38-17Nov 9 (Sat) TBA Indiana Bloomington, Ind. LOSS 20-15Nov 23 (Sat) TBA Northwestern Ann Arbor, Mich. WIN 50-6Nov 30 (Sat) Noon Ohio State Columbus, Ohio WIN 13-10Dec 7 (Sat) 8:00 PM Big Ten Championship Game Indianapolis, Ind. -Michigan WOLVERINES Coaching Staff:Sherrone MooreJ. IRA AND NICKI HARRIS FAMILY HEAD FOOTBALL COACHKirk CampbellSANFORD ROBERTSON OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / ROBERT MCCOLLUM FAMILY QUARTERBACKSWink MartindaleMATTHEW AND NICOLE LESTER FAMILY DEFENSIVE COORDINATORJ.B. BrownSPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATORTony AlfordOFFENSIVE RUN GAME COORDINATOR/RUNNING BACKSRon BellamyOFFENSIVE PASS GAME COORDINATOR/WIDE RECEIVERSSteve CasulaTIGHT ENDSLou EspositoDEFENSIVE LINEBrian Jean-MaryDEFENSIVE RUN GAME COORDINATOR/LINEBACKERSLamar MorganDEFENSIVE PASS GAME COORDINATOR/DEFENSIVE BACKSGrant NewsomeDONALD C. GRAHAM FOOTBALL OFFENSIVE LINE
31:31
Final thoughts, preview, and prediction for Michigan football vs. Ohio State
The final regular season game for Michigan football is upon us and it's the big rivalry tilt between Michigan football and Ohio State. The Game doesn't have the same excitement in Ann Arbor as it has the past three years as a win or a loss doesn't materially change much outside of pride for a year, but we're digging into what the Wolverines have to do in Columbus to escape with a victory, what we think will happen, and our final score prediction -- all while we're on the road in the car driving to Ohio!For your next listen, check out the Locked On College Football podcast! From NIL deals to never ending conference realignment rumors, Spencer McLaughlin gets you ready for an exciting season on the gridiron! Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
29:19
Thanksgiving Michigan Mailbag is all about recruiting and Ohio State
Michigan football has but one regular season game left and thus, we enter our final 2024 in-season, non-bowl game or recruiting Michigan Mailbag with thanksgiving on Thanksgiving.Thoughts on what Michigan football has to do to secure an upset against Ohio State, who is being targeted in 2025 and beyond with just under a week until signing day, the impact that Bryce Underwood will have on this team in the short and long-term, and so much more on this Thanksgiving Day Michigan Mailbag!For your next listen, check out the Locked On College Football podcast! From NIL deals to never ending conference realignment rumors, Spencer McLaughlin gets you ready for an exciting season on the gridiron! Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
About Locked On Wolverines - Daily Podcast On Michigan Wolverines Football & Basketball
Locked On Wolverines podcast is the daily podcast that keeps you ahead of the games and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Michigan Wolverines. Hosted by Isaiah Hole of WolverineWire at USA Today, the Locked On Wolverines podcast provides your daily Michigan Wolverines fix with expert opinions, film reviews, interviews with athletes and coaches, recaps, local analysis, and coverage of all things Michigan athletics. From the hallowed grounds of the “Big House” Michigan Stadium to Crisler Center where the fans fuel the team to victory, and everywhere in between, the Locked On Wolverines podcast takes you beyond the headlines for the inside scoops from the biggest stories inside the Wolverines locker room and the Big 10. The Locked On Wolverines podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.