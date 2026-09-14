✅ Forward Progress - A Chicago Bears Podcast 🏈

Dan Bernstein and Matt Abbatacola break down the latest on Rome Odunze after Ben Johnson labeled the Bears receiver day-to-day with an injury. While the immediate concern is getting him back on the field, the bigger picture is simple: Odunze needs to get healthy, stay healthy and become a more productive part of the offense in 2026.



0:00 Rome Odunze needs to catch more passes in 2026

11:00 Will Kyler Gordon play again for the Bears?

23:00 Will the Bears make the playoffs in 2026?

40:00 NFL news and notes



The guys also revisit the growing questions surrounding Kyler Gordon's status and future availability, wondering when Bears fans can realistically expect to see him back on the field. Plus, they examine how national analysts and experts view the Bears entering the 2026 season and whether those outside expectations align with reality. The episode wraps up with the latest NFL news, notes and storylines from around the league.



#chicagobears #bears #chicago #chicagosports #calebwilliams #sportstalk



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