Locked On Big 12 | Daily College Football & Basketball Podcast

The Big 12 Has 'No Appetite,' Oregon State & San Diego State Are OUT!
After playing a significant role in the recent phase of college football conference realignment, the Big 12 has decided not to pursue further expansion, particularly concerning two schools: Oregon State and San Diego State. The Athletic has reported that the league is not currently discussing the addition of these schools.
In the recent days, Big 12 members voted to include four current Pac-12 schools - Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah - with their moves set to take effect next summer in time for the 2024 college football season. Speculation about potential future additions to the conference remains, but as of now, no plans to include Oregon State or San Diego State have been confirmed.
The Pac-12, on the other hand, has been hit hard by the departures of Oregon and Washington, who will join the Big Ten next summer. As a result, the Pac-12 will be left with only four members for the next year: Oregon State, Washington State, Cal, and Stanford. There are credible rumors that the Big Ten may target the last two schools on that list in the future as well, which raises concerns about the Pac-12's future viability.
