Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Locked On Big 12 | Daily College Football & Basketball Podcast in the App
Listen to Locked On Big 12 | Daily College Football & Basketball Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
Locked On Big 12 | Daily College Football & Basketball Podcast

Locked On Big 12 | Daily College Football & Basketball Podcast

Podcast Locked On Big 12 | Daily College Football & Basketball Podcast
Podcast Locked On Big 12 | Daily College Football & Basketball Podcast

Locked On Big 12 | Daily College Football & Basketball Podcast

Locked On Podcast Network, College Sports, College Football, College Basketball
add
Locked On Big 12 is THE daily podcast dedicated to Big 12 teams, hosted by Baylor graduate and ESPN Central Texas personality Drake C. Toll. Locked On Big 12 is...
More
SportsFootball
Locked On Big 12 is THE daily podcast dedicated to Big 12 teams, hosted by Baylor graduate and ESPN Central Texas personality Drake C. Toll. Locked On Big 12 is...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 633
  • The Big 12 Has 'No Appetite,' Oregon State & San Diego State Are OUT!
    After playing a significant role in the recent phase of college football conference realignment, the Big 12 has decided not to pursue further expansion, particularly concerning two schools: Oregon State and San Diego State. The Athletic has reported that the league is not currently discussing the addition of these schools. In the recent days, Big 12 members voted to include four current Pac-12 schools - Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah - with their moves set to take effect next summer in time for the 2024 college football season. Speculation about potential future additions to the conference remains, but as of now, no plans to include Oregon State or San Diego State have been confirmed. The Pac-12, on the other hand, has been hit hard by the departures of Oregon and Washington, who will join the Big Ten next summer. As a result, the Pac-12 will be left with only four members for the next year: Oregon State, Washington State, Cal, and Stanford. There are credible rumors that the Big Ten may target the last two schools on that list in the future as well, which raises concerns about the Pac-12's future viability. Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! Birddogs Today's episode is brought to you by Birddogs. Go to birddogs.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGE or enter promo code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for a free white tech hat with any purchase. You won’t want to take your birddogs off we promise you. LinkedIn LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the qualified candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGE. Terms and conditions apply. eBay Motors For parts that fit, head to eBay Motors and look for the green check. Stay in the game with eBay Guaranteed Fit. eBay Motors dot com. Let’s ride. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Right now, when you bet on a Super Bowl Winner, you can GET BONUS BETS EVERY TIME THEY WIN IN THE REGULAR SEASON! FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    8/8/2023
    28:34
  • We Did It. How the Big 12 Survived & Buried the Pac-12 for Good.
    In what can be described as a groundbreaking week in college sports history, the landscape of athletic conferences is undergoing a significant transformation. The Big 12 conference made a momentous announcement, revealing that Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah will be departing the Pac-12 to join their ranks in 2024. Commissioner Brett Yormark expressed immense excitement about the addition of these prestigious institutions, both academically and athletically. The entire Big 12 community eagerly anticipates collaborating with their new partners, including presidents, athletic directors, student-athletes, and administrators. The departure of these three schools, along with six current members heading to the Big 12 and Big Ten, has cast the Pac-12 into a precarious position, bordering on extinction. The Pac-12, with a storied history dating back to 1915, has seen various iterations and expansions over the years, but now faces a challenging path ahead with only four remaining schools after this season. Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! Birddogs Today's episode is brought to you by Birddogs. Go to birddogs.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGE or enter promo code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for a free white tech hat with any purchase. You won’t want to take your birddogs off we promise you. LinkedIn LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the qualified candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGE. Terms and conditions apply. eBay Motors For parts that fit, head to eBay Motors and look for the green check. Stay in the game with eBay Guaranteed Fit. eBay Motors dot com. Let’s ride. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Right now, when you bet on a Super Bowl Winner, you can GET BONUS BETS EVERY TIME THEY WIN IN THE REGULAR SEASON! FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    8/7/2023
    28:15
  • Should The Big 12 Consider A Name Change If The Conference Expands?
    Josh Neighbors shares his thoughts on the latest news in conference realignment. He gives his reactions to the piece from 247sports Brandon Marcello who says the Big 12 might consider a name & logo change if they add Pac-12 schools. Josh shares his thoughts on Big 12 expansion & the possibilities for the changing the name and the logo of the Big 12 if the conference adds more schools or remains at 12 schools as it is now. He then looks at some of the odds for the 2023 Big 12 champion in football. He shares his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns being a very strong favorite as we head into the summer before the season. Should The Big 12 Consider A Name Change If The Conference Expands? Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms… 🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LOBig12?sid=YouTube Locked On College Conferences, HBCU, Basketball & More 🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnCollege Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JoshNeighbors_ Follow the show on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LOBig12 ﻿FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/8/2023
    24:14
  • Can A Big 12/Pac-12 School To Win A National Championship In The 12 Team College Football Playoff?
    Josh Neighbors & Spencer McLaughlin get together to share their thoughts on what Big 12 & Pac-12 schools can do to a win a National Championship. They discuss which Big 12 & Pac-12 schools might have the best shot at doing so. They discuss recruiting, the Pac-12 TV negotiations, the Big 12 tv negotiations, conference realignment, Big 12 expansion and how all of these things factor in to which Big 12 & Pac-12 schools can actually compete for a championship Can A Big 12/Pac-12 School To Win A National Championship In The 12 Team College Football Playoff? Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms… 🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LOBig12?sid=YouTube Locked On College Conferences, HBCU, Basketball & More 🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnCollege Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JoshNeighbors_ Follow the show on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LOBig12 Built Bar Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/5/2023
    39:52
  • Is ESPN In Or Out On The Pac-12? + More With Andrew Marchand Of The New York Post.
    Josh Neighbors is joined by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The guys discuss the reports of ESPN & The Pac-12 potentially not being on the same wave length when it comes to a potential television contract. The guys go through the other contenders such as apple tv, Amazon Prime, the CW, FOX, ESPN & more. The guys discuss the great job with PR that Brett Yormark has done for the league. They hit on conference realignment, Big 12 Expansion & the future of sports television. Is ESPN In Or Out On The Pac-12? + More With Andrew Marchand Of The New York Post. Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms… 🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LOBig12?sid=Yo... Locked On College Conferences, HBCU, Basketball & More 🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnCollege Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JoshNeighbors_ Follow the show on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LOBig12 Built Bar Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    32:54

More Sports podcasts

About Locked On Big 12 | Daily College Football & Basketball Podcast

Locked On Big 12 is THE daily podcast dedicated to Big 12 teams, hosted by Baylor graduate and ESPN Central Texas personality Drake C. Toll. Locked On Big 12 is built the Heartland way and will give you the excitement you expect from America's most dynamic conference. Subscribe and follow to join the fun! Locked On Big 12, part of the Locked On Podcast Network.
Podcast website

Listen to Locked On Big 12 | Daily College Football & Basketball Podcast, Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Locked On Big 12 | Daily College Football & Basketball Podcast

Locked On Big 12 | Daily College Football & Basketball Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Locked On Big 12 | Daily College Football & Basketball Podcast: Podcasts in Family