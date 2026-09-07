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Locked On Big 12 | Daily College Football & Basketball Podcast
Locked On Podcast Network, Drake Toll
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POWER RANKINGS: BYU Soars Ahead, Texas Tech Steady, Utah Rises, West Virginia Sinks, Kansas State?09/07/2026 | 30 mins.When evaluating the current elite tier of the Big 12, programs like Texas Tech and BYU have systematically separated themselves from the pack, transforming into absolute powerhouses through distinct stylistic blueprints and relentless roster construction.
Texas Tech: Explosive Innovation and Modern Swagger
Under Joey McGuire, the Red Raiders have completely flipped the script on how modern college football is played in Lubbock. Built on the high-octane "veer and shoot" offensive framework, Texas Tech plays with a relentless, aggressive tempo that stresses opposing defenses horizontally and vertically.
The Talent Pipeline: Tech has leveraged elite recruiting momentum and savvy transfer portal additions to stock up on game-breakers at the skill positions while developing an imposing, physical trench presence.
The Identity: Entering the national consciousness as a consensus top-15 fixture, the Red Raiders no longer sneak up on anyone. They command respect because their ceiling is terrifyingly high, blending offensive pyrotechnics with a disciplined defensive front that can dictate the terms of a game for all four quarters.
BYU: Institutional Discipline and Culture-Driven Dominance
In Provo, Kalani Sitake has engineered a masterclass in how culture, maturity, and developmental consistency win football games. BYU’s greatness isn't built on flash alone; it's rooted in an uncompromising physical standard.
The Roster Edge: The Cougars consistently feature an older, more physically mature roster—bolstered by returned missionaries and an elite evaluation process—that makes fewer mental mistakes than their opponents. Their offensive execution is crisp, methodical, and devastatingly efficient.
The Identity: Playing inside the hostile environment of LaVell Edwards Stadium gives BYU a massive home-field advantage, but their toughness travels. Whether they are grinding out physical wins in the trenches or exploiting zone coverages through precise quarterback play, the Cougars consistently maintain a high floor that makes them a nightmare matchup for any team in the country.
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- For anyone tracking the pulse of the Big 12, the ongoing fascination with Utah and BYU football is a masterclass in how regional brand gravity shapes the national conversation.
The intrigue around Utah and BYU isn't just about what happens between the white lines; it’s rooted in the unique cultural gravity they bring to the conference. When you look at BYU, there is a distinct institutional polish, a deeply entrenched roster culture under Kalani Sitake, and a nationwide fan following that travels and tunes in with unmatched intensity. They represent a high-floor, highly disciplined brand of football that consistently forces the rest of the league to match their physical standard.
On the flip side, Utah operates as the ultimate litmus test for toughness in the modern landscape. Armed with a hard-nosed, chip-on-the-shoulder identity anchored at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the Utes thrive in the role of the conference antagonist. Whether fans love them or love to root against them, Utah commands attention because their brand of football is uncompromising, brutal in the trenches, and built to survive a November gauntlet.
When these two programs anchor the conversation, it gives media analysts and podcasters plenty of heavy-hitting storylines to unpack—from high-stakes roster building and transfer portal chess to the sheer theater of the Holy War. They aren't just participants in the Big 12; they are foundational pillars dictating the competitive ceiling of the entire conference.
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REACTION: BYU is Big 12's Best, Kansas State Soars, Arizona State Rolls, Utah Slams, Cincinnati?09/06/2026 | 33 mins.While several traditional conference heavyweights stumbled out of the gate, BYU, Kansas State, and Utah enjoyed an absolute dream opening weekend, sending a resounding message across the Big 12.
The trio combined for sheer dominance, showcasing why regional powerhouses are primed to dictate terms in the conference race.
Utah set an uncompromising tone early in the week, steamrolling Idaho 66–14 behind a suffocating defensive performance and explosive offensive rhythm at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rather than suffering any opening-week hangover, the Utes leaned entirely into their hard-nosed identity, reinforcing the notion that they will be a terrifying out in any conference title conversation.
BYU matched that intensity in Provo, dismantling Utah Tech 63–7 in a complete blowout. The Cougars' offense hummed with effortless precision, while a revamped defensive front completely neutralized any hope of an upset, giving LaVell Edwards Stadium plenty to cheer about from the opening kickoff.
Kansas State completed the masterclass in Manhattan, treating Bill Snyder Family Stadium to a historic 71–3 shellacking of Nicholls. Aided by elite dual-threat play from Avery Johnson and suffocating line-of-scrimmage control, the Wildcats never left a shred of doubt.
While chaos reigned elsewhere—highlighted by staggering upsets and defensive meltdowns across the landscape—these three programs took care of business with ruthless efficiency. By dominating the trenches and avoiding any self-inflicted drama, BYU, Kansas State, and Utah established an imposing standard, proving they are ready to anchor the upper tier of the Big 12 as the competition steepens.
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BYU and Utah AGREE: Michigan, Kyle Whittingham RIGGED Western Michigan Game As Refs Add Second09/06/2026 | 9 mins.In a stunning, heart-stopping, and utterly chaotic season-opener at Michigan Stadium, the Michigan Wolverines narrowly avoided a historic disaster, squeezing out a harrowing 13–12 miracle win over the Western Michigan Broncos!
For nearly sixty minutes, the Big House was trapped in a state of absolute disbelief. The Wolverines' offense sputtered, stalled, and completely failed to find any rhythm against a hyper-prepared Western Michigan squad that executed a masterclass in disciplined, clock-eating football. Trailing late in the game, Michigan’s championship aspirations looked moments away from going completely up in flames under the primetime lights.
Then, pure, unadulterated chaos struck.
With the game hanging by a microscopic thread, the Wolverines engineered a desperate, high-stakes final drive, manufacturing just enough explosive magic to claw into scoring range and scratch across the go-ahead points. When Western Michigan’s final frantic bid to reclaim the lead ran out of time, a scoreboard reading 13–12 sparked massive sighs of relief rather than celebration across Ann Arbor.
It wasn't pretty, it wasn't dominant, and it certainly wasn't what anyone expected to kick off September. But in college football, surviving a catastrophic upset scare by the slimmest of margins counts as its own form of magic. Michigan dodged a massive bullet—and the entire sport is left picking its jaw up off the floor!
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College football Saturdays are already packed with reasons to get excited, and this season, FanDuel is giving fans even more ways to get in on every matchup. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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OOF: Auburn Stuns Baylor in Thriller, Oklahoma State Crumbles to Tulsa... Should Cancel the Program09/05/2026 | 11 mins.The opening weekend of the 2026 college football season delivered a rude awakening for two proud Big 12 programs, as both Baylor and Oklahoma State stumbled out of the gate with deeply concerning, momentum-crushing losses.
Baylor’s Heartbreaking Narrow Miss Against Auburn
For the Baylor Bears, an ambitious neutral-site opener against the Auburn Tigers football at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta ended in excruciating fashion, a 17–16 defeat.
The Anatomy of the Collapse: The Bears fought tooth and nail in a defensive slugfest, showcasing flashes of high-ceiling potential under DJ Lagway. Yet, when the game hung in the balance, execution breakdowns and missed red-zone opportunities haunted Dave Aranda’s squad.
The Narrative Impact: Falling by a single point on a grand national stage stings because it was entirely winnable. Instead of securing a massive statement victory that would have validated their offseason trajectory, Baylor is left searching for answers on how to close out tight games against SEC competition, instantly ramping up pressure in Waco.
Oklahoma State’s Flat Stumble in Tulsa
If Baylor’s loss was a heartbreaker, Oklahoma State’s performance against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane football was an outright structural alarm bell, resulting in a listless 24–10 defeat at Skelly Field.
The Anatomy of the Collapse: The Cowboys' offense looked completely out of sorts, sputtering from the opening whistle and failing to generate any sustainable rhythm. Tulsa controlled both lines of scrimmage, exposing glaring vulnerabilities in Oklahoma State's trench play and defensive discipline.
The Narrative Impact: Dropping an early-season cross-state rivalry game to a Group of Five opponent by two touchdowns completely upends expectations in Stillwater. Mike Gundy’s program built its brand on consistency and physical toughness, but this flat-footed performance exposed deep concerns about depth and execution as a brutal conference gauntlet looms.
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5-Hour ENERGY
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Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase. Terms and conditions apply.
FanDuel
College football Saturdays are already packed with reasons to get excited, and this season, FanDuel is giving fans even more ways to get in on every matchup. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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About Locked On Big 12 | Daily College Football & Basketball Podcast
Locked On Big 12 podcast is the daily podcast that keeps you ahead of the games and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and sports insider info for one of the deepest, most prestigious conferences in the country. Hosted by Drake Toll, the Locked On Big 12 podcast provides your daily Big 12 fix with expert opinions, interviews, recaps, local analysis, and coverage from all around the Big 12 and it’s communities. From the rich history of Texas Tech to the clashes between Iowa State and Oklahoma State, and all the newcomers in between, the Locked On Big 12 podcast takes you beyond the headlines for the inside scoops from the biggest stories inside the Big 12. The Locked On Big 12 podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.Podcast website
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