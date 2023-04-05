Locked On Big 12 | Daily College Football & Basketball Podcast

We Did It. How the Big 12 Survived & Buried the Pac-12 for Good.

In what can be described as a groundbreaking week in college sports history, the landscape of athletic conferences is undergoing a significant transformation. The Big 12 conference made a momentous announcement, revealing that Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah will be departing the Pac-12 to join their ranks in 2024. Commissioner Brett Yormark expressed immense excitement about the addition of these prestigious institutions, both academically and athletically. The entire Big 12 community eagerly anticipates collaborating with their new partners, including presidents, athletic directors, student-athletes, and administrators. The departure of these three schools, along with six current members heading to the Big 12 and Big Ten, has cast the Pac-12 into a precarious position, bordering on extinction. The Pac-12, with a storied history dating back to 1915, has seen various iterations and expansions over the years, but now faces a challenging path ahead with only four remaining schools after this season.