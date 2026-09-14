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293 episodes
- Caleb Williams operated the Bears offense with a level of control and confidence Chicago fans haven't seen in years, helping lead the franchise to a record-setting 59 points in a season opener.
0:00 Caleb Williams controlled the offense
6:00 Bears defense was not good
22:00 NFL news and notes
The third-year quarterback threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, delivering a performance that didn't require him to be spectacular every snap but proved he was anything but ordinary in his second season under Ben Johnson.
While the offense looked explosive from start to finish, the defense left plenty of questions unanswered. The pass rush struggled to consistently affect the quarterback, and the secondary had a difficult afternoon, with Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson both turning in performances they'll be eager to forget.
We wrap up today's episode by taking a look around the NFL and breaking down the biggest storylines, surprises, and results from Week 1.
#chicagobears #bears #chicago #chicagosports #calebwilliams #sportstalk
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✅ Dan Bernstein Unfiltered
✅ Forward Progress - A Chicago Bears Podcast 🏈
✅ Organization Win Championships: A Chicago Bulls Podcast 🏀
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Chicago Bears WIN 59-37 as D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai rush for 224 yards and 4 TDs09/13/2026 | 53 mins.Dan Bernstein and Matt Abbatacola break down the Bears' historic Week 1 offensive explosion in a 59-37 victory over Carolina. Behind a dominant ground attack led by D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, who combined for 224 rushing yards and four touchdowns, the Bears piled up points in every phase of the game.
Caleb Williams get off to an impressive start to the season, throwing for 269 yards and two touchdowns while adding two rushing scores of his own. While the defense surrendered 37 points and still has areas to clean up, there were encouraging signs from the young core, including strong performances from rookies Dillon Thieneman and Malik Muhammad. The guys recap the record-setting win, highlight the biggest takeaways, and discuss what it means moving forward for a Bears team that made a statement in Week 1.
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Make sure to subscribe to...
✅ Dan Bernstein Unfiltered
✅ Forward Progress - A Chicago Bears Podcast 🏈
✅ Organization Win Championships: A Chicago Bulls Podcast 🏀
All links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify and more available on 312Sports.com
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Dan Bernstein and Matt Abbatacola break down the Bears' Week 1 matchup against the Panthers by identifying five key battles that could determine whether Chicago opens the 2026 season with a road victory.
0:00 Chicago Bears matchup with Carolina Panthers
23:00 Dan Roushar on Ozzy Trapilo
29:00 TV Broadcast teams for the NFL season on FOX and CBS
The guys also react to some eye-opening comments from offensive line coach Dan Roushar regarding the left tackle position and discuss whether Rome Odunze's calf injury is becoming a legitimate cause for concern. To wrap things up, they take a look around the NFL and rank the television broadcast teams fans will be hearing throughout the upcoming season.
#chicagobears #bears #chicago #chicagosports #calebwilliams #sportstalk
Make sure to subscribe to...
✅ Dan Bernstein Unfiltered
✅ Forward Progress - A Chicago Bears Podcast 🏈
✅ Organization Win Championships: A Chicago Bulls Podcast 🏀
All links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify and more available on 312Sports.com
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Dan Bernstein and Matt Abbatacola welcome SKOR North host and football analytics expert Thor Nystrom for the first of his weekly Thursday appearances on Forward Progress this football season. Each week, Thor will bring his unique blend of scouting, data and statistical insight to break down the games that matter most and help separate what's real from what's noise across the NFL landscape.
The guys also dive into the Bears' first injury report of the season, focusing on the impact of Rome Odunze's calf injury after the rookie wide receiver was limited in Wednesday's practice. They discuss what it could mean for Chicago's offense heading into Week 1 and whether there should be any concern about one of the team's most important young playmakers.
#chicagobears #bears #chicago #chicagosports #calebwilliams #sportstalk
Make sure to subscribe to...
✅ Dan Bernstein Unfiltered
✅ Forward Progress - A Chicago Bears Podcast 🏈
✅ Organization Win Championships: A Chicago Bulls Podcast 🏀
All links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify and more available on 312Sports.com
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Dan Bernstein and Matt Abbatacola break down the latest on Rome Odunze after Ben Johnson labeled the Bears receiver day-to-day with an injury. While the immediate concern is getting him back on the field, the bigger picture is simple: Odunze needs to get healthy, stay healthy and become a more productive part of the offense in 2026.
0:00 Rome Odunze needs to catch more passes in 2026
11:00 Will Kyler Gordon play again for the Bears?
23:00 Will the Bears make the playoffs in 2026?
40:00 NFL news and notes
The guys also revisit the growing questions surrounding Kyler Gordon's status and future availability, wondering when Bears fans can realistically expect to see him back on the field. Plus, they examine how national analysts and experts view the Bears entering the 2026 season and whether those outside expectations align with reality. The episode wraps up with the latest NFL news, notes and storylines from around the league.
#chicagobears #bears #chicago #chicagosports #calebwilliams #sportstalk
Make sure to subscribe to...
✅ Dan Bernstein Unfiltered
✅ Forward Progress - A Chicago Bears Podcast 🏈
✅ Organization Win Championships: A Chicago Bulls Podcast 🏀
All links to YouTube, Apple, Spotify and more available on 312Sports.com
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Forward Progress - A Chicago Bears Podcast
When it comes to Chicago Bears talk, Dan Bernstein and Matt Abbatacola have been setting the agenda for decades. Now, they’re bringing that same unflinching insight — and Sunday-afternoon passion — to Forward Progress. From breaking down Bears game plans with analytical precision to unleashing the raw emotion every fan feels when the season’s on the line, Dan and Matt deliver the perfect balance of expertise and authenticity. It’s a show that lives and breathes the Bears, while never shying away from the bigger NFL picture. Whether you’re a diehard or just love the ride, Forward Progress is where Chicago’s football conversation starts.Podcast website
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